ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Katie Holmes Gets Her Iconic & Youthful Glow From This Oprah-Approved Face Cream That's 20% Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5EyF_0e6lqaER00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Honestly, we’re convinced Katie Holmes is a vampire because mama hasn’t aged a day since her days on Dawson’s Creek . And the secret to her gorgeous complexion is thanks to an Oprah -approved brand.

In an interview with InStyle back in 2020, Holmes raved about the brand, Dr. Barbara Sturm, saying “I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm. I regularly get [her] facials and use her products. I also use the brand’s hyaluronic serum, brightening serum, and face cream.”

Now we know another celebrity who’s raved about Dr. Barbara Sturm time and time again — hint: you already know it’s Oprah. That’s right, back around Christmastime 2021, Oprah did an unboxing, showing off some products she got from different companies — one of which being Dr. Barbara Sturm. She also raved about the products and even got hilariously TMI in the video.

So both Holmes and Oprah-approved ? Which should you get first? Easy — snag the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream. It’s 20 percent off at Violet Grey’s Spring Put It In The Bag Event. So, get it while it’s on a rare sale before it’s too late.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream

$172, originally $215.00


Buy now

Sign Up

Dubbed both a savior for sensitive skin and an essential, the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream is a soothing and anti-aging moisturizer that targets a plethora of skin concerns. Some problem areas it can conquer are minimizing wrinkles, dullness, and an uneven texture. Good for any skin type, this vegan cream contains ingredients like skullcap and shea butter for optimal hydration.

Other stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Moss use her products, to name a few, according to AboutHer .

Per the brand, you apply it in the morning after serum and at night as the last step. All you have to do is rub gently on your face and neck.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCNv1_0e6lqaER00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Katie Holmes Confirmed Her Bobby Wooten III Romance With Smiling Red Carpet Photos

Click here to read the full article. Over the past several years, Katie Holmes has made a concerted effort to keep her personal life as private as possible. But we have gotten glimpses of her love life recently, and last night, the actress took a big step with her new beau Bobby Wooten III. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala in NYC last night, and the photos show just how close these two have grown. In the photos, the actress and her musician boyfriend looked so sweet. While posing for a few pictures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Are the Most Adorably Proud Parents at Son Dylan's College Graduation

Click here to read the full article. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are A-list movie stars, but that certainly doesn’t mean they have any chill at their 21-year-old son Dylan’s college graduation. Just like any other mom and dad, they played the role of proud parents on Sunday, May 29, as they watched him accept his Brown University diploma. Of course, Zeta-Jones and Douglas both shared photos of the big day on their Instagram pages. The 52-year-old actress posted a snapshot of her hugging her oldest baby as she sweetly closed her eyes in pride, relishing the milestone moment while Dylan...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Delivers Big-Toe Glamour in Strappy Sandals With New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes and her boyfriend stepped out in style. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, were seen in NYC on Friday. The two were heading to Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala, where they made their red carpet debut as a couple. For the event, Holmes wore a light orange midi dress with a vertical striped stitching design, mock-neck and cinched waist. She added drop earrings and carried a gold and black clutch bag. Holmes and Wooten in NYC on May 27. The actress wore a pair of black strappy heels with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Kate Moss
Vogue Magazine

Padma Lakshmi Reveals Her DIY Beauty Staples and the Secret to a Smudge-Proof Lip

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “When I'm home, I make sure that half of my diet is fruits and vegetables," says Padma Lakshmi. “I'm 51 and I think that's why my skin now looks good because I've nourished it properly.” Along with her minimum intake of 2-3 liters of water per day and the regular consumption of yogurt Lassi for gut health, it's clear Lakshmi has an inside-out approach to beauty. “People always ask me what I put on my skin and sometimes it's not what you put on your skin topically,” she says, “it's really what you put in your body.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kate Hudson's Secret for Glowing Skin Are These Glycolic Peel Pads That Work Their Magic Overnight

When it comes to skincare, a radiant glow is almost always the end goal. For Kate Hudson, there's one simple step in her nighttime routine that lets her achieve just that. The actress and entrepreneur, 43, recently revealed she uses the GoopGlow Glycolic Acid Peel pads. In a video on her Instagram Stories, she rubbed one of the pre-soaked pads on her forward, chin, cheeks, and chest. She wrote that they are "an absolute favorite" and noted that she uses them once a week. For an extra dose of hydration, she finished by applying the Juice Beauty Cocktail Concentrate.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say This Is The Best Serum To Get Rid Of Dark Spots ASAP

The best way to help your skin heal from dark spots, countless experts say, is to have a consistent morning and nightly skincare routine that utilizes products with vitamins linked to brighter complexions. Supporting healthy skin is possible through the right serums, moisturizers and other items, but also through a well-balanced diet, enough water, sleep and exercise. With that said, one serum is a no-brainer when it comes to brighter skin, a radiant glow and necessary for any age group. We checked in with dermatologists Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology and Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D. of My Psoriasis Team to learn more.
SKIN CARE
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Snuggles New BF Bobby Wooten As They Make Red Carpet Debut: Photos

Finally! Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III are red carpet official. The adorable couple, who were seen kissing passionately in New York earlier in May, showed up at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday. The event was held at Spring Studios in NYC, and Katie, 43, and Bobby, 33, posed happily on the red carpet for photographers during their sweet date night, per photos published by Just Jared.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Cream#Sensitive Skin#Vegan#Violet Grey
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Followed Kate Middleton's Lead in Addressing Yesterday's Horrific School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Uvalde, Texas received an unexpected visitor on Thursday as Meghan Markle arrived in the small town to pay her respects to the 19 children and two schoolteachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s mass shooting. Since it wasn’t a formal visit, the Duchess of Sussex kept her presence low key by wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap to visit the memorial that has emerged outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. According to the couple’s spokesperson, per People, the trip was done “in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences...
UVALDE, TX
SheKnows

Ant Anstead Shared a Sweet Photo That Shows His Son is Already Taking After Him

Ant Anstead’s 2-year-old son is following in his footsteps. He spent Memorial Day weekend with Anstead getting into crafting and the father-son photos are very, very cute. The television presenter and car builder took to Instagram to share some snapshots of the duo, alongside the caption: “A holiday weekend isn’t complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge! Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves….My little apprentice x.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Allure

How to Treat the Skin Under and Around Your Eyes, According to a Dermatologist

During the height of the pandemic, when Zoom meetings took off, screen time alerts hit double digits, and Botox appointments were few and far between, I began to spend a lot of time looking at my face. Thanks to this period of literal reflection, I found myself hyperfocusing on my eyes, specifically, noticing the dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and crow’s-feet surrounding them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore’s ‘Beautiful’ Air Fryer Is on Sale for $30 Off Right Now!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been four years since the miraculous air fryer became a must-have appliance, turning up in kitchens across the United States and beyond. And earlier this year, America’s Sweetheart Drew Barrymore actually launched her own version of the air fryer in her line of Beautiful Kitchenware, sold exclusively at Walmart. The Beautiful Six-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is functional, gorgeous, and affordable — in other words, it is regularly sold out. But we have some ah-mazing news: Not only is it in stock, but two of the five colors are also on sale right now!
SHOPPING
Elle

The 13 Best Peel-Off Face Masks For Glowing Skin

While many peeling masks address skin concerns like acne, oiliness, and pesky blackheads, we’ve rounded up 13 of the best options for an array of skin types, as well as some tips and tricks from our skincare experts. Scroll on, and peel away. What ingredients are in a peel-off...
SKIN CARE
Daily Beast

Hand Botox Is Trending Right Now, but This Anti-Aging Hand Cream Is Just as Good

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. When the pandemic struck a couple of years ago, many of us found ourselves washing our hands and applying ultra-drying hand sanitizer almost compulsively to avoid catching COVID-19. The increased use of anti-bacterial soaps and sanitizing formulas undoubtedly took a toll on our hands, leaving them chapped, flakey, and wrinkly. After all, you wouldn't apply alcohol-based soaps to the skin on your face and expect it to stay supple and smooth, right?
SKIN CARE
CNN

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector review: Why this viral hair treatment is now a part of our weekly hair care routine

Olaplex has established itself as an accessible luxury hair care brand that delivers professional-grade results even for its at-home treatments. Take the viral Olpalex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector, for example. On social media, videos have racked up millions of views showing transformations from lackluster locks to luscious strands. With “perfector” in the name and shocking results, we had to make sure it wasn’t too good to be true.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Christina Ricci's Daughter Looks Just Like Wednesday Addams in Adorable New Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Get ready to have all the kooky and ooky nostalgic feels. Christina Ricci shared a photo of her adorable 5-month-old daughter Cleopatra and she looks just like a mini Wednesday Addams. The actress posted a sweet snapshot of Cleopatra on her lap, as she was getting glammed up. “What getting in hair and make up looks like these days ♥️,” Ricci captioned the picture. And if that’s not enough of a cuteness overload for you, Ricci’s husband Mark Hampton also uploaded a picture of Cleopatra that very same day looking, once again, like a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Diane Kruger's Dramatic Red Gown Took Center Stage at Cannes With 'Hot Date' Norman Reedus

Click here to read the full article. Diane Kruger knows how to make a splash at the Cannes Film Festival — she did it with fashion and her favorite man in her life, Norman Reedus. The couple cut quite a stunning figure on the red carpet in honor of the festival’s 75th anniversary on Tuesday evening at a star-studded celebration. Wearing a gorgeous, red Oscar de la Renta gown with billowing fabric around her legs and a beautiful halter neckline, Kruger shined in a Chaumet overlapping ribbon-design necklace. Her “hot date” Reedus looked dapper in a traditional tux along with his signature scruffy look....
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Matthew McConaughey Offers Comfort to Uvalde, Texas Families While Possibly Testing His Political Future

Click here to read the full article. Meghan Markle wasn’t the only celebrity to offer their condolences in person to the community of Uvalde, Texas this week, Matthew McConaughey also stopped by — for even more personal reasons. Not only was the 52-year-old actor born in the small town, but he also spent much of his childhood there. On Friday, he made a low-key visit to show some love for the place that helped shape him in his formative years (some of those stories are chronicled in his 2021 memoir, Greenlights). McConaughey stopped by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales at the Uvalde...
UVALDE, TX
SheKnows

SheKnows

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy