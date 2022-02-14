ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Loop Capital analyst Jason Wittes initiates coverage on NovoCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: NVCR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $200.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating on NVCR with a Buy and $200...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiates coverage on Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $80.00. The analyst commented, "Immunocore, founded in 2007 and based in the UK, is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs against X disease (ImmTAX) designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer (ImmTAC), infectious (ImmTAV), and autoimmune (ImmTAAI). Immunocore's ImmTAC oncology platform was validated following the positive Phase 3 data that supported FDA approval of KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp) in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) on January 25, 2022. We view the potential for KIMMTRAK to expand to metastatic cutaneous melanoma (mCM) as being underappreciated. In addition, we believe Phase 1 data updates expected on ImmTAC compounds IMC-F106C targeting PRAME in mid-2022 and IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 in 2H22 could further de-risk compounds that we estimate could generate peak annual revenues of around $5B; with additional upside potential on ImmTAV and ImmTAAI compounds in the years ahead, we find IMCR a compelling value at current levels; we initiate with a Buy and $80 price target."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) at Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar initiates coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $37.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts Vasta Platform Ltd. (VSTA) at Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Marcelo Santos initiates coverage on Vasta Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: VSTA) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "We believe Vasta’s growth numbers are well reflected in current valuations Vasta trades at 13x 2022E EV/EBITDA and 52x 2022E P/E, implying 17% EBITDA and 32% earnings CAGRs in 2022E. We find these less enticing than OW-rated Afya, a premium higher education name with strong and predictable earnings, which trades at a significant discount at 9x/14x, while delivering solid growth rates (16%/30%)."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Brookline Capital Markets Starts Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) at Buy

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Leah Rush Cann initiates coverage on Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "We currently estimate Caribou could launch CB-010 in B cell lymphomas in 2028; CB-011 in multiple myeloma in 2029; and CB-012 in acute myeloid leukemia in 2030. We estimate that the clinical stage products could account for $14.6 billion in product sales in 2030. These products include Caribou Biosciences’ phase I stage CB-010; and pre-clinical stage programs, CB-011 and CB-012. We estimate Caribou’s operating losses will continue until the launch of CB-010 in 2028. We project diluted EPS losses will.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Codiak Biosciences Inc. (CDAK) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan initiates coverage on Codiak Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) with a Buy rating and a price target of $19.00. The analyst comments "CDAK is an early-stage clinical company developing a portfolio of exosome-based therapeutics for oncology, neurology, and infectious diseases, among others. Via CDAK's engEx platform, exosomes can be engineered to incorporate various payloads and be directed to specific cell types and tissues. We believe validation of this technology is coming in 2Q22 per topline Ph1 Part B exoIL-12 clinical activity data in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and Ph1 exoSTING dose-escalation data in solid tumors including parotid gland and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), with positive data serving as key value inflection points. Third asset exoASO-STAT6 in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is set to enter the clinic this quarter (initial data in 1H23), followed by a robust pipeline of development candidates including for targeted gene therapy delivery and vaccines which are not included in our model and offer optionality."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX) at Buy

BTIG initiates coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RXDX) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (AVTE) at Buy

BTIG initiates coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTE) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.71.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cancer
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Tigress Financial Partners Starts MongoDB (MDB) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) with a Buy rating and a price target of $630.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating research coverage on MDB with a Buy rating and a 12-month target price of $630 as it continues to experience strong growth trends driven by the success of its DBaaS (database-as-a-service) business model which is driving rapid enterprise adoption and revenue growth. MDB continues to experience strong growth trends driven by the success of its Atlas (database-as-a-service) revenue and further product enhancements. MDB recently introduced MongoDB 5.1 with new product enhancements such as Atlas Serverless, Live Resharding, Versioned API, and native time series support. MDB continues to experience significant quarterly and annual revenue growth and recently reported another strong quarter of results, with Q3 revenue increasing 50% Y/Y to $226.9 million. Subscription revenue increased 51% Y/Y to $217.9 million, and services revenue increased 35% Y/Y to $9 million. MDB reported $158.4 million in gross profit driven by a 70% gross margin. Atlas Revenue grew 84% Y/Y, representing 58% of total Q3 revenue, and continues to see success across a wide variety of industries and use cases, which positions MDB to build deeper relationships with customers over time. MongoDB 5.1 brings users time series support for sharing, improved capabilities for sophisticated analytics on real-time data, and enhancements to ClientSide Field Level Encryption. MDB also announced a preview of a new facet operator in Atlas Search, making workloads including e-commerce product catalogs and content libraries run significantly faster. Atlas for Government reached “in-process” FedRAMP designation with the HHS. MDB will continue to benefit from the growth of its Atlas subscription database product. Atlas is now more than half of total revenue, doubling from over a year ago. The company should continue to see accelerating growth as more enterprises expand their cloud-based data management and infrastructure. MDB works with large data sets and runs both onpremise and on all major cloud-hosted environments. In addition, Atlas for Government received approval as FedRAMP Ready For Agency Authorization, providing the simplest way to deploy, operate, and scale MongoDB in a FedRAMP-ready environment to help customers meet data security and privacy standards. The company should continue to see accelerating growth as more enterprises expand their cloud-based data management and infrastructure. MDB’s subscription-based revenue model will drive an ongoing acceleration in Business Performance trends which will drive an increasing Return on Capital, leading to significant gains in Economic Profit and long-term shareholder value creation. We believe further upside in the shares exists, and our 12-month target price of $630 represents a potential return of nearly 40% from current levels."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Aegis Capital Starts American Finance Trust (AFIN) at Buy

Aegis Capital initiates coverage on American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn downgraded Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Reiterates Mirati (MRTX) at Buy, adagrasib Approval is Likely, But Shares May be Weak as Drug Was Not Accepted For Priority Review

Stifel analyst Ben Burnett reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX), following announcement that the FDA has set ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Mirati (MRTX) Reiterated at Outperform by Cowen, Dec PDUFA is a Surprise but Earlier Approval Possible, Doesn't Change Valuation

Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren reiterated an Outperform rating on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX), announcement that the FDA has set ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Genpact Ltd. (G) to Market Perform

Cowen analyst Bryan Bergin downgraded Genpact Ltd. (NYSE: G) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Starts Eneti Inc (NETI) at Buy

Citi analyst J.B. Lowe initiates coverage on Eneti Inc (NYSE: NETI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) at Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Corinne Jenkins initiates coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Reiterates CRISPR (CRSP) at Buy, Q4 Results Underscore Continued Execution on Multiple Fronts, "We Are Strong Buyers"

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $220.00 price target on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) following the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Announces $1B Share Buyback

Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GOLD) announced today that it plans to undertake a share repurchase program ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Upstart (UPST) Shares Surge 26% on 'Impressive' Results and Outlook, Announced $400 Million Buybacks; Analysts See Robust Demand

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) surged more than 25% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 results and issued an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

