Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday . Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests .

So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail therapy, then Amazon is here for you. Below, we’ll share the top Amazon deals for Monday, April 18. First, we want to share the number one deal we recommend to SPY readers.

If you’re only going to buy one thing, we’d recommend making it this …

Up to 40% off JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers

LIMITED-TIME DEAL



Buy: Up to 40% Off JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers

JBL’s portable Bluetooth speakers look great and sound even better. As the weather warms up, you’ll want ones on the patio, in your garage, even on your bike, and with this limited-time deal, you can stock up and grab them all.

Many of the weekend’s best deals are over, but hot Amazon deals like this are right here at SPY, where you left them. We’ve done the legwork; now you can do the shopping.

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

SAVE 65%



Buy: OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum $105.53 (orig. $299.99) 65% OFF

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair

SPY TESTED

Read Our Review: We Tested The Best Ergonomic Office Chairs of 2022



Buy: Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair $375.08

41% off First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit



Buy: First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit $19.99 (orig. $30.59) 35% OFF

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$50 OFF



Buy: Fire HD 10 Tablet $149.99

Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat, Essential Graphite

48% OFF



Buy: Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat $209.99 (orig. $399.99) 48% OFF

Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket

SAVE 38%



Buy: Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket $33.99 (orig. $54.99) 38% OFF

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale

30% OFF



Buy: RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale $25.99 (orig. $36.99) 30% OFF

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

NOW 82% OFF



Buy: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test $6.00 (orig. $33.75) 82% OFF

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

SAVE $100



Buy: Insignia 50-Inch Smart Fire TV $299.99 (orig. $399.99) 25% OFF

Rossetta Star Projector & White Noise Machine

SAVE 15%



Buy: Rossetta Star Projector & White Noise Machine $33.99 (orig. $39.99) 15% OFF

