ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Everything We Know About Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Starring Tim Allen

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gD8OC_0e6bZFQD00

Holly and jolly! Tim Allen ’s time as Santa Claus has been extended thanks to the upcoming Disney+ series , The Santa Clauses .

The Toy Story star made his debut as businessman Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause . In the holiday film, Scott magically becomes Santa Claus after he slips on the red suit on Christmas Eve … after the old Kris Kringle slips from his rooftop.

Scott must then figure out how to be Father Christmas while trying to navigate his role as a single dad to son Charlie ( Eric Lloyd ). The task proves to be harder than he thought after Charlie’s mom, Laura ( Wendy Crewson ), and his stepdad, Neil ( Judge Reinhold ), start to think their son’s obsession with Scott being Santa is unhealthy.

The adorable Charlie, however, comes to his father’s rescue on more than one occasion, and Scott finally embraces his destiny as Santa.

Allen reprised the role for the 2002 sequel, The Santa Clause 2 . In the holiday classic, Santa is challenged to find a wife a.k.a. a Mrs. Claus before Christmas Eve or find himself a new job. Meanwhile, Scott’s son, Charlie, has become a troublemaker at school, which only makes matter worse.

In 2006, Allen put on his big red coat for the third installment of magical films, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause . This time around, Scott has to fight Jack Frost ( Martin Short ) to keep the North Pole from becoming a tourist attraction — and stealing his title of Santa.

The franchise also starred David Krumholtz as head elf Bernard, Spencer Breslin as No. 2 elf in charge Curtis and a slew of other mystical creatures, including Aisha Tyler as Mother Nature and Art LaFleur as the Tooth Fairy.

While some fans thought they’d seen the last of the Colorado native as both Scott and Santa , they were wrong. In January 2022, Disney+ revealed that Allen would reprise his iconic dual role in a limited series by the same name.

“So here we go again ... HoHoHo!” the Christmas With the Kranks actor tweeted at the time, confirming his participation in the newest holiday adventure.

Scroll down for everything we know about the new Santa Clauses series:

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

'Last Man Standing' Star Tim Allen Gushes Over Working With Daughter Elizabeth on 'The Santa Clauses'

The Santa Clauses is more than just an on-screen family affair. The new Disney+ series is a continuation of Tim Allen's The Santa Clause franchise and will feature his daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, as his on-screen daughter. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim last weekend, Allen gushed about working with Elizabeth, who is making her acting debut in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Santa Clauses Series Will Answer the Franchise's Biggest Question

The internet's favorite joke about The Santa Clause will make it into the follow-up TV series on Disney+, according to producers. At D23 this past weekend, ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak reported back that the Santa Claus who died in the first movie will be directly addressed in Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen's version of Santa started his career by accidentally causing the death of his predecessor, and while it was really just a plot point to get Scott Calvin (Allen) from point A to B, fans have later realized that "whoa -- that's kind of messed up!"
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Fuel 'Toy Story' Sequel Rumors with Mystery Breakfast

"Toy Story" could be getting a new sequel ... because of a mysterious breakfast date. Check out these pics of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen chowing down low-key and somewhat undercover at a somewhat out-of-the-way restaurant in L.A. They had breakfast at the restaurant inside the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Art Lafleur
Person
Wendy Crewson
Person
Tim Story
Person
Aisha Tyler
Person
David Krumholtz
Person
Eric Lloyd
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Christmas Story#The Santa Clause 2
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

210K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy