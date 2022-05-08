Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $70 Muscle Massage Gun, Men’s Athletic Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy.

We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There’s a cordless robotic pool cleaner for 19% off , a 5-pack of sweat-resistant men’s athletic shorts for under $30 , a slim-yet-powerful Anker portable charger for $50 , and more.

And here’s our pick for the very best Amazon deal of the day — RENPHO’s percussion muscle massage gun is a fat 53% off AND there’s an extra $10 coupon on the page to bring the price down to $69.99. That’s an amazing deal for a percussion massage gun that has over 11,000 Amazon reviews with an average 4.5-star score.

RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun

53% OFF



Buy: RENPHO Muscle Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $169.99) 53% OFF

Check back every weekend for a new rapid-fire shortlist of great Amazon deals. You can also follow SPY on Twitter to be the first to know about new deals and product launches.

*Last updated Sunday, May 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

SAVE $289



Buy: PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $599.00 (orig. $799.00) 25% OFF

Echo Show 15

$50 OFF



Buy: Echo Show 15 $249.99

Men’s Dry-Fit Sweat Resistant Active Athletic Performance Shorts (5 Pack)

#1 BEST SELLER



Buy: Men’s Athletic Performance Shorts (5 Pack) $34.99 (orig. $50.00) 30% OFF

Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

SAVE 19%



Buy: Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $299.69 (orig. $369.99) 19% OFF

Niceday Elliptical Machine

25% OFF



Buy: Niceday Elliptical Machine $599.00 (orig. $799.00) 25% OFF

Cool Spot 11’x11′ Pop-Up Instant Gazebo

15% OFF



Buy: Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo $189.99

Anker Portable Charger, 20000mAh

23% OFF



Buy: Anker Portable Charger, 20000mAh $64.99

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother

SAVE $120



Buy: Philips 3200 Series Espresso Machine $599.00

Leather Apple AirTags Keychains (4 pack)

41% OFF



Buy: Leather Apple AirTags Keychains (4 pack) $21.99

Kasa Smart Bulb

SAVE 41%



Buy: Kasa Smart Bulb $12.98 (orig. $21.99) 41% OFF