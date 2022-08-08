ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caudalie's Luxe Eye Cream Color-Corrects, De-Puffs & Reduces Wrinkles — Get It For 25% Off

Nowadays, TikTok is becoming the one-stop destination for skincare. With so many beauty products that do the job, the ones we really want to try are trending products. So after, we can say ‘TikTok made me buy it.’ Last year, Caudalie might’ve caught beauty insider’s attention when its Instant Detox Mask went viral on TikTok last year . And if you’re not already on it, start using this 10-minute pore cleansing clay mask. But for those looking to treat under-eye skin, Caudalie’s latest brightening eye cream will surely be a top-rated favorite, too.

The Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream is an all-in-one cream that rejuvenates the under-eye area. The first signs of stress begin appearing in the eye area , but a dose of this latest eye cream can clear away the fatigued skin. The lightweight cream brightens, firms, moisturizes, plumps, and reduces wrinkles. In other words, say goodbye to dark circles, crow’s feet, and puffy eyes.

Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream

Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream

$59.25, originally $79


The Premier Cru cream aims to diminish signs of age. But what separates it from other eye creams , is its cooling metal applicator that’s attached to the product. This metal contour tool along with natural pearlizers helps to further brighten and depuff the eye. The formula also is fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free, making it an eco-friendly option.

The Caudalie Eye Cream is on the expensive end at $79, but it’s currently 25 percent off during Dermstore’s Anniversary sale with the code CHEERS . However, only a small amount of this luxurious cream is needed, so it’s worth its value at either deal. Three dots of the product should be applied to the external corner, under eye, and inner eye area every morning and evening. Then, massage inwards the formula with the metal applicator.

Many reviewers noted results after a month of consistent use. One reviewer specifically said, “It brightened the skin and made it look vibrant and glowing! Now when I apply foundation it doesn’t cake up or looks dry around the eye.”

So if you’re in need of brightening eye cream, Caudalie’s Premier Cru Eye Cream expertly takes care of it and more. Snag this multipurpose Caudalie eye cream available on sale at Dermstore.

