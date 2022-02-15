ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in 4th Beijing event

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event, after wiping out in her first two races and finishing ninth in the super-G event.

Shiffrin was expected to be a downhill contender, although the event wasn't her strongest. Her time of 1:34.36 placed her 2:49 behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who took gold with a time of 1:31.87. Italy brought home both the silver and bronze medals, with Sofia Goggia finishing in 1:32.03 and Nadia Delago finishing in 1:32.44.

"Racing DH tomorrow!" Shiffrin said on Twitter on Monday. "The track is spectacular and I have 'overthought' the crap out of it over the last couple days so it’s prob time to just point ‘em straight and get low."

The six-time world champion is one medal away from tying the record for most Olympic medals by a female American Alpine skier, four. She is two gold medals away from holding the record for most golds ever by a female Alpine skier, also four.

She is expected to compete in the combined on Feb. 17. She also said on Thursday she may compete in the team event, which she had not planned to enter coming into the Games.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Shiffrin last week finished ninth in the super-G, with Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami winning gold, her second medal of the Games.

Two days earlier, Shiffrin had shockingly busted out of the competition just seconds into the first run of the slalom. Shiffrin missed the fourth gate in her run, the event where she won her first Olympic gold in 2014.

The skier, who was expected to challenge for several medals in Beijing, sat on the side of the hill, with her head in her hands, for 20 minutes after the stunning accident.

The 26-year-old also fell during her first run in the giant slalom last Monday, disqualifying her from the event.

"Could blame it on a lot of things...and we'll analyze it till the cows come home, but not today," Shiffrin said on Instagram following that crash. "Today I chalk it up to really awful timing of a really frustrating mistake. Moving focus to slalom now, AND cheering for my teammates in the second run of the GS and the DH!"

Sweden's Sara Hector took the gold in the giant slalom with a time of 1:55:68, followed by Italy's Federica Brignone with a time of 1:55.97 and Gut-Behrami with a time of 1:56:41.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Shiffrin, a Colorado native, has been competing since she was 16 and quickly became one of the sport's all-time greatest skiers with her record-setting performances. She is the most decorated Alpine skier in the world circuit having won 11 World Championship medals, six gold.

At 18 years old she became the youngest slalom champion when she won a gold medal in the 2014 Sochi Games. Shiffrin won a gold medal in the giant slalom competition and a silver medal in the combined competition during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom via Getty Images - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States is shown in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Jan. 25, 2022, in Kronplatz, Italy.

olympics.com

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates 'strong' Sofia Goggia after downhill comeback at Beijing 2022

Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin knows well how receiving words of encouragement is important during these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. After failing to finish her first two events, the American felt "grateful" for the outpouring of support led by boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and fellow Olympians Simone Biles and Lindsey Vonn.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Shiffrin & Kilde, ski racing’s power couple, help each other

BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin was getting set to head to the athletes’ lounge after her third event of the Beijing Olympics, she spotted her boyfriend, Norwegian racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was there to watch her compete. She grabbed him by the back of his white coat, and Alpine skiing’s power couple walked side by side — at one point, glove in glove — down the snow-covered path.
SPORTS
Click2Houston.com

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin in the women's downhill on NBC and Peacock

The women’s Alpine skiing program at the 2022 Winter Olympics shifts into top gear Monday night with the downhill, and Mikaela Shiffrin is entered to compete for the first time in her Olympic career. NBC and Peacock have you covered for all the action. The Favorites. Four of the...
SPORTS
Boston Globe

Mikaela Shiffrin will ski in Olympic downhill for first time

Shiffrin turned in the second-fastest training run for a U.S. skier, behind Jacqueline Wiles. Mikaela Shiffrin will ski the downhill Tuesday for the first time at an Olympic Games, a decision that she and her coaches made after a second successful training run Monday at the Yanqing National Alpine Center.
SPORTS
Click2Houston.com

Mikaela Shiffrin 18th in Olympic downhill debut, looks ahead to combined event

American Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was 18th-fastest in the women’s downhill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the first time she contested the event at the Winter Games. It was the 26-year-old’s first time finishing an Olympic or World Championship race outside the top 10 – excluding DNFs, of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Shiffrin to race 1st Olympic downhill; no medal thoughts

Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed that she will, indeed, race a downhill at the Winter Olympics for the first time Tuesday. And she says she is changing how she thinks about what is at stake as she prepares for her fourth event in Beijing “It’ll be really nice to race tomorrow. But you don’t really come to the Olympics to feel nice,” Shiffrin said after finishing Monday’s second training session on the course known as The Rock at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center with the 15th-fastest time among the women who didn’t miss a gate. “It’s going to be intense and...
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here's the Latest Ranking as Team USA Scores Big

Team USA had a medal-fueled day at the 2022 Winter Olympics, catapulting the U.S. near the top of the leaderboard. Megan Nick scored bronze in women’s aerials early Monday morning, Kaillie Humphries won the first-ever gold in the women’s monobob and teammate Elana Meyers Taylor joined her on the podium with a silver medal and American duo Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue earned bronze in the ice dance event.
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

