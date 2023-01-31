ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Super Bowl LVII Tickets Getting Expensive — Here Are the Best Prices We Found Online

By RS Editors
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoYCw_0e6r6ZXR00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 Super Bowl is fast approaching, and if you want to find tickets to the big game, you’re in luck: We’ve done some digging around to find places still offering Super Bowl tickets online.

Related: How to Watch Super Bowl LVII Online

When Is the 2022 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII (or Super Bowl 57) takes place Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

The big game will be broadcast on FOX this year, so, if you want to watch the Super Bowl online , you’ll need to get a subscription to a live TV streaming service. We like fuboTV , which gets you access to FOX livestreams and offers a seven-day free trial . After the free trial, fuboTV costs $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Where to Buy Super Bowl Tickets Online

Want tickets to watch the Super Bowl in person? Tickets are selling fast but there are still ways to find Super Bowl tickets online. Below are the latest Super Bowl ticket prices and discount promo codes from top ticketing sites. Your best bet is to do a price comparison between the sites, to find the seats and price range for you.

1. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing partner of the NFL, and the first place to look for Super Bowl 57 tickets . There were still Super Bowl tickets available on Ticketmaster as of this writing, with prices starting at $5885 for 400-level seats . All Super Bowl tickets are 100% mobile, so you can guarantee that the seat you buy is the seat you get, and you’ll have the ticket directly on your phone for easy entry and access.

Ticketmaster is also where you’ll find exclusive Super Bowl ticket bundles and packages , which includes tickets to the Chiefs vs. the Eagles, plus tailgate parties, player meet-and-greets, and even post-game field access. See all the available Super Bowl LVII ticket bundles here .

Buy Super Bowl Tickets Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is where you’ll also be able to get tickets to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest , taking place Feb. 9–11 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The event features three nights of music from big-name artists like Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, Imagie Dragons, and Bleachers. The event is open to all fans — you don’t need to have a Super Bowl ticket to access the concerts. We spotted tickets from $50 as of this writing.

Buy Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest $50+

2. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Vivid Seats

Once known as a ticketing resale site, Vivid Seats now brands itself as an “independent ticket marketplace,” and has quickly become a way to score sold-out or hard-to-find tickets to events like the Super Bowl.

Vivid Seats is one of the best places to find Super Bowl tickets online, with a number of tickets still available to the big game. What we like: Vivid Seats says its 100% Buyer’s Guarantee promises that tickets are 100% authentic and that they will be delivered in time for the game or your money back.

Ticket prices started at $ 4 600 as of this writing, though Vivid Seats says resale tickets can often come in below face value as you get closer to kickoff. Bonus : Right now, you can use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 at checkout to save $15 off purchases over $125.

Buy Super Bowl Tickets Vivid Seats

3. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on StubHub

StubHub is another great place to find Super Bowl tickets available online. You can buy Super Bowl tickets on StubHub.com and set a price alert for the site to email you when tickets to the Super Bowl go on sale or hit your desired price range.

“StubHub is an authorized ticket marketplace of the NFL, integrated for mobile tickets,” Mike Silveira, a spokesperson for StubHub tells Rolling Stone . “The Super Bowl is such a high-demand, bucket-list event, we want to ensure the utmost security and ease for ticket buyers and our integration with the NFL is how we do so. The barcode of every ticket listed for sale on StubHub is verified by the NFL so every buyer can know their purchase will get them in the door.”

Super Bowl tickets on StubHub started at $4800 as of this writing. The site is also selling parking passes to State Farm Stadium for the big game.

Buy Super Bowl Tickets StubHub

4. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on Ticket Liquidator

Ticket Liquidator is currently offering $250 off Super Bowl tickets with code 250SBTL — one of the best Super Bowl ticket deals we’ve seen so far. The ticket resale platform offers a 100% money-back guarantee, and tickets are guaranteed to arrive before the event. As of this writing, Super Bowl tickets are starting at $5650 on Ticket Liquidator (or $5450 with the promo code above).

Buy Super Bowl Tickets Ticket Liquidator

5. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork is another resale platform worth checking out while hunting for Super Bowl tickets. Tickets are currently starting at $5311 on the site, and you can save $10 with promo code TNTIX . Just like the other ticketing platforms, TicketNetwork guarantees authentic tickets delivered before the event, as well as a money-back guarantee if you change your mind.

Buy Super Bowl Tickets TicketNetwork

6. Buy Super Bowl Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek.com currently has a price tracker that you can use to see when Super Bowl tickets go up or down in price. Per the site, “Resale activity spikes immediately following the conference championship games, but prices generally tend to fall as kickoff approaches.” In other words: if you can be a little patient, you may just score yourself a deal on Super Bowl tickets.

SeatGeek currently has Super Bowl tickets starting from about $4770 for 400-level seats.

Buy Super Bowl Tickets SeatGeek

Super Bowl LVII Events

Besides this year’s Apple Music Halftime Show — which will be headlined by Rihanna — there are plenty of events (besides the big game itself) happening in the Glendale area. Here are a few we’re excited for, organized by day, that you can still get tickets to.

Friday Feb. 10 Super Bowl Events :

On Friday, Feb. 10 at The Clayton House, Rolling Stone will be putting on Rolling Stone LIVE , featuring a headlining performance by Travis Scott. Grab tickets here .

Also happening Friday, Feb. 10: Shaquille O’Neal is hosting his annual Super Bowl carnival-slash-music festival, Shaq’s Fun House at Talking Stick Resort, where he’ll be performing alongside Snoop Dogg and Diplo. As of writing, you can score tickets to Shaq’s Fun House for as little as $382 on StubHub .

Saturday, Feb. 11 Super Bowl events:

On Saturday the 11th, head to Rob Gronkowski’s Gronk Beach day party (also at Talking Stick Resort) to see 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Diplo perform. Tickets for Gronk Beach are currently at $223 on Seatgeek .

The night of the 11th, head over to Sports Illustrated’s The Party for performances by The Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly — tickets are currently starting at around $700 on StubHub.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

No Diluted Botox: George Santos’ Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman

Congressman George Santos is a known karaoke lover, but we’re pretty sure he’d like these hits to stop coming. The Long Island representative, who established himself as Congress’ resident Liar In Chief, is now dealing with prospective staffers secretly taping him. An audio recording released Wednesday by Talking Points Memo revealed an utterly bizarre conversation Santos had with Derek Myers, a potential hire for his new congressional office. The recording was created by Myers, a self described “media mogul turned Hill staffer,” who  was working as a volunteer in Santos office at the time. In the recordings Santos and Myers...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

College Board Kicks Off Black History Month by Caving To Ron DeSantis

The College Board has stripped down its proposed Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum to remove topics that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education accused of violating the state’s “Stop Woke” law. Florida blocked testing of the program in the state’s schools earlier this month on grounds that it was “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”  In a statement to reporter Mark Caputo on Jan. 20, the Florida DOE identified six topics in the pilot curriculum that ran afoul of the state’s increasingly restrictive policies on discussions of race and diversity in education....
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Attacks Transgender Rights, Takes Aim at ‘Left-Wing Gender Insanity’

In his bid for re-election, former President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday and outlined a sweeping set of proposals to wield federal power to attack transgender people. In the video, posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump vowed to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and to punish doctors who provided this type of treatment, threatening to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid. He also said that if reelected, he would push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family,” and pass a law that would recognize only two...
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Serial Liar Tucker Carlson Defends Serial Liar George Santos

Rep. George Santos has few allies in Congress. It’s hard to make friends when no one can be sure you’re not actively lying to their face. But Santos can now count on the support of at least one voice in Republican politics, a true master among deceivers: Fox host Tucker Carlson.  On Thursday night Carlson delivered an impassioned defense-and-dismissal of the controversy surrounding the scandal-riddled congressman.  In a sarcastic monologue Carlson honed in on petty lies told by Santos, ignoring the litany of more serious claims against him. “This thief of volleyball glory, strides the halls of the United States Congress...
Rolling Stone

James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Jack Might Have Lived’ After Lab-Testing ‘Titanic’ Raft Theory

James Cameron is not easily proven wrong. The visionary filmmaker has directed three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, including the recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which has made over $2.1 billion and earned an Oscar nod for Best Picture despite legions of terminally-online naysayers. One thing, however, still sticks in his craw: the raft theory. You know, that Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) sorry steerage-class ass could’ve fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of succumbing to the freezing waters at the end of Titanic. In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James...
Larry Brown Sports

Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have added to their reputation during this year’s NFC Championship Game. Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, spoke out this week on the harsh treatment that she received from Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC title game in Philadelphia. In a video... The post Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Philly

We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history.   The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Does Bizarre Kimmel Interview From Inside Claw Machine

In a stranger-than-fiction moment, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s return to Jimmy Kimmel Live took place from inside a claw machine on Tuesday night. Explaining that Lindell had been trying to get back on his show for a long time, Kimmel invited him on caveat that he do so while sitting inside the infamously rigged arcade game. “A lot of you have reached out to me: ‘Mike, don’t do it, he’s going to attack you. Why did you agree to go inside a claw game?'” Lindell said during a Facebook live stream earlier that day. “Which I did, because they, you...
The Center Square

Sportsbooks expected to score with Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks. The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle. “Pennsylvania has become...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Great football won’t be the only reason why millions of people tune into Super Bowl LVII. As always, this year’s ultimate NFL game also promises a mid-game spectacle in the form of a Halftime Show headed up by Rihanna — plus any surprise guests who join Riri on stage. Related: How to Watch the Super Bowl Online If you’re looking to watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, read on. Below are a few ways to stream the Halftime Show...
Rolling Stone

The Year Just Started and Cops Have Already Killed At Least 7 Unarmed People

The year is brand new, and civilian killings by police officers continue unabated. In 2022, police killed at least 1,192 people, the highest number ever recorded, according to the Mapping Police Violence database. A hundred of those people were unarmed. Black people were three times more likely than white people to be killed, although they were 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed.  As the first month of 2023 draws to a close, the nation is once again confronting the tragedy of a killing at the hands of men who pledged to protect and serve their community. On Jan. 7,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Rolling Stone

Beyoncé Tickets Aren’t on Sale Yet. Scalpers Are Trying to Sell Them for Thousands

Tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance tour, one of the most in-demand concerts in recent memory, won’t hit the market until next week. But that hasn’t stopped ticket scalpers from posting listings for as much as $3,000 a ticket — even if they don’t actually have them yet. Such a practice isn’t new, nor is it in any way unique to Queen Bey. Tickets for Fall Out Boy’s “So Much For (Tour) Dust” Tour, for instance, don’t hit pre-sale until Thursday, but tickets were already listed on resale sites — such as StubHub, VividSeats, and SeatGeek along with smaller platforms...
Rolling Stone

Saweetie Is Headlining a Super Bowl Concert (on Roblox)

If you asked Saweetie about this new performance, she’d probably say “I’m not bothering nobody, I just breathe and sh-t.” But some football fans are coming hard for the rapper after the NFL announced that she will take the virtual stage at a Super Bowl Concert on Roblox. On Tuesday, the NFL revealed that Saweetie will perform on Friday for a “family-friendly, fully motion-captured” Roblox show ahead of Sunday’s championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. “A concert like you’ve never experienced before,” read the NFL’s caption. But the comments on the announcement were filled with questioning...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy