Beijing 2022: Team USA takes home 25 medals

Jessie Diggins give it her all for silver in mass start

Therese Johaug of Norway took gold ahead of Diggins and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen. WATCH HERE

Silver medalist Jessie Diggins, of the United States, from left, gold medalist Therese Johaug, of Norway, and bronze medalist Kerttu Niskanen, of Finland, pose during a medal ceremony for the women’s 30km mass start free cross-country skiing during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Meyers Taylor earns historic bobsled bronze

Germany’s Laura Nolte grabbed gold and Mariama Jamanka scored silver in the two-woman bobsled race. But Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor made history with her fifth Olympic medal, a bronze.

Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman, of the United States, celebrate winning the bronze medal in the women’s bobsleigh at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

David Wise puts down wild Run 1 in halfpipe final for 90.75,

Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise went switch rightside 900 immediately into a switch left. Wise won silver in the men’s freeski halfpipe final and teammate. Alex Ferreira won bronze. WATCH HERE

Left to right, United States’ David Wise, Nico Porteous of New Zealand and United States’ Alex Ferreira stand after receiving their medals for the men’s halfpipe finals during the medal ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

U.S. women’s hockey team lost to Canada, 3-2

Hilary Knight scored an enormous shorthanded goal for the U.S. in its gold medal game against Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics. WATCH HERE

Members of the United States team pose with their silver medals after losing to Canada in the women’s gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Brittany Bowe earns bronze medal in 1000m for the U.S.

United States speed skater Brittany Bowe earned the bronze medal in the women’s 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 33-year-old entered her third career Olympics as the reigning world champion in the distance. WATCH HERE

Bronze medalist Brittany Bowe of the United States poses during a venue ceremony for the women’s speedskating 1,000-meter finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Hall receives first Olympic medal after ski slopestyle win

American Alex Hall was awarded gold in men’s skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal as his countryman and second-place finisher Nick Goepper was given his third career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze. WATCH HERE

Alex Hall stunts pull-back air ‘pretzel’ for slopestyle gold

Alex Hall won gold with his first run of the men’s slopestyle final with an incredible play on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01. Nick Goepper finished right behind him to claim the silver medal. WATCH HERE

From left silver medal winner United State’s Nick Goepper, gold medal winner United States’ Alexander Hall and bronze medal winner Sweden’s Jesper Tjader celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the men’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

USA knocks Netherlands off the podium in men’s team pursuit

In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top by clinching a spot on the podium. WATCH HERE

USA’s Megan Nick lands surprise aerials bronze

Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze. WATCH HERE

Bronze medal winner United States’ Megan Nick celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the women’s aerials at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Hubbell/Donohue earn Olympic bronze with this free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition. WATCH HERE

Bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States celebrate during a medal ceremony for the ice dance figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

USA’s Humphries keeps monobob lead, takes gold in Heats 3, 4

In her final two runs at the first-ever Olympic monobob competition, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries capitalized on her midpoint lead and earned gold. WATCH HERE

Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Erin Jackson makes history with speed skating 500m gold

Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women’s 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal. WATCH HERE

From left, silver medalist Miho Takagi of Japan, gold Medalist Erin Jackson of the United States and bronze medalist Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate during a medal ceremony for the speedskating women’s 500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Watch: Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team SBX with Baumgartner

Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy’s Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner. WATCH HERE

Gold medalists United States’ Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner celebrates during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Americans win gold in mixed team aerials event

The Americans have won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event, giving the U.S. its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Chris Lillis’ massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China. WATCH HERE

Gold medal winners United States’ Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the mixed team aerials at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Nathan Chen earns gold with stunning 218.63-point free skate

Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his world record 113.97-point short program for a 332.60-point combined total. WATCH HERE

Gold medalist Nathan Chen of the United States stands for his national anthem during the medal ceremony for the men’s free skate figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold

Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women’s snowboard halfpipe final. WATCH HERE

United States’ Chloe Kim shows her gold during a medal ceremony for the women’s snowboard halfpipe finals event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jacobellis captures USA’s first gold in snowboard cross

Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis won the snowboard cross big final to finally seize Olympic gold, at the same time earning USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.

Lindsey Jacobellis acknowledges the crowd during a medal ceremony for the women’s snowboard cross finals competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final to win silver

Colby Stevenson won silver in the men’s freestyle skiing big air competition. He landed a huge switch double cork 1800 with massive air to score a 91.25 on his third run of the men’s freeski big air final.

Silver medalist Colby Stevenson of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men’s freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jessie Diggins bronze in individual sprint free

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women’s sprint final. CLICK HERE

From left, silver medal finisher Maja Dahlqvist, of Sweden, gold medal finisher Jonna Sundling, of Sweden, and bronze medal finisher Jessie Diggins pose during a venue ceremony after the women’s sprint free cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle speeds into 2nd in men’s super-G

Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics. WATCH HERE

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States holds his silver during the medal ceremony for the men’s super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates win team event free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics. WATCH HERE

Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls

Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively. WATCH HERE

Silver medalist United State’s Jaelin Kauf celebrates during a medals ceremony for the women’s moguls competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games

Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA’s first medal of the 2022 Games. WATCH HERE

United States’s Julia Marino celebrates after winning a silver medal in the women’s slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

