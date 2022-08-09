Best Golf Accessories 2022 - Items No Golfer Should Be Without

Best Golf Accessories

We all love to get our hands on some new clubs but often it’s the smaller and most convenient things that can add plenty to both your game and your enjoyment of it. Ultimately, the best golf accessories make our lives as golfers easier whether that be in terms of having a good golf towel, an umbrella that can deal with the wind and rain, or other accessories like training aids and gadgets.

Clearly, not only do we need accessories that help us out on the golf course, but we also need things to help make us better players, or make us feel good about ourselves. Oh and we would be remiss for not mentioning golf travel accessories too such as shoe bags and travel bags to protect our pride and joys. A good golf accessory that makes things easier in the airport or train station is worth its weight in gold.

As such here is a list of the best golf accessories that you might want to include in your bag or, perhaps, maybe a new bag itself. Additionally take a look at some of our other guides on golf equipment as well - such as the best golf tops , best golf shoes or the best golf bags .

Game Improvers

(Image credit: Future)

One of the best budget launch monitors

Very easy to set up, reliable shot detection and playback options. Easily portable and compared well with more premium launch monitors. Doesn't display spin numbers Currently not compatible with Android devices.

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction.

It works in conjunction with the free Rapsodo app on your iOS smartphone indoors or outdoors. After setting up an account and logging in, players just need to rest their phone in the front slot and position it approx. six feet behind the ball. There are a number of good features. For example when you hold the club in front of your phone’s camera, it will automatically record the club you’re hitting, which worked most of the time but you can input it manually very easily.

Once you’ve selected the club and start hitting shots, the Rapsodo MLM captures video of you hitting and displays shot tracer-style graphics on the screen, which we found to be accurate most of the time, as well as certain data points like the ones we mentioned above. Additionally it’s compact size and lightweight design make it easily portable in the carry case and the LED system lets you know when you’re ready to hit.

Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Need to work on your putting anywhere? This aid will help

Much higher quality finish than its predecessor but still has all the same great features. Great for practicing pace control with your putts. Need to invest in the PuttOut mat to get the best use out of it

There’s lots to like about this product and we could all do with some improved stats on the greens. This features a parabolic ramp and only a ball that is rolled on the perfect line and pace (18 inches past the hole) will stick in the micro-target. So it really helps you to focus on your pace rather than just dribbling or bolting it in. The three smaller dots can act as a narrower target or to allow you to adjust to slight breaks in a putt. The micro-target has a new pop down target which has been introduced to add a more vibrant target.

It can be folded away and taken anywhere which is one of the clearest signs of a great golf accessory, let along a training aid that will undoubtedly help you hole more putts. We also like the fact it comes in four colors.

Read our full PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer Review

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

To get the most out of range sessions, alignment sticks are vital

A near endless number of uses Durable Case adds faff

A few years ago you might have been viewed with some suspicion if you had these in your bag and you weren’t playing for your living. Thankfully that way of of thinking is changing now and they could be one of the best golf accessories for you. What have you got to lose by just keeping these tucked away in a corner of the bag? They’re durable, visible, come in a pair to help with various drills and you even get a drill sheet and instructions on what might help your game.

Definitely one of the best golf training aids you can buy and given the cheap price, it offers good value.

(Image credit: Future)

Simple to use Well made Distance gains can be had if instructions and training techniques are stuck to Requires consistent and repetitive use to increase ball speed and distance

The SuperSpeed Golf training set is said to help you add a whopping 30 yards to your overall driver distance - quite a claim! To do this, the manufacturer says it takes at least six weeks of patient and persistent to help get that club head speed up.

Out of the box you get three golf shafts of varying color and weight that each have a grip on the butt end. Essentially, once you’ve done some stretching to prepare your body, the idea is to start with the lightest stick and swing as hard as possible a few times on your dominant side, before switching to do the same on the opposite side.

In our testing, we couldn’t devote that kind of time to try this to the fullest. But what we can tell you is that after two weeks of testing, we felt better about our swing speed and, more importantly, our flexibility to make a bigger shoulder turn. The SuperSpeed Golf men’s training set essentially works off your muscle memory, so the more time you put into it, the better and more permanent your results will be.

Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Training Set Review

Must Haves

(Image credit: Future)

Lightweight Soft-touch Breathable Tacky grip Not as durable as some synthetic models

Constructed from premium CabrettaSof leather, this is a nice feeling glove that offers great aeration to your hands. With its technical construction, it is also highly flexible and breathable and ensures your hand doesn't get too sweaty in warmer conditions. The CabrettaSof leather palm offers that nice tacky grip you would expect from a leather glove and it’s pretty durable to boot. On the back of the glove, a high-performance FiberSof material allows for excellent flexibility and enhanced comfort. The PowerNet mesh across the knuckles also helps with movement.

Although the fit is neat, it certainly doesn’t feel constrictive and you can move your fingers freely. Perforations have been strategically placed to allow for good breathability while the elastic cuff is moisture-wicking to further enhance fit and comfort. But if you do suffer from sweatier hands in hotter climates, make sure to check out our best golf gloves for sweaty hands guide.

Read our full FootJoy HyperFLX Glove Review

(Image credit: Nike)

(Image credit: Nike)

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Legacy91 Cap

Sizes: One Size Fits Most | Colors: 10

Looks great and loads of colors Well respected brand Some may not like playing in a hat

A classic design worn out on Tour by players like Rory McIlroy, this high-performance golf cap is highlighted with Nike's signature Swoosh logo and has a soft sweatband to give you maximum comfort during your golf game. Additionally the color choice is fantastic which is often the case with Nike. Speaking of which if you are a fan of Nike gear then take a look at our guides on the best Nike golf shirts , and best Nike golf shoes.

(Image credit: Mark Townsend)

Super tacky, super good

Sizes: Undersize, standard, midsize, jumbo

Tacky feel is outstanding Grip can be fitted both ways Oversized one great for arthritis Great in the wet They might not appeal at first (but don’t let that put you off)

The Golf Pride CPX grip is unlike any other grip that I've ever tried before and this is the market leader's softest performance grip yet. The new tech behind this includes the company's first-ever raised EXO diamond-quilted pattern. This soft and tacky material features a 45-degree pattern that has been inspired by the grips on BMX bikes. So, with the elevation in design, it maximises your contact area with the club. This is complemented with Golf Pride's Control Core technology which is located at the top of the grip where the greatest amount of swing pressure is received so you get the best of both worlds here; maximum softness and maximum control.

It looks like it might be like a javelin in the wet, it's anything but. The water seemed to wick any moisture away and I'd be far more confident if/when the heavens open with these than my previous, more corded grips. In fact we liked the performance so much the CPX made our 2022 Editor's Choice list as well.

Read our full Golf Pride CPX Grip Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Pride Professional Golf Tees Large Pack

Well respected brand for high-quality Lots in a pack Can be difficult to get consistent height

We have been fans of Pride Professional for a while now because the brand makes high-quality golf tees in a variety of heights, finishes, and colors.

The yellow Pro Length Pride Professional tees are some of the most popular out there. It says for drivers under 360cc but these are the perfect height for modern-day 460cc heads. They're wooden so can be adjusted to any height you choose. Stock up with this pack of 175. The yellow section helps with consistent tee heights too. They are strong as well as our tester managed to use just one tee for the entirety of one round so it is no wonder they are the most used tee on the PGA tour.

Titleist StaDry Performance Towel

Groove cleaner included Waterproof membrane keeps the inside dry Expensive

This features a Tour-inspired design and woven ribbed pattern and the familiar Titleist logo adds a simple touch of class.

It fits easily over your clubs through a large centre slit and the large design means you’re never going to run out of space when the weather turns on you.

It's got a proprietary hub patterned microfiber interior with club groove cleaner as well as a waterproof membrane to keep the inside microfiber dry.

(Image credit: TaylorMade)

TaylorMade 64” Double Canopy Umbrellas

A popular model seen out on Tour

Size: 64"

Tour proven performance Auto open feature Only one color choice

The preferred umbrella of TaylorMade Tour players, the Double Canopy Umbrella is a worthy inclusion on this list. It has a convenient auto-open feature along with a lightweight, and yet strong, fibreglass shaft. It also includes WindPro technology which helps deal with those windy days.

Fun Accessories

Daphne’s Headcovers

Some amazing designs available All provide adequate protection Custom headcovers are available Some may not like the novelty headcovers on show here

One of the best novelty golf headcovers out there, a Daphnes headcover will really liven up your golf bag with, the emphasis on fun. There are over 175 designs to tickle your fancy and they’ve been going for over 40 years now. The name comes from the owner Jane Spicer’s mum and the pair of them set up their animal headcover business. Every product carries a lifetime guarantee and they’re as durable as they are fun. If visiting the company’s website there is a Hall of Fame section for the men and women who rely on Daphne’s headcovers, the most notable being one Tiger Woods . When he won the Masters in 1997 they received a phone order for 30,000 Tiger headcovers plus an extra $30,000 to help get the order out quickly.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Compact in size but delivers clear, powerful sound

Compact, lightweight design Impressive sound quality Easy to setup and use Battery life is on the shorter side

The Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth speaker is a stunning product. It's not much bigger than a golf ball but it in our testing it belied that compact size by delivering incredible sound quality and impressive range. It's an especially great option for walkers, as it can easily be attached to a stand bag without being intrusive or heavy. The PopTop Mini is also incredibly easy to setup, and it offers user friendly functionality.

The speaker is also waterproof, as well and dust and sand proof, and it sounds equally good indoors and outdoors, which makes it an option for use beyond the golf course. The back of the speaker also functions as a bottle opener, and while the battery life isn't the longest, it will last through an 18-hole round. And at a retail price of less than $50, the PopTop Mini is also an incredible value.

Read our full Puma PopTop Mini Bluetooth Speaker Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A cool, innovative speaker for the golf course

Excellent sound quality Audible GPS distances come in handy Bite magnet holds it strongly in place Best-suited for golf in buggies, so is less convenient to use if you carry or have a trolley.

Bushnell describe the Wingman as a “first of its kind” product and with the multitude of features on offer it is hard to argue. It is a device that enables you to combine high quality audio from your phone with audible GPS distances from the Bushnell Golf App. That way you can get what we found to be accurate front, middle and back yardages, or you can choose to listen to music of your choice as well.

It’s pretty easy to set up as you simply pair your phone with the Wingman using Bluetooth and the app is free to download when you buy a Bushnell product. It can easily be attached to your bag or you can attach it to your buggy thanks to the magnetic Bite technology as well. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours and we didn’t have any problems with it running out prematurely. It also has a built-in USB port for charging other devices, which is a nice addition as you’ll be using your phone a lot.

Read our full Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

(Image credit: Theragun)

Compact and easy to transport wherever you need it. Two year warranty gives peace of mind. Not as powerful as larger massage guns.

As golfers it makes sense for us to look after our bodies because really being aware of our fitness and wellbeing could have a big impact to performance on the golf course. One way of doing so is, especially after a round of intense practice session, is massaging the muscles with this Therabody Theragun Mini. It uses Percussive Therapy to help ease tight muscles, aches and pains.

Additionally it operates via a brushless motor with QuietForce technology, and this compact massage or muscle gun has been designed to be ultra-portable without sacrificing on power and results.

Read our full Therabody Theragun Mini review

(Image credit: Future)

Great Comfort

Protection: 100% UVA, UVB, and UVC protected | Frame/Lens Colors: 13 | Material: Highly durable nylon-based material

Stylish, comfortable and stay secure when swinging Enhanced clarity and contrast View is a little too dark when the sun isn’t at its brightest

Oakley's Portal X model is one of the best golf sunglasses on the market because it is perfect for use not just out on the golf course but also away from it too. Importantly the design lends itself to being worn all day because comfort is one of the key characteristics. After testing we found these to be stylish, comfortable and the Prizm Dark Golf lenses undoubtedly enhance the contrast on bright days, which is especially helpful on greens with subtle slopes.

The tacky material used for the nose pads ensures a comfortable but secure fit while the special Unobtanium material on the inside of the earsocks has a similar feel and increases in grip when wet. This ensures that when you sweat, a common occurrence when playing on hot sunny days, they stay firmly in position when you swing.

Read our full Oakley Portal X Sunglasses Review

How we test golf equipment

The quality of Golf Monthly's reviews and buyers guides is built upon a rigorous testing procedure as well as the knowledge and experience of the test team that has a sterling reputation in the industry, known for delivering the key points you want to know in a concise, easy-to-digest manner.

This procedure involves using the gear properly out on the golf course, in different conditions and on different types of golf course where applicable as well. We also test products in controlled environments as well to better enhance our knowledge on the performance. What should also be acknowledged is that no manufacturer can pay for a good review from us, because our testing team tells it how it is.

How to choose the best golf accessories

So what are some of the factors you need to consider when looking at trying to get a good golf accessory?

Think about your setup - First things first, we think you need to have a real think about your golfing setup and see where your gaps are. Do you need a tool to help you get more out of your practice sessions or maybe you want an accessory to help you out on the golf course instead? Or do you just want something fun and something that can be used off the course? Because us golfers need so many little things to play the game of golf, it is important to remember that whatever you are after, there will be an accessory for you.

Budget - The final point to make is around budget, because before you purchase anything you need to think about how much you want to spend on an accessory. And if you are dead set on that accessory, is there a more value-conscious model out there? Only you can know this so it is vital you know how much you want to spend in this sector.

FAQ's

What 5 items do I need to play golf?

Ultimately the game of golf has a lot of different parts to it but if you have a club, a ball, a bag, a golf tee and some shoes, then you are good to go.

