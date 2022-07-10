Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

Click here to read the full article.

Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.

We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day , but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion , several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams , Echo Dots , and Fire TVs , and a really cool outdoor toy you have to see to believe .

And here’s our pick for the very best Amazon deal of the day: A 3.5-quart cast iron sauteuse oven from Le Creuset for $60 off. Le Creuset cookware isn’t so much a purchase as it is an investment, because they can last a lifetime. This can be used on the stovetop or in the oven, as the enameled cast iron finish is as durable as it is attractive.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt

SAVE $60



Buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt $239.95 (orig. $300.00) 20% OFF

*Last updated Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

Electric Ball Gel Blaster with 50,000+ Decomposable Gel Balls

29% OFF



Buy: Electric Ball Gel Blaster with 50,000+ Decomposable Gel Balls $70.00

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Bundle With Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

$50 OFF



Buy: Ring Floodlight Cam Bundle With Echo Show 5 $234.98 (orig. $284.98) 18% OFF

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$120 OFF



Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $179.99 (orig. $299.99) 40% OFF

Braun Series 7 790cc Electric Razor for Men

SAVE $60



Buy: Braun Series 7 790cc Electric Razor for Men $139.94 (orig. $199.99) 30% OFF

Waterpik Rechargeable Cordless Pearl Water Flosser

SAVE 26%



Buy: Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser $51.99 (orig. $69.99) 26% OFF

Painless Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

37% OFF



Buy: Painless Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $19.99

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

SAVE $330



Buy: Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $829.99

10 Pack Black Adhesive Cord Holders

58% OFF



Buy: 10 Pack Black Adhesive Cord Holders $23.99

Ormgau No-Pull Dog Harness (Large)

SAVE 71%



Buy: Ormgau No-Pull Dog Harness (Large) $69.99

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

JUST $20



Buy: Echo Dot (4th Gen) $19.99 (orig. $49.99) 60% OFF

PicassoTiles 120pc Bristle Shape 3D Building Blocks

OVER 75% OFF



Buy: PicassoTiles PTB120 120pcs Bristle Shape 3D Building Blocks $19.92 (orig. $89.99) 78% OFF

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew, Script Logo

SAVE 54%



Buy: Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew, Script Logo $20.55 (orig. $45.00) 54% OFF