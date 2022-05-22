SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Although it’s a federal program, SNAP is administered by the states, which means benefits are distributed inconsistently across the country .

While eligibility requirements and benefit levels are uniform across all states except Alaska and Hawaii, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the way benefits are calculated can vary considerably from one state to the next.

In New Hampshire, for example, just 6% of the population participates in SNAP, and they receive a relatively low $110 monthly payment. In Louisiana, a full 17% of the population receives SNAP, and they average a fairly high payment of $135. Naturally, states with bigger populations have more SNAP recipients, and states with higher poverty rates have a greater percentage of their residents in the program.

Even the name of the program can change from state to state. In Wisconsin, it’s called FoodShare. In California, it’s called CalFresh. In Utah, it’s still called Food Stamps.

No matter the name, SNAP is a vital part of the social safety net . Here’s a look at how the states distribute SNAP.

Household and Individual Allotments Have Gone Up for 2022

In 2021, the USDA announced a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for SNAP in 2022. Here’s what you need to know:

For the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., the maximum allotment for a family of four has been raised to $835 per month.

In Alaska, a family of four can now receive between $1,074 and $1,667 per month, depending on their rural/urban designation.

In Hawaii, the COLA raised the monthly limit to $1,573 for a family of four.

The minimum benefit increased to $20 in D.C. and the Lower 48, $26 to $40 in Alaska and $38 in Hawaii.

Benefits were also raised for Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

SNAP Benefits By States

Here’s an alphabetical look at each state’s number of SNAP participation, according to the most recent data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Alabama

Average benefit per household member per month: $129

$129 Number of recipients: 727,000

727,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Alaska

Average benefit per household member per month: $181

$181 Number of recipients: 85,000

85,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Arizona

Average benefit per household member per month: $130

$130 Number of recipients: 797,000

797,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Arkansas

Average benefit per household member per month: $108

$108 Number of recipients: 355,000

355,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

California

Average benefit per household member per month: $141

$141 Number of recipients: 3.79 million

3.79 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Colorado

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

$128 Number of recipients: 450,000

450,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Connecticut

Average benefit per household member per month: $143

$143 Number of recipients: 368,000

368,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Delaware

Average benefit per household member per month: $124

$124 Number of recipients: 129,000

129,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

District of Columbia

Average benefit per household member per month: $142

$142 Number of recipients: 94,000

94,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Florida

Average benefit per household member per month: $127

$127 Number of recipients: 2.85 million

2.85 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Georgia

Average benefit per household member per month: $132

$132 Number of recipients: 1.42 million

1.42 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Hawaii

Average benefit per household member per month: $258

$258 Number of recipients: 157,000

157,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Idaho

Average benefit per household member per month: $118

$118 Number of recipients: 146,000

146,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Illinois

Average benefit per household member per month: $135

$135 Number of recipients: 1.77 million

1.77 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Indiana

Average benefit per household member per month: $129

$129 Number of recipients: 574,000

574,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Iowa

Average benefit per household member per month: $121

$121 Number of recipients: 320,000

320,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Kansas

Average benefit per household member per month: $119

$119 Number of recipients: 201,000

201,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Kentucky

Average benefit per household member per month: $123

$123 Number of recipients: 541,000

541,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Louisiana

Average benefit per household member per month: $135

$135 Number of recipients: 810,000

810,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Maine

Average benefit per household member per month: $117

$117 Number of recipients: 157,000

157,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Maryland

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

$128 Number of recipients: 619,000

619,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Massachusetts

Average benefit per household member per month: $134

$134 Number of recipients: 760,000

760,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Michigan

Average benefit per household member per month: $120

$120 Number of recipients: 1.18 million

1.18 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Minnesota

Average benefit per household member per month: $111

$111 Number of recipients: 409

409 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 7%

Mississippi

Average benefit per household member per month: $120

$120 Number of recipients: 455,000

455,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 15%

Missouri

Average benefit per household member per month: $130

$130 Number of recipients: 692,000

692,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Montana

Average benefit per household member per month: $123

$123 Number of recipients: 107,000

107,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 10%

Nebraska

Average benefit per household member per month: $124

$124 Number of recipients: 161,000

161,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Nevada

Average benefit per household member per month: $125

$125 Number of recipients: 423,000

423,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

New Hampshire

Average benefit per household member per month: $110

$110 Number of recipients: 76,000

76,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

New Jersey

Average benefit per household member per month: $122

$122 Number of recipients: 705,000

705,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

New Mexico

Average benefit per household member per month: $127

$127 Number of recipients: 448,000

448,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 21%

New York

Average benefit per household member per month: $136

$136 Number of recipients: 2.66 million

2.66 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

North Carolina

Average benefit per household member per month: $126

$126 Number of recipients: 1.33 million

1.33 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

North Dakota

Average benefit per household member per month: $126

$126 Number of recipients: 49,000

49,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 6%

Ohio

Average benefit per household member per month: $132

$132 Number of recipients: 1.38 million

1.38 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Oklahoma

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

$128 Number of recipients: 574,000

574,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Oregon

Average benefit per household member per month: $133

$133 Number of recipients: 599,000

599,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Pennsylvania

Average benefit per household member per month: $129

$129 Number of recipients: 1.76 million

1.76 million Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

Rhode Island

Average benefit per household member per month: $144

$144 Number of recipients: 152,000

152,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 14%

South Carolina

Average benefit per household member per month: $127

$127 Number of recipients: 601,000

601,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

South Dakota

Average benefit per household member per month: $136

$136 Number of recipients: 81,000

81,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 9%

Tennessee

Average benefit per household member per month: $131

$131 Number of recipients: 903,000

903,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 13%

Texas

Average benefit per household member per month: $125

$125 Number of recipients: 3.41

3.41 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 12%

Utah

Average benefit per household member per month: $122

$122 Number of recipients: 172,000

172,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

Vermont

Average benefit per household member per month: $122

$122 Number of recipients: 69,000

69,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Virginia

Average benefit per household member per month: $128

$128 Number of recipients: 705,000

705,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 8%

Washington

Average benefit per household member per month: $119

$119 Number of recipients: 825,000

825,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

West Virginia

Average benefit per household member per month: $117

$117 Number of recipients: 305,000

305,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 17%

Wisconsin

Average benefit per household member per month: $113

$113 Number of recipients: 617

617 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 11%

Wyoming

Average benefit per household member per month: $124

$124 Number of recipients: 26,000

26,000 Percentage of the population receiving SNAP: 5%

