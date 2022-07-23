ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Electric Road in Detroit Will Charge an EV as You Drive

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A prototype electric road will be built next year in Detroit. The groundbreaking technology charges an EV while you drive. The post Electric Road in Detroit Will Charge an EV as You Drive appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 28

Gary Baker
2d ago

Yeah, how are things going in Germany?EV’s are for people to show there friends!Absolutely not practical, efficient or effective for a family. And certainly not the answer to our future. A waste of money!

Reply(2)
9
James Ashe
2d ago

so now we have to worry about the pot holes eletrocuting us as well as breaking a strut. not to mention the power grid can't handle the strain of an extra iPhone being plugged in.

Reply
5
John K
2d ago

will be interesting to see how quick this road deteorates after numerous freeze/ thaw cycles of a michigan winter.Also the effects of snow/ice agents to the longevity of the surface itself.5 years will need pothole repairs

Reply(1)
4
 

