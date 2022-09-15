Everything We Know About Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Series Starring Tim Allen

Holly and jolly! Tim Allen ’s time as Santa Claus has been extended thanks to the upcoming Disney+ series , The Santa Clauses .

The Toy Story star made his debut as businessman Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause . In the holiday film, Scott magically becomes Santa Claus after he slips on the red suit on Christmas Eve … after the old Kris Kringle slips from his rooftop.

Scott must then figure out how to be Father Christmas while trying to navigate his role as a single dad to son Charlie ( Eric Lloyd ). The task proves to be harder than he thought after Charlie’s mom, Laura ( Wendy Crewson ), and his stepdad, Neil ( Judge Reinhold ), start to think their son’s obsession with Scott being Santa is unhealthy.

The adorable Charlie, however, comes to his father’s rescue on more than one occasion, and Scott finally embraces his destiny as Santa.

Allen reprised the role for the 2002 sequel, The Santa Clause 2 . In the holiday classic, Santa is challenged to find a wife a.k.a. a Mrs. Claus before Christmas Eve or find himself a new job. Meanwhile, Scott’s son, Charlie, has become a troublemaker at school, which only makes matter worse.

In 2006, Allen put on his big red coat for the third installment of magical films, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause . This time around, Scott has to fight Jack Frost ( Martin Short ) to keep the North Pole from becoming a tourist attraction — and stealing his title of Santa.

The franchise also starred David Krumholtz as head elf Bernard, Spencer Breslin as No. 2 elf in charge Curtis and a slew of other mystical creatures, including Aisha Tyler as Mother Nature and Art LaFleur as the Tooth Fairy.

While some fans thought they’d seen the last of the Colorado native as both Scott and Santa , they were wrong. In January 2022, Disney+ revealed that Allen would reprise his iconic dual role in a limited series by the same name.

“So here we go again ... HoHoHo!” the Christmas With the Kranks actor tweeted at the time, confirming his participation in the newest holiday adventure.

Scroll down for everything we know about the new Santa Clauses series: