Best Golf Boots 2022

There really is no other game changer when it comes to winter golf than that of the golf boot. It is footwear designed to keep your feet warm and dry whilst delivering great grip and comfort for a round in less than perfect conditions. But what makes the best golf boots so great?

Well, actually, it's all the things that make a good hiking boot really. In fact, we believe if you’re about to fork out on a decent pair of walking boots, don’t. Just grab a pair of golf boots and you’ll have an investment that will double up for both dog walking and playing in muddy conditions. Why? Click here to find out in our guide on why golf gear is best for dog walkers .

Golf boots will keep your feet feeling so comfortable and prevent injuries on slippery slopes. Plus they also offer the added benefit of decent traction when it comes to swinging the club on a sticky fairway. If the higher ankle fit of a boot just isn't for you check out our Best Waterproof Golf Shoes guide or our look at the best golf shoes for wide feet guide. But if a boot is what you are after, read on...

Men's Golf Boots

Adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes

A mid-rise shoe that performs like a boot

Colors: Black | Sizes: 7-11 | Waterproof: 100%

Extremely comfortable Doesn't come as high as other models Comes with extra width compared to the usual narrower fit of AdidasS2G Synthetic materials make these less warm than some of their competitors which are leather Not as grippy as other options

Although these are more of a mid-rise shoe we have included them as they do perform like a boot. These are designed to be challenged when it comes to wet weather and are fully waterproof and extremely comfortable. This is down to the fact they boast the Bounce midsole making them feel like trainers on. The Rubber V-Traxion outsole has 4 cleats that ensure you grip the ground however mucky it is out there. A wider fit than usual makes it easy to pull them on and off. Often a higher neck on shoes like this makes getting into them a struggle. These are a synch.

Duca Del Cosma Delano Brown Golf Shoe

For golfers seeking a sophisticated boot that can be worn off course

Colors: Brown | Sizes: 40-47eu/6.5-12uk | Waterproof: 100%

Super smart style A boot you could wear to the office on an icy day Keeps feet very warm with fur lining Almost too smart for Winter golf

You’d almost argue this boot is far too smart to head out in muddy conditions and as the most expensive of our selection, no one would blame you for keeping these back for special occasions. With the looks of a brogue that a Prince from Prague would be sporting, it’s a head-turner. Yet with those looks comes dashingly good performance. Soft Italian Nappa leather tumbled leather and recycled microfiber. Waterproof sock system with a breathable membrane offers performance on top of all that style. Snug polyester fur lining keeps feet toasty. That makes them one of the best waterproof golf shoes on the market.

These boots boast Duda Cor Linda 2.5mm Aqua stop lining. Yet they’re totally breathable keeping your feet at the optimum temperature. There’s a good amount of planet-saving tech that’s gone into these, thanks to the use of recycled microfiber and cork on the Arnwflex sole and heel support.

One of two excellent golf boot offerings from market leaders FootJoy

Colors: Black | Sizes: 6-12uk | Waterproof: 100%

Great adjustment to your foot with the BOA system. Easy to keep clean. Only available in medium width. A wide would be helpful.

We’ve included the boa boot as our Footjoy recommendation. They have a choice of 2 golf boots which in itself is impressive this is their leather offering. This is a stunning full grain leather upper with a cushioned sole that makes your feet sing. The BOA fit system hugs your foot for that perfect fit. Only available in a medium width this didn’t affect our sizing too much.

We were surprised the wide width wasn’t available as an extra pair of socks is sometimes needed in the winter months, but these actually offer great warmth down to the snuggly lining and cushioned sole. Good traction from the spikes though they did collect a good amount of the golf course. These boots clean up really well and looked very smart with a pair of FootJoy golf gloves .

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shield

Offers polarising looks but works as a boot should

Colors: Orange/Blue/Beige/Grey | Sizes: 3.5-14UK | Waterproof: 2 year warranty

Nike Air technology enhances comfort Incredible range of sizing Comes up small so going up at least half a size is recommended. Styling will divide opinion

These shoes will catch your eye and they feel amazing when on. The waterproof materials they are made up from are vast including a rubberized mudguard to really keep your feet protected. The sole is made up from multiple Zoom Air units and you will feel like you are bouncing along the fairways. That also makes this a great golf shoe for those who suffer from sore feet as they are an extremely comfortable golf shoe to walk in. This is if you can get the sizing right. To enable you to pull them on and off we'd advise going up half a size as they come up a bit snug. The traction is insane with three large fixed cleats positioned under each Zoom Air unit. So you don't feel them yet they glue you to wet ground. Dubbed as 'winter's worst enemy', these look extremely sporty and brighten up any gloomy golfing day.

Stromberg Tour Classic Boots

An excellent shoe that has a shock absorbing sole and a one-year waterproof guarantee

Colors: 1 (Black) | Sizes: 7-11 | Waterproof: 100%

Come with a one-year waterproof guarantee Shock absorbing midsole Great grip May come up too high on the ankles for some players

An excellent, fully waterproof offering from Stromberg, the Men's Tour Classic golf boots are perfect for when the weather turns bad on the course. Their boot design offers superior ankle support and coverage, but also offers great comfort thanks to the shock-absorbing midsole that keeps your knees and achilles feeling good throughout your round. These shoes also come with a SoftSpike Black Widow replaceable cleat system, that provides excellent traction on the ground.

Stuburt Evolve Sport 2 Winter Golf Boot

A great option if you're looking to get value for your money

Colors: Black/Royal Blue Accent | Sizes: 6-13 | Waterproof : 100%

Reasonable price and plenty of spikes for good traction. Stable and robust Cheaper feel to them than others on the market

This fully waterproof boot has a micro fiber mid-cut comfort upper. The waterproof bootie membrane system keeps water out even in horrendous downpours meaning this is a fantastic golf shoe for walking in any conditions the course throws at you. The EVA midsole is cushioned to offer a fairly comfortable ride but the 7spike rubber outsole does offer great grip making them a good option for the winter months.

Inesis Men's Golf Shoes Grip Winter Boot

These boots deliver excellent style and exceptional comfort

Colors: Brown or Black | Sizes: 5.5-12.5 | Waterproof: 100%

Caters for a good range of sizes Zipped high-rise liner Look a bit basic

Although marketed as a shoe, the zipped high-rise liner makes these feel more like a boot. They keep your feet cozy in cold conditions thanks to the fake fur sole. The waterproof interior membrane works well to keep your feet dry on the course and two spike rigidities offer excellent grip. Although the boots boast a zip to keep feet warm and dry, it also comes with laces so the wearer can adjust the width and get the best fit.

Women's Golf Boots

Duca Del Cosma Palazzo

Duca De Cosma has a vast range of classy and chic golf boots, including this model

Colors: Black or Cognac | Sizes: 36-42EU/ 3-9UK | Waterproof: 100%

Oozes Italian style and flair Feel extremely luxurious yet very comfortable Versatility adds value 5mm nubs cover the sole rather than spikes meaning the traction could be better Perhaps not the most practical for the rainy days on the course



These are made of incredibly soft yet durable cow leather plus a neoprene material. The fur lining hat spills over the top of the boot keeps your feet cozy and wrapped in what feels like a blanket of Angora. The waterproof bootie system will keep your feet dry inside and a comfortable temperature due to its breathability. The Airplay V1 outsole really supports and gives great grip with a regimented formation of 5mm nubs that will stop the slip. A very classy choice and there are plenty of stunning boots in the DDC collection, the problem will be choosing your favorite.

Best Boots for overall winter performance

Colors: Brown or Black | Sizes: 3-9 wide | Waterproof: 100%

Reasonable price given they are leather Warm cosy fleece lining keeps feet dry Replaceable spikes grab the wintery ground Not as classy looking as other additions to this list

These boots perform so well in muddy and very slippery conditions. The leather upper repels water like it’s beading off a duck's back almost as if they were plastic! They are not, the leather and faux fur lining gives a luxurious feel to these fantastic boots. They are super light and easy to plod around the course in the Bleak midwinter. The sole is our favorite part, with an incredible amount of cushioning that molds to your foot and makes walking the dog a joy as well as walking 18 holes. These boots outperform our walking boots which is why we will always say Golf Gear is Best for Dog Walking .

Stuburt Evolve Sport 2 Waterproof Spiked Ladies Golf Boot

A true boot designed more like a hiking boot so super stable.

Colors: Black with light Aqua accent | Sizes: 4-8 (no half sizes) | Waterproof: 100%

Function over form Really great traction thanks to the seven spikes Not available in half sizes

This fully waterproof boot has a microfiber mid-cut comfort upper which helps to give this shoe a very comfortable ride. The waterproof bootie membrane system keeps water out even in horrendous downpours while the EVA midsole is cushioned to offer a fairly comfortable ride. The 7spike rubber outsole does offer great grip making them a good option for the winter months .

Inesis Women’s Golf Winter Grip Shoe

Decathlon are making golf gear at a reasonable price, these boots tick most boxes.

Colors: Asphalt Blue | Sizes: 3-7 | Waterproof: 100%

Great value for a lovely-looking boot Really easy to adjust the sizing to get a custom fit Cater for smaller sizes Feel much like zipping your foot into a wetsuit

Decathlon has certainly gone all out to provide golf clothing and accessories for golfers that are affordable yet perform pretty well. These boots are a good-looking addition to this list. They come in navy blue which makes a nice change from the many black golf shoes on this list. The turquoise accents on the sole catch the eye as the photo finish is held. The zipped high-rise liner keeps your feet cozy in cold conditions. They also feature a waterproof membrane and a zipper to keep your feet warm and dry on the course.

How We Test Golf Boots

Our golf shoe testing methodology revolves around putting models to the test over a number of rounds and in different conditions. This is so we can gain a better idea of overall performance in terms of factors like grip comfort, grip, stability, waterproofing and how they actually look on the golf course. Each of the boots listed above has been personally used by a member of the Golf Monthly team while our writer Dan Parker heads up all golf shoe testing.

This is the best way of testing a golf boot is to use it in the real world over a number of weeks. That allows us to see how they perform when variables like weather, ground conditions, different stances and lies all change.

We think this also gives us information on the little details as well like which brands come up small or large, which models start to rub a bit too much after 36 holes, which designs can be used off the golf course and for the drive home? We are very comprehensive in our tests to the point where we will regularly attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology. That isn't to say manufacturers can buy a good review though, as all our reviews are made by golfers, for golfers.

What to look for in a golf boot

Golf boots come in many different shapes and have a ton of different features. From waterproofing outer shells to different grip styles, there is a lot to consider when purchasing your next pair of golf boots. For that reason, we’ve put together a list of handy tips that you need to consider when purchasing your next pair of golf boots. Check them out below

1. Spiked or spikeless?

The best golf boots come in spiked or spikeless designs and there are pros and cons of each. Spiked golf shoes offer better grip and stability but don't sit as low to the ground as spikeless models.

Spikeless golf shoes offer off-course versatility. They are perfect for driving in the car to the golf course, playing a round, and then driving home again because they are usually light and comfortable, but most won't offer as much traction as a spiked boot.

2. Waterproofing

If you live somewhere that gets a lot of rain then a waterproof boot is a must. The best designs will keep your feet bone dry however if you play golf in glorious sunshine most of the time, then you may view other factors as more significant. Many players choose to have one pair for winter and another, lighter pair for summer to keep them fresh and suit different requirements. For that reason you may want to copy them and get yourself a light summer pair of golf shoes but a pair of sturdy boots for winter.

3. Getting the right fit

When picking out golf boots, getting the right fit is important because otherwise, blisters can build up. Or your feet may slide around inside, which limits your stability. When trying a pair on for the first time, listen for the 'whoosh' sound when you slide your feet in - that's the sound of all the air leaving the shoe to confirm it is the correct size, but do a walking test to be sure. They shouldn't pinch anywhere, nor should your feet be moving around inside.

It is also worth considering getting different laces when looking to get the right-fit golf shoe. Normal laces are good for most but for some golfers, BOA laced shoes provide more convenient fastening and shouldn’t loosen during the course of a round, but are usually a tad more expensive.

4. Comfort and support

Similar to getting the right fit, you need to get a boot that is going to give you ample comfort and support during your round. As you’ll be walking a long way in these shoes, it is vital that you get a pair that will give your ankles, feet and knees the best level of support possible. Look for shoes that have padded-out soles and are cushioned on the inside, to give your feet a spongey ride. You'll also want to ensure that the boots don't come up too high around your ankles and offer excellent support to your achilles while you walk.

5. Styling

Thankfully there are ton of different golf shoe designs out there, not just the traditional classic-looking shoes made by brands. As we have seen from the boots above, there are some trendy modern styles that can be used off the golf course too. Therefore, it is important to think about what your shoes look like and what style suits you. Whatever you like or dislike, there is something for everyone these days.

Golf boots come in all shapes sizes. There are so many different options out there to consider and while the best golf boots are some of the top products on the market, there are plenty of other golf shoes you should try before you buy. For example, take a look at our guides on the best golf sneakers , the best waterproof golf shoes or even the best golf shoes for under $100 .

FAQs

Can you play golf in a pair of boots?

Yes, you can play golf in a pair of boots. You may feel a little more locked in when you swing through your shot, compared to if you were playing with a standard pair of golf shoes. But golf boots offer more support, comfort and rigidity to your ankle than a classic golf shoe might. For that reason, they can be excellent for players looking for more support around the course.

Can you wear your golf boots to go hiking?

Yes, you can! You may want to ensure that your golf boots don't have spikes on them when you go hiking though, as that may become annoying or slippery when walking on gravel paths or concrete. If you want to double up and use your golf boot as a hiking boot, spikeless offerings are your best bet.

Will wearing boots restrict my swing?

Not necessarily. While some golfers may be skeptical that a golf boot might restrict their swing, preventing them from twisting their ankles through the shot, boots can help to give support and strength to your ankles and keep your feet locked in.

