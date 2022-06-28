Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Terry McLaurin joins elite club

Who are the highest paid NFL players? As the salary cap climbs, the top NFL salaries soar every year with teams rewarding talent and production.

It comes as no surprise that quarterbacks are the highest paid NFL players. But clubs are spending more money than ever on edge rushers, cornerbacks, offensive tackles and wide receivers.

Thanks to new television contracts worth $100-plus billion, franchise owners will be spending even more in 2022 free agency and the top paid NFL players will be shaken up even more. Sure enough, contract extensions and blockbuster trades have added to the list of the highest paid NFL players.

Let’s take a look at the highest paid NFL players of 2022.

Who is the highest paid NFL player in 2022?

Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams — Highest-paid non-QB

Aaron Donald Contract: 3 years, $95 million

Aaron Donald salary: $26.75 million

Signing Bonus: $40 million

Average Salary: $31.67 million

Free Agent: 2025

Just as retirement talk surrounded Aaron Donald for the second time over the past five months, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year inked a massive contract. On June 6, Donald’s Rams gave him a massive $40 million raise over the course of the final three years of his current contract. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history .

For good reason. Donald has been absolutely dominating in the eight seasons since the Rams made this Pittsburgh product a first-round pick. That includes racking up a resounding 118 QB hits an 59 sacks over the past four seasons.

Tyreek Hill, receiver, Miami Dolphins — Highest paid wide receiver in 2022

Tyreek Hill Contract: 4 years, $120 million

Tyreek Hill salary: $30 million

Signing Bonus: $25.5 million

Average Salary: $28.25 million

Free Agent: 2027

The latest blockbuster of the 2022 season sees Tyreek Hill departing the Kansas City Chiefs to join the Miami Dolphins who have put together a strong offseason after hiring Mike McDaniel. With the trade, Hill also received a new contract that just edges out Davante Adams as the highest-paid pass-catcher in football. Now Hill will take his talents to South Beach where he will be on the receiving end of throws from Tua Tagovailoa .

T.J. Watt, edge rusher, Pittsburgh Steelers

T.J. Watt Contract: 4 years, $112.011 million ($80 million guaranteed)

4 years, $112.011 million ($80 million guaranteed) T.J. Watt Salary: $24 million (2022)

$24 million (2022) Signing Bonus: $35.593 million

$35.593 million Average Salary: $28,002,750

$28,002,750 Free Agent: 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers never break precedent. Simply put, the organization doesn’t like signing deals that award guaranteed money beyond the first year of the contract. T.J. Watt is so good that the Steelers went against their archaic approach. The four-year contract signed in 2021 provides him with $80 million guaranteed in the first three seasons and he’s worth every penny.

Stefon Diggs, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs contract: 4 years, $104 million ($70 million guaranteed)

4 years, $104 million ($70 million guaranteed) Average salary: $26 million

$26 million Free agent: 2028

Diggs became yet another wide receiver this offseason to get paid big time . Previously underpaid at $14.4 million annually, he just became the fourth highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history behind Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins.

For good reason. Diggs, 28, led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) back in 2020. He then put up 103 catches for 1,225 yards while working with Josh Allen to make one of the better tandems in the NFL.

Joey Bosa, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

Joey Bosa Contract: 5 years, $135 million ($102 million guaranteed)

5 years, $135 million ($102 million guaranteed) Joey Bosa Salary: $21.25 million (2022)

$21.25 million (2022) Signing Bonus: $35 million

$35 million Average Salary: $27 million

$27 million Free Agent: 2026

When it came time for Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers to negotiate an extension, everyone knew he’d join the ranks of the highest paid NFL players. Both sides signed the dotted lines in July 2020, a $135 million deal that makes him one of the NFL’s top paid defensive players. You can bet Nick Bosa will beat his brother’s contract extension.

Jaire Alexander, cornerback, Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander salary (2022): $1.079 million

$1.079 million Jaire Alexander contract: Four-year, $84 million extension

Four-year, $84 million extension Signing Bonus: $30 million

$30 million Average Salary: $21 million

Jaire Alexander is now the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers signed him to a new $84 million extension, providing him with the largest signing bonus ever for a defensive back. While the 2022 base salary is low, it’s purely for cap purposes. The signing bonus and contract extension itself make Alexander, an All-Pro talent, one of the highest-paid defensive players in football.

Denzel Ward, cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward contract: 4 years, $100.5 million extension

4 years, $100.5 million extension Total Guaranteed: $71.25 million

The Cleveland Browns are making Denzel Ward the highest paid cornerback in NFL history . Selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Ward earned two Pro Bowl selections on his rookie contract. With the prices for receivers skyrocketing, Ward cashes in for his coverage skills. The $71.25 million guaranteed is the most ever for a defensive back.

Xavien Howard, cornerback, Miami Dolphins

Xavien Howard contract: Five-year extension

Five-year extension Xavien Howard salary: $25.345 million

$25.345 million Free Agent: 2027

The Miami Dolphins vowed to Xavien Howard that he’d receive a new deal if he played at a high level in 2021. Sure enough, they fulfilled that promise. Howard and the Dolphins agreed to a two-year extension with $50.691 million in new money. It’s added on top of the three years and $39 million that still existed on his old contract. As a result, Xavien Howard is the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.

Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett Contract: 5 years, $125 million ($100 million guaranteed)

5 years, $125 million ($100 million guaranteed) Myles Garrett Salary: $1.035 million (2022)

$1.035 million (2022) Signing Bonus: $21 million

$21 million Average Salary: $25 million

$25 million Free Agent: 2027

Myles Garrett is the Cleveland Browns right now. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is exceeding the massive hype he carried entering the league. A yearly threat for 20-plus sacks, it should come as no surprise that one of the best pass rushers in the NFL is also among its most compensated players.

Terry McLaurin, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin contract: 3 years, $71 million

3 years, $71 million Terry McLaurin average salary: $23.67 million

$23.67 million Signing bonus: $28 million

After holding out of mandatory minicamp, McLaurin finally got paid with less than a month to go before training camp. He inked a three-year deal worth $71 million with an absurd $28 million due at signing.

The former Ohio State star has more than lived up to this contrac. Through three seasons, he’s averaging 75 receptions for north of 1,000 yards despite Washington’s continued issues at quarterback.

Khalil Mack, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack Contract: 6 years, $141 million ($90 million guaranteed)

6 years, $141 million ($90 million guaranteed) Khalil Mack Salary: $12.05 million (2022)

$12.05 million (2022) Signing Bonus: $34 million

$34 million Average Salary: $23.5 million

$23.5 million Free Agent: 2025

Khalil Mack wanted to play for a team that would pay him in 2018 and the Chicago Bears immediately showed their commitment to him. The six-year pact is one of the longest signed by an edge rusher and it’s made him one of the top paid NFL players ever since.

The reasoning for Los Angeles to acquire Mack is obvious. When healthy, he is an absolute force off the edge and he’s going to create even more havoc on the opposite side of Joey Bosa. Of course, being one of the highest paid NFL players is why Chicago only received a 2022 second-round pick for him.

Trent Williams, left tackle, San Francisco 49ers – Highest paid offensive lineman in NFL

Trent Williams Contract: 6 years, $138 million ($55.1 million guaranteed)

6 years, $138 million ($55.1 million guaranteed) Trent Williams Salary: $7.25 million (2022)

$7.25 million (2022) Signing Bonus: $30.1 million

$30.1 million Average Salary: $23.01 million

$23.01 million Free Agent: 2027

A few years ago, some wondered if Trent Williams’s career might be over. It turns out, getting him away from the Washington Commanders made all the difference. San Francisco rewarded its left tackle for his dominance and he became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with a six-year agreement signed in 2021.

David Bakhtiari, left tackle, Green Bay Packers

David Bakhtiari Contract: 4 years, $92 million ($61.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $92 million ($61.5 million guaranteed) David Bakhtiari Salary: $3.2 million (2022), $10 million roster bonus

$3.2 million (2022), $10 million roster bonus Signing Bonus: $30 million

$30 million Average Salary: $23 million

$23 million Free Agent: 2025

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst ensured the team’s All-Pro left tackle stayed, signing him to a $92 million contract. He played at his elite standard in 2020, but a torn ACL in December 2020 has largely kept him sidelined. He’s a candidate for a contract restructure in the 2022 offseason, but the Packers likely feel confident he will return to form.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, Pittsburgh Steelers – Highest paid safety in NFL history

Minkah Fitzpatrick contract: Four-years, $73.6 million

Four-years, $73.6 million Minkah Fitzpatrick salary: $18.4 million AAV

$18.4 million AAV Signing Bonus: $36 million

Just a few years after trading a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Pittsburgh Steelers make their star safety one of the highest paid NFL players over the next four years. It just surpasses the Jamal Adams deal (four years, $70.58 million) and follows in line with rising contracts for defensive backs.

Highest paid NFL players by position

Contracts courtesy Spotrac . All salary figures and cap hits for the highest paid NFL players are from the 2022 season.

Highest paid running backs in NFL

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers – $16.016 million AAV, $14.309 million cap hit, $8.4 million base salary

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – $15 million AAV, $14.5 million cap hit, $5.5 million base salary

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys – $15 million AAV, $18.22 million cap hit, $12.4 million base salary

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings – $12.6 million AAV, $14.309 million cap hit, $8.3 million base salary

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – $12.5 million AAV, $14 million cap hit, $12 million base salary

Highest paid wide receivers in NFL

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — $30 million annually, $120 total value

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — $28.25 million annually, $141.25 total value

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals – $27.25 million AAV, $25 million cap hit, $6.65 million base salary

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles rams — $26.7 million AAV, $75 million total guaranteed

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — $26 million AAV, $70 million total guaranteed

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles — $25 million AAV, $57 million total guaranteed

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — $23.67 million AAV, $28 million signing bonus

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers – $20.025 million AAV, $19.2 million cap hit, $16.5 million base salary

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns – $20 million AAV, $22 million cap hit, $20 million base salary

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers — $20 million AAV, $14 million cap hit, $7 million base salary

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $20 million AAV, TBD, TBD

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints – $19.25 million AAV, $24.7 million cap hit, $15.35 million base salary

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars – $18 million AAV, $72 million total value

Highest paid tight ends in NFL

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – $15 million AAV, $16.011 million cap hit, $11.45 million base salary

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – $14.312 million AAV, $8.855 million cap hit, $6.5 million base salary

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – $14.25 million AAV, $3.766 million cap hit, $1.080 million base salary

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – $14.1 million AAV

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – $14 million AAV, $9.657 million cap hit, $3.5 million base salary

Highest paid offensive linemen in NFL

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – $23.01 million AAV, $14.031 million cap hit, $7.25 million base salary

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers – $23 million AAV, $22.768 million cap hit, $3.2 million base salary

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans – $22 million AAV, $26.153 million cap hit, $17.85 million base salary

Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens – $19.75 million AAV, $18.552 million cap hit, $9.5 million base salary

Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints – $19.2 million AAV, $23.041 million cap hit, $10.5 million base salary

Highest paid defensive linemen in NFL

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams — 31.67 million AAV, $26.75 million cap hit, $9.25 million base salary

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – $25 million AAV, $12.961 million cap hit, $1.035 million base salary

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys – $21 million AAV, $27 million cap hit, $19 million base salary

Leonard Williams, New York Giants – $21 million AAV, $27.3 million cap hit, $19 million base salary

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts – $21 million AAV, $16 million cap hit, $11 million base salary

Highest paid edge rushers in NFL

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers – $28.002 million AAV, $31.118 million cap hit, $24 million base salary

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers –$27 million AAV, $28.25 million cap hit, $21.25 million base salary

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers – $23.5 million AAV, $30.15 million cap hit, $12.05 million base salary

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders , $23.5 million AAV, $94 million total value

Von Miller, Buffalo Bills — $20 million AAV, $120 million total value

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $17 million AAV, $18.75 million cap hit, $16.25 million base salary

Highest paid linebackers in NFL

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts – $19.7 million AAV, $10.916 million cap hit, $6.916 million base salary

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers – $19.045 million AAV, $8.124 million cap hit, $2.564 million base salary

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets – $17 million AAV, $17.5 million cap hit, $16 million base salary

Foyesada Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars – $15 million AAV, $45 million total value

Zach Cunningham, Tennessee Titans – $14.5 million AAV, $10.5 million cap hit, $10 million base salary

Highest paid cornerbacks in NFL

Highest paid safety in NFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers – $18.4 million AAV

Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks – $17.5 million AAV, $9.11 million cap hit, $2 million base salary

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings – $16 million AAV, $13.407 million cap hit, $2.95 million base salary

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos – $15.2 million AAV, $18.85 million cap hit, $15.1 million base salary

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals – $14.75 million AAV, $14.775 million cap hit, $11 million base salary

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears – $14.6 million cap hit, $15.09 million cap hit, $11 million base salary

Highest paid kicker in NFL

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – $5 million AAV, $5.908 million cap hit, $3.5 million base salary

Graham Gano, New York Giants – $4.666 million AAV, $4.671 million cap hit, $3.75 million base salary

Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders – $4.6 million AAV, $4.234 million cap hit, $3.434 million base salary

