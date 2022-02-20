ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin leaves Beijing with no medals after 4th place in team event

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qaRf2_0e72bbd400

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin, the biggest U.S. star going into the Beijing Games, will travel home from Beijing with the unthinkable: zero medals.

Shiffrin took part in her sixth and final event Sunday local time, skiing in the team slalom event despite not being expected to compete in it heading into the Olympics. She had never competed in a team event in the Olympics, where the event debuted in 2018, or the world championships.

The U.S. team, comprised of Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Tommy Ford, advanced to the semifinals, but fell to Germany for a chance to compete for gold. In the bronze medal matchup, the U.S. lost to Norway on a tiebreaker. Shiffrin was placed on the harder red course in the final three matchups and lost each time.

Austria would go on to win gold, with Germany taking silver.

The U.S. beat Slovakia and Italy in the first two rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcn06_0e72bbd400
Alex Pantling/Getty Images - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States reacts following her run during the Mixed Team Parallel 1/4 final on day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on Feb. 20, 2022, in Yanqing, China.

Shiffrin on Thursday crashed out in the slalom in the women's Alpine combined event, bringing to a close the six-time world champion's bid for an individual medal in Beijing.

Shiffrin had been in fifth place after the downhill section of the event, but her crash meant that she would not finish, the third time she's done so in these Winter Games.

"A heartbreaking DNF for @MikaelaShiffrin," the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team said on Twitter on Thursday. "This has been a challenging #Olympics. Thanks to the fans for all of your support."

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland will take home the gold in the combined event, with the silver going to teammate Wendy Holdener and the bronze to Italy's Federica Brignone.

MORE: Elana Meyers Taylor elected Team USA Olympic closing ceremony flag bearer

Shiffrin started the Games one medal away from tying the record for most Olympic medals by a female American Alpine skier -- held by Julia Mancuso with four. She was two gold medals away from tying the record for most golds ever by a female Alpine skier, also four.

On Tuesday, Shiffrin came up empty handed in her fourth competition, placing 18th in the downhill skiing event. She finished ninth in the super-G event.

Shiffrin had been expected to be a downhill contender on Tuesday, although the event wasn't her strongest. Her time of 1:34.36 placed her 2:49 behind Corinne Suter of Switzerland, who took gold with a time of 1:31.87. Italy brought home both the silver and bronze medals, with Sofia Goggia finishing in 1:32.03 and Nadia Delago finishing in 1:32.44.

"Racing DH tomorrow!" Shiffrin said on Twitter on Monday. "The track is spectacular and I have 'overthought' the crap out of it over the last couple days so it’s prob time to just point ‘em straight and get low."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGVZO_0e72bbd400
Robert F. Bukaty/AP - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Shiffrin last week finished ninth in the super-G, with Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami winning gold, her second medal of the Games.

Two days earlier, Shiffrin had shockingly busted out of the competition just seconds into the first run of the slalom. Shiffrin missed the fourth gate in her run, the event where she won her first Olympic gold in 2014.

The skier, who was expected to challenge for several medals in Beijing, sat on the side of the hill, with her head in her hands, for 20 minutes after the stunning accident.

The 26-year-old also fell during her first run in the giant slalom last Monday, disqualifying her from the event.

MORE: 10 Americans to watch at the Beijing Winter Olympics

"Could blame it on a lot of things...and we'll analyze it till the cows come home, but not today," Shiffrin said on Instagram following that crash. "Today I chalk it up to really awful timing of a really frustrating mistake. Moving focus to slalom now, AND cheering for my teammates in the second run of the GS and the DH!"

Sweden's Sara Hector took the gold in the giant slalom with a time of 1:55:68, followed by Italy's Federica Brignone with a time of 1:55.97 and Gut-Behrami with a time of 1:56:41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WVCt_0e72bbd400
Robert F. Bukaty/AP - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States skis out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

Shiffrin, a Colorado native, has been competing since she was 16 and quickly became one of the sport's all-time greatest skiers with her record-setting performances. She is the most decorated Alpine skier in the world circuit having won 11 World Championship medals, six gold.

At 18 years old she became the youngest slalom champion when she won a gold medal in the 2014 Sochi Games. Shiffrin won a gold medal in the giant slalom competition and a silver medal in the combined competition during the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBppT_0e72bbd400
Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom via Getty Images - PHOTO: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States is shown in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on Jan. 25, 2022, in Kronplatz, Italy.

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Silver medal-winning US pairs figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are sued for performing to House of the Rising Sun by Heavy Young Heathens

Brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, professionally known as Heavy Young Heathens, have filed a lawsuit saying NBC, U.S. Figure Skating, and figure skaters Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier violated their copyrights by using their version of House of the Rising Sun at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The brothers said...
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Holdener
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Michelle Gisin
Person
Corinne Suter
Person
Julia Mancuso
Person
Federica Brignone
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
The Independent

Hailey Duff’s father says she is ‘over the moon’ at Olympic gold medal win

Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skiers#Winter Olympics#Mikaelashiffrin#Twitter#Team Usa Olympic
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

30 hours after food poisoning, Jessie Diggins wins silver in 30-km cross-country race

Jessie Diggins made history on multiple fronts Sunday when she took the silver in the women's 30-kilometer freestyle mass start in Beijing. Not only did she become the first non-European athlete to bring home a medal in the event, she's now the only American to bring back multiple cross-country medals from the same Olympics — and she did it having barely recovered from food poisoning.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: Diggins wins silver ahead of Closing Ceremony

That's a wrap on the 2022 Winter Olympics. The U.S. went out with a bang this week, as the U.S. women's hockey team took home silver on Day 13, both American figure skating pairs advanced in the short program on Day 14 and American Elana Meyers Taylor continued her historic run in these Games with another medal in the two-woman bobsled on Day 15.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

Spanish figure skater Barquero fails Olympic drug test

BEIJING (AP) — Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero has become the fourth athlete to fail a doping test at the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol, the International Testing Agency said on Tuesday. Barquero and her partner Marco Zandron finished 11th in the pairs competition,...
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

553K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy