Electronics

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33krMY_0e7jvnfi00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday . Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests .

So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail therapy, then Amazon is here for you. Below, we’ll share the top Amazon deals for Monday, April 18. First, we want to share the number one deal we recommend to SPY readers.

If you’re only going to buy one thing, we’d recommend making it this …

Up to 40% off JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers

LIMITED-TIME DEAL


Buy: Up to 40% Off JBL Portable Bluetooth Speakers

JBL’s portable Bluetooth speakers look great and sound even better. As the weather warms up, you’ll want ones on the patio, in your garage, even on your bike, and with this limited-time deal, you can stock up and grab them all.

Many of the weekend’s best deals are over, but hot Amazon deals like this are right here at SPY, where you left them. We’ve done the legwork; now you can do the shopping.

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

SAVE 65%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJRev_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum $105.53 (orig. $299.99) 65% OFF

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair

SPY TESTED

Read Our Review: We Tested The Best Ergonomic Office Chairs of 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U44Oh_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair $375.08

41% off First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VQzN1_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: First Aid Only Soft-Sided First Aid Kit $19.99 (orig. $30.59) 35% OFF

Fire HD 10 Tablet

$50 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9UTw_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: Fire HD 10 Tablet $149.99

Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat, Essential Graphite

48% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yym8F_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: Maxi-Cosi Coral XP Infant Car Seat $209.99 (orig. $399.99) 48% OFF

Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket

SAVE 38%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iWyw_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: Elvana Home 100% Cotton Bed Blanket $33.99 (orig. $54.99) 38% OFF

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale

30% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AicDU_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale $25.99 (orig. $36.99) 30% OFF

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

NOW 82% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KD3LW_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test $6.00 (orig. $33.75) 82% OFF

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

SAVE $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12pU54_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: Insignia 50-Inch Smart Fire TV $299.99 (orig. $399.99) 25% OFF

Rossetta Star Projector & White Noise Machine

SAVE 15%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkS66_0e7jvnfi00


Buy: Rossetta Star Projector & White Noise Machine $33.99 (orig. $39.99) 15% OFF

Love what you're seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can't miss deals you won't find anywhere else.

