Beijing 2022: Team USA takes home 25 medals
The United States won 25 Olympic medals during the Beijing Olympic Games.
See who won and watch those events below.
Jessie Diggins give it her all for silver in mass start
Therese Johaug of Norway took gold ahead of Diggins and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen. WATCH HERE
Meyers Taylor earns historic bobsled bronze
Germany’s Laura Nolte grabbed gold and Mariama Jamanka scored silver in the two-woman bobsled race. But Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor made history with her fifth Olympic medal, a bronze.
David Wise puts down wild Run 1 in halfpipe final for 90.75,
Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise went switch rightside 900 immediately into a switch left. Wise won silver in the men’s freeski halfpipe final and teammate. Alex Ferreira won bronze. WATCH HERE
U.S. women’s hockey team lost to Canada, 3-2
Hilary Knight scored an enormous shorthanded goal for the U.S. in its gold medal game against Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics. WATCH HERE
Brittany Bowe earns bronze medal in 1000m for the U.S.
United States speed skater Brittany Bowe earned the bronze medal in the women’s 1000m race at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 33-year-old entered her third career Olympics as the reigning world champion in the distance. WATCH HERE
Hall receives first Olympic medal after ski slopestyle win
American Alex Hall was awarded gold in men’s skiing slopestyle for his first Olympic medal as his countryman and second-place finisher Nick Goepper was given his third career medal. Jesper Tjader (SWE) received bronze. WATCH HERE
Alex Hall stunts pull-back air ‘pretzel’ for slopestyle gold
Alex Hall won gold with his first run of the men’s slopestyle final with an incredible play on the last jump, pulling back a right double cork 1080 into a 900 – the equivalent of a pretzel in the air – to score a 90.01. Nick Goepper finished right behind him to claim the silver medal. WATCH HERE
USA knocks Netherlands off the podium in men’s team pursuit
In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top by clinching a spot on the podium. WATCH HERE
USA’s Megan Nick lands surprise aerials bronze
Xu Mengtao stomped a back full-full-full for a score of 108.61 in the aerials super-final to earn China its first-ever gold in the women’s event, while American Megan Nick flawlessly executed her jump to take bronze. WATCH HERE
Hubbell/Donohue earn Olympic bronze with this free dance
U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition. WATCH HERE
USA’s Humphries keeps monobob lead, takes gold in Heats 3, 4
In her final two runs at the first-ever Olympic monobob competition, Team USA’s Kaillie Humphries capitalized on her midpoint lead and earned gold. WATCH HERE
Erin Jackson makes history with speed skating 500m gold
Erin Jackson made history when she shot to gold in the women’s 500m, becoming the first American to win the event since 1994 and the first Black American woman ever to win an Olympic speed skating medal. WATCH HERE
Watch: Jacobellis secures gold in mixed team SBX with Baumgartner
Lindsey Jacobellis, winner of individual gold three days prior, beat Italy’s Michela Moioli in the big final of mixed team snowboard cross to capture gold with teammate Nick Baumgartner. WATCH HERE
Americans win gold in mixed team aerials event
The Americans have won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event, giving the U.S. its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Chris Lillis’ massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China. WATCH HERE
Nathan Chen earns gold with stunning 218.63-point free skate
Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his world record 113.97-point short program for a 332.60-point combined total. WATCH HERE
Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold
Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women’s snowboard halfpipe final. WATCH HERE
Jacobellis captures USA’s first gold in snowboard cross
Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis won the snowboard cross big final to finally seize Olympic gold, at the same time earning USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.
Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final to win silver
Colby Stevenson won silver in the men’s freestyle skiing big air competition. He landed a huge switch double cork 1800 with massive air to score a 91.25 on his third run of the men’s freeski big air final.
Jessie Diggins bronze in individual sprint free
American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women’s sprint final. CLICK HERE
Ryan Cochran-Siegle speeds into 2nd in men’s super-G
Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics. WATCH HERE
Madison Chock and Evan Bates win team event free dance
U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates topped the reigning world champions from ROC and won the free dance portion of the team event at the Winter Olympics. WATCH HERE
Kauf takes silver in women’s moguls
Jakara Anthony wins Australia’s first gold medal at the Winter Olympics since 2010. American Jaelin Kauf and the ROC’s Anastasia Smirnova take silver and bronze respectively. WATCH HERE
Marino earns slopestyle silver, 1st USA medal of 2022 Games
Julia Marino put together a picture-perfect Run 2, perhaps a career-best, with a cab double underflip 900 and a frontside double 1080 to claim snowboard slopestyle silver and Team USA's first medal of the 2022 Games. WATCH HERE
