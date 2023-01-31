If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Super Bowl is fast approaching, and if you want to find tickets to the big game, you’re in luck: We’ve done some digging around to find places still offering Super Bowl tickets online.

When Is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII (or Super Bowl 57) takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The big game will be broadcast on FOX this year, so, if you want to watch the Super Bowl online , you’ll need to get a subscription to a live TV streaming service. We like fuboTV , which gets you access to FOX livestreams and offers a seven-day free trial . After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 a month.

Where to Buy Super Bowl Tickets Online

Want tickets to watch the Super Bowl in person? Tickets are selling fast but there are still ways to find Super Bowl tickets online. Below are the latest Super Bowl ticket prices and discount promo codes from top ticketing sites. Your best bet is to do a price comparison between the sites, to find the seats and price range for you.

1. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the NFL, and the first place to look for Super Bowl 57 tickets . There were still Super Bowl tickets available on Ticketmaster as of this writing, with prices starting at $5885 for 400-level seats . All Super Bowl tickets are 100% mobile, so you can guarantee that the seat you buy is the seat you get, and you’ll have the ticket directly on your phone for easy entry and access.

Ticketmaster is also where you’ll find exclusive Super Bowl ticket bundles and packages , which includes tickets to the Chiefs vs. the Eagles, plus tailgate parties, player meet-and-greets, and even post-game field access. See all the available Super Bowl LVII ticket bundles here .

Ticketmaster is where you’ll also be able to get tickets to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest , taking place Feb. 9–11 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The event features three nights of music from big-name artists like Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Imagie Dragons, and Bleachers. The event is open to all fans — you don’t need to have a Super Bowl ticket to access the concerts. We spotted tickets from $50 as of this writing.

2. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Vivid Seats

Once known as a ticketing resale site, Vivid Seats now brands itself as an “independent ticket marketplace,” and has quickly become a way to score sold-out or hard-to-find tickets to events like the Super Bowl.

Vivid Seats is one of the best places to find Super Bowl tickets online, with a number of tickets still available to the big game. What we like: Vivid Seats says its 100% Buyer’s Guarantee promises that tickets are 100% authentic and that they will be delivered in time for the game or your money back.

Ticket prices started at $ 4 600 as of this writing, though Vivid Seats says resale tickets can often come in below face value as you get closer to kickoff. Bonus : Right now, you can use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 at checkout to save $15 off purchases over $125.

3. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on StubHub

StubHub is another great place to find Super Bowl tickets available online. You can buy Super Bowl tickets on StubHub.com and set a price alert for the site to email you when tickets to the Super Bowl go on sale or hit your desired price range.

“StubHub is an authorized ticket marketplace of the NFL, integrated for mobile tickets,” Mike Silveira, a spokesperson for StubHub tells Rolling Stone . “The Super Bowl is such a high-demand, bucket-list event, we want to ensure the utmost security and ease for ticket buyers and our integration with the NFL is how we do so. The barcode of every ticket listed for sale on StubHub is verified by the NFL so every buyer can know their purchase will get them in the door.”

Super Bowl tickets on StubHub started at $4800 as of this writing. The site is also selling parking passes to State Farm Stadium for the big game.

4. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Ticket Liquidator

Ticket Liquidator is currently offering $250 off Super Bowl tickets with code 250SBTL — one of the best Super Bowl ticket deals we’ve seen so far. The ticket resale platform offers a 100% money-back guarantee, and tickets are guaranteed to arrive before the event. As of this writing, Super Bowl tickets are starting at $5650 on Ticket Liquidator (or $5450 with the promo code above).

5. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork is another resale platform worth checking out while hunting for Super Bowl tickets. Tickets are currently starting at $5311 on the site, and you can save $10 with promo code TNTIX . Just like the other ticketing platforms, TicketNetwork guarantees authentic tickets delivered before the event, as well as a money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

6. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek.com currently has a price tracker that you can use to see when Super Bowl tickets go up or down in price. Per the site, “Resale activity spikes immediately following the conference championship games, but prices generally tend to fall as kickoff approaches.” In other words: if you can be a little patient, you may just score yourself a deal on Super Bowl tickets.

SeatGeek currently has Super Bowl tickets starting from about $4770 for 400-level seats.

Super Bowl LVII Events

Besides this year’s Apple Music Halftime Show — which will be headlined by Rihanna — there are plenty of events (besides the big game itself) happening in the Glendale area. Here are a few we’re excited for, organized by day, that you can still get tickets to.

Friday Feb. 10 Super Bowl Events :

On Friday, Feb. 10 at The Clayton House, Rolling Stone will be putting on Rolling Stone LIVE , featuring a headlining performance by Travis Scott. Grab tickets here .

Also happening Friday, Feb. 10: Shaquille O’Neal is hosting his annual Super Bowl carnival-slash-music festival, Shaq’s Fun House at Talking Stick Resort, where he’ll be performing alongside Snoop Dogg and Diplo. As of writing, you can score tickets to Shaq’s Fun House for as little as $382 on StubHub .

Saturday, Feb. 11 Super Bowl events:

On Saturday the 11th, head to Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach day party (also at Talking Stick Resort) to see 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Diplo perform. Tickets for Gronk Beach are currently at $223 on Seatgeek .

The night of the 11th, head over to Sports Illustrated’s The Party for performances by The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly — tickets are currently starting at around $700 on StubHub.