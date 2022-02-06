ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State prosecutors mostly avoided race in trying Ahmaud Arbery's killers. Feds won't have that option

By Eliott C. McLaughlin
 3 days ago
Georgia prosecutors proved Ahmaud Arbery's killers guilty of murder. Now, lawyers for the federal government will try to prove they chased down the 25-year-old jogger because he was...

Comments

Evan
13d ago

When all is said and done, 2 of the 3 will be serving life in prison with no chance of parole. If they cant prove the murder was racially motivated which is hard to believe, they're still in jail for life where they deserve to be.

Washington Post

Ahmaud Arbery’s family is in pain. But a judge should not have rejected his killers’ plea deal.

Steven Wright, a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, teaches criminal appellate law and creative writing. The fate of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, whose federal hate-crimes trial began on Monday, took an unexpectedly dark turn last week when a federal judge rejected a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Under the deal, two of Arbery’s three killers were to accept responsibility for federal hate crimes; at least one had confirmed he would publicly admit race had motivated the murder. In exchange, the two men would serve the next 30 years in federal custody. The plea deal fell apart largely because the Arbery family objected.
Washington Post

Hate-crimes trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers: What to know

Protesters and politicians have long denounced Ahmaud Arbery’s killing as an act of racial profiling. The 25-year-old Black man was out jogging, his family said, when three White men chased and shot him in Satilla Shores, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. But jurors heard little about race during the...
WSB Radio

Figure skating age debate also exposes body image challenges

BEIJING — (AP) — Some figure skaters are hoping an Olympic doping scandal that is fueling a push to raise the minimum age of competitors will also focus attention on what they see as the sport’s most pressing issue: body image, body shaming and disordered eating. The...
CNN

