ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Top 13 Sunday Amazon Deals: Clean Up on Le Creuset and Other Big Brands Before Prime Day

By Spy Editors
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lwEEQ_0e6dv7sO00

Click here to read the full article.

Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.

We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. It’s T-minus 2 days to Prime Day , but there are already amazing deals on big brands like iRobot and Champion , several of Amazon’s own products like Ring security cams , Echo Dots , and Fire TVs , and a really cool outdoor toy you have to see to believe .

And here’s our pick for the very best Amazon deal of the day: A 3.5-quart cast iron sauteuse oven from Le Creuset for $60 off. Le Creuset cookware isn’t so much a purchase as it is an investment, because they can last a lifetime. This can be used on the stovetop or in the oven, as the enameled cast iron finish is as durable as it is attractive.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt

SAVE $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4WLN_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt $239.95 (orig. $300.00) 20% OFF

Check back every weekend for a new rapid-fire shortlist of great Amazon deals. You can also follow SPY on Twitter to be the first to know about new deals and product launches.

*Last updated Sunday, July 10 at 1 p.m. ET.

Electric Ball Gel Blaster with 50,000+ Decomposable Gel Balls

29% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDZbJ_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Electric Ball Gel Blaster with 50,000+ Decomposable Gel Balls $70.00

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus Bundle With Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

$50 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvV1Q_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Ring Floodlight Cam Bundle With Echo Show 5 $234.98 (orig. $284.98) 18% OFF

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$120 OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRS9d_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $179.99 (orig. $299.99) 40% OFF

Braun Series 7 790cc Electric Razor for Men

SAVE $60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PYfdC_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Braun Series 7 790cc Electric Razor for Men $139.94 (orig. $199.99) 30% OFF

Waterpik Rechargeable Cordless Pearl Water Flosser

SAVE 26%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrhKh_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Waterpik Cordless Pearl Water Flosser $51.99 (orig. $69.99) 26% OFF

Painless Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer

37% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9o9F_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Painless Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer $19.99

Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

SAVE $330

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJJCd_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $829.99

10 Pack Black Adhesive Cord Holders

58% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOnhD_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: 10 Pack Black Adhesive Cord Holders $23.99

Ormgau No-Pull Dog Harness (Large)

SAVE 71%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqWpV_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Ormgau No-Pull Dog Harness (Large) $69.99

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

JUST $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD52A_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Echo Dot (4th Gen) $19.99 (orig. $49.99) 60% OFF

PicassoTiles 120pc Bristle Shape 3D Building Blocks

OVER 75% OFF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U14V_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: PicassoTiles PTB120 120pcs Bristle Shape 3D Building Blocks $19.92 (orig. $89.99) 78% OFF

Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew, Script Logo

SAVE 54%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPac6_0e6dv7sO00


Buy: Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crew, Script Logo $20.55 (orig. $45.00) 54% OFF

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 4

Related
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
SPY

Last Chance: There Are 100,000+ Prime Day Deals, But We Narrowed It Down To The Best of the Best

Click here to read the full article. Holy, Prime Day! Amazon has been hyping its annual sales event hard this year, with TV commercials, live-streamed promo events and thousands of early deals. The SPY team has also been busy gathering the best Prime Day deals of 2022. This year, we can confidently say just about everything is on sale. So if there’s a big purchase you’ve been putting off, then Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to save. In addition, countless other brands are hosting competing sales, and this year’s top Prime Day alternatives are more enticing than ever. If you’re ready to take advantage of the best deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Le Creuset#Irobot#Champion
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
deseret.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here are some of the best deals

Get your laptops, wallets and online shopping carts ready, because Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here’s what to know about one of the biggest sales of the year. According to the online retailer’s official site, “Prime Day is Amazon’s annual deal event exclusively for Prime members, featuring epic deals on top brands and small businesses.”
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
Salon

Why haven't we been storing canned food like this all along?

There are a few types of canned goods I always keep stocked in my pantry—I like to have a few jars of black beans and kidney beans (for chili, of course), as well as crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, and chicken broth, just to name a few. However, to this day, I still haven't figured out a great way to store canned food. Stacking in the cupboard is just asking for disaster, and the can dispenser I recently bought takes up a whole lot of space and doesn't fit cans of different sizes. It left me thinking: There has to be a better way to store canned goods, right?
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy