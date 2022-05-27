Katie Holmes Gets Her Iconic & Youthful Glow From This Oprah-Approved Face Cream That's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article.

Honestly, we’re convinced Katie Holmes is a vampire because mama hasn’t aged a day since her days on Dawson’s Creek . And the secret to her gorgeous complexion is thanks to an Oprah -approved brand.

In an interview with InStyle back in 2020, Holmes raved about the brand, Dr. Barbara Sturm, saying “I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm. I regularly get [her] facials and use her products. I also use the brand’s hyaluronic serum, brightening serum, and face cream.”

Now we know another celebrity who’s raved about Dr. Barbara Sturm time and time again — hint: you already know it’s Oprah. That’s right, back around Christmastime 2021, Oprah did an unboxing, showing off some products she got from different companies — one of which being Dr. Barbara Sturm. She also raved about the products and even got hilariously TMI in the video.

So both Holmes and Oprah-approved ? Which should you get first? Easy — snag the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream. It’s 20 percent off at Violet Grey’s Spring Put It In The Bag Event. So, get it while it’s on a rare sale before it’s too late.

Dubbed both a savior for sensitive skin and an essential, the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream is a soothing and anti-aging moisturizer that targets a plethora of skin concerns. Some problem areas it can conquer are minimizing wrinkles, dullness, and an uneven texture. Good for any skin type, this vegan cream contains ingredients like skullcap and shea butter for optimal hydration.

Other stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Moss use her products, to name a few, according to AboutHer .

Per the brand, you apply it in the morning after serum and at night as the last step. All you have to do is rub gently on your face and neck.

