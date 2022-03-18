ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Highest paid NFL players in 2022: T.J. Watt, Davante Adams among richest athletes

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 23 hours ago

Who are the highest paid NFL players? As the salary cap climbs, the top NFL salaries soar every year with teams rewarding talent and production.

It comes as no surprise that quarterbacks are the highest paid NFL players. But clubs are spending more money than ever on edge rushers, cornerbacks, offensive tackles and wide receivers.

Thanks to new television contracts worth $100-plus billion, franchise owners will be spending even more in 2022 free agency and the top paid NFL players will be shaken up even more.

Let’s take a look at the highest paid NFL players entering 2022.

Who is the highest paid NFL player in 2022?

Related: Highest paid NFL quarterbacks

Davante Adams, receiver, Las Vegas Raiders — Highest paid wide receiver in 2022

Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK

Davante Adams Contract: 5 year, $141.25 million
Davante Adams salary: N/A
Signing Bonus: N/A
Average Salary: $28.25 million
Free Agent: 2027

Recently acquired from the Green Bay Pckers in a blockbuster trade , Adams then signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders. It makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL.

For good reason. Adams has been absolutely dominant over the past couple seasons — tallying 238 receptions, 2,927 yards and 29 TD while catching 75% of his targets. Now teaming up with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, Adams gets to live it up in his new $12 million Sin City mansion. Talk about the good life.

T.J. Watt, edge rusher, Pittsburgh Steelers – Highest paid defensive player in NFL

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • T.J. Watt Contract: 4 years, $112.011 million ($80 million guaranteed)
  • T.J. Watt Salary: $24 million (2022)
  • Signing Bonus: $35.593 million
  • Average Salary: $28,002, 750
  • Free Agent: 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers never break precedent. Simply put, the organization doesn’t like signing deals that award guaranteed money beyond the first year of the contract. T.J. Watt is so good that the Steelers went against their archaic approach. The four-year contract signed in 2021 provides him with $80 million guaranteed in the first three seasons and he’s worth every penny.

DeAndre Hopkins, receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • DeAndre Hopkins Contract: 2 years, $54.5 million ($60.05 million guaranteed)
  • DeAndre Hopkins Salary: $6.65 million (2022), $10.65M roster bonus
  • Signing Bonus: $27.5 million
  • Average Salary: $27.25 million
  • Free Agent: 2025

The Arizona Cardinals went where no team had before with a wide receiver. DeAndre Hopkins wanted a contract that reflected his contributions to the team before the 2020 season. Negotiations culminated in a record-breaking contract extension worth $54.5 million over two seasons. Putting that figure in perspective, Hopkins makes $5.25 million more in average annual value (AAV) than Julio Jones ($22 million), the second-highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Joey Bosa, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Joey Bosa Contract: 5 years, $135 million ($102 million guaranteed)
  • Joey Bosa Salary: $21.25 million (2022)
  • Signing Bonus: $35 million
  • Average Salary: $27 million
  • Free Agent: 2026

When it came time for Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers to negotiate an extension, everyone knew he’d join the ranks of the highest paid NFL players. Both sides signed the dotted lines in July 2020, a $135 million deal that makes him one of the NFL’s top paid defensive players. You can bet Nick Bosa will beat his brother’s contract extension.

Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
  • Myles Garrett Contract: 5 years, $125 million ($100 million guaranteed)
  • Myles Garrett Salary: $1.035 million (2022)
  • Signing Bonus: $21 million
  • Average Salary: $25 million
  • Free Agent: 2027

Myles Garrett is the Cleveland Browns right now. The No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is exceeding the massive hype he carried entering the league. A yearly threat for 20-plus sacks, it should come as no surprise that one of the best pass rushers in the NFL is also among its most compensated players.

Khalil Mack, edge rusher, Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Khalil Mack Contract: 6 years, $141 million ($90 million guaranteed)
  • Khalil Mack Salary: $12.05 million (2022)
  • Signing Bonus: $34 million
  • Average Salary: $23.5 million
  • Free Agent: 2025

Khalil Mack wanted to play for a team that would pay him in 2018 and the Chicago Bears immediately showed their commitment to him. The six-year pact is one of the longest signed by an edge rusher and it’s made him one of the top paid NFL players ever since.

The reasoning for Los Angeles to acquire Mack is obvious. When healthy, he is an absolute force off the edge and he’s going to create even more havoc on the opposite side of Joey Bosa. Of course, being one of the highest paid NFL players is why Chicago only received a 2022 second-round pick for him.

Trent Williams, left tackle, San Francisco 49ers – Highest paid offensive lineman in NFL

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
  • Trent Williams Contract: 6 years, $138 million ($55.1 million guaranteed)
  • Trent Williams Salary: $7.25 million (2022)
  • Signing Bonus: $30.1 million
  • Average Salary: $23.01 million
  • Free Agent: 2027

A few years ago, some wondered if Trent Williams’s career might be over. It turns out, getting him away from the Washington Commanders made all the difference. San Francisco rewarded its left tackle for his dominance and he became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with a six-year agreement signed in 2021.

David Bakhtiari, left tackle, Green Bay Packers

Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
  • David Bakhtiari Contract: 4 years, $92 million ($61.5 million guaranteed)
  • David Bakhtiari Salary: $3.2 million (2022), $10 million roster bonus
  • Signing Bonus: $30 million
  • Average Salary: $23 million
  • Free Agent: 2025

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst ensured the team’s All-Pro left tackle stayed, signing him to a $92 million contract. He played at his elite standard in 2020, but a torn ACL in December 2020 has largely kept him sidelined. He’s a candidate for a contract restructure in the 2022 offseason, but the Packers likely feel confident he will return to form.

Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
  • Aaron Donald Contract: 6 years, $135 million ($86.892 million guaranteed)
  • Aaron Donald Salary: $9.25 million (022), $5 million roster bonus
  • Signing Bonus: $40 million
  • Average Salary: $22.5 million
  • Free Agent: 2025

Arguably the best player in the NFL, perhaps one of the best defensive linemen ever, isn’t atop the list of highest-paid NFL players. But Aaron Donald slotting in behind Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett and Joey Bosa is simply about the position he plays and when he signed the deal (2018).

It’s a matter of fact that Donald earned the right to become the first non-quarterback to make $30 million per season. However, money isn’t the most important thing to him. It’s why, despite still being in his prime, the All-Pro tackle could walk away from the NFL.

2022 NFL free agents: Who will join the list of highest paid NFL players

Highest paid NFL players by position

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Contracts courtesy Spotrac . All salary figures and cap hits for the highest paid NFL players are from the 2022 season.

Highest paid running backs in NFL

  • Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers – $16.016 million AAV, $14.309 million cap hit, $8.4 million base salary
  • Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – $15 million AAV, $14.5 million cap hit, $5.5 million base salary
  • Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys – $15 million AAV, $18.22 million cap hit, $12.4 million base salary
  • Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings – $12.6 million AAV, $14.309 million cap hit, $8.3 million base salary
  • Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans – $12.5 million AAV, $14 million cap hit, $12 million base salary

Highest paid wide receivers in NFL

  • Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — $28.25 million annually, $141.25 total value
  • DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals – $27.25 million AAV, $25 million cap hit, $6.65 million base salary
  • Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers – $20.025 million AAV, $19.2 million cap hit, $16.5 million base salary
  • Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns – $20 million AAV, $22 million cap hit, $20 million base salary
  • Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers — $20 million AAV, $14 million cap hit, $7 million base salary
  • Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $20 million AAV, TBD, TBD
  • Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints – $19.25 million AAV, $24.7 million cap hit, $15.35 million base salary
  • Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – #19.18 million AAV, fully guaranteed (franchise tag)
  • Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs – $18 million AAV, $54 million total value
  • Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars – $18 million AAV, $72 million total value

Highest paid tight ends in NFL

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – $15 million AAV, $16.011 million cap hit, $11.45 million base salary
  • Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – $14.312 million AAV, $8.855 million cap hit, $6.5 million base salary
  • Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – $14.25 million AAV, $3.766 million cap hit, $1.080 million base salary
  • Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – $14 million AAV, $9.657 million cap hit, $3.5 million base salary
  • Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – $12.5 million AAV, $15 million cap hit, $9 million base salary

Highest paid offensive linemen in NFL

  • Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers – $23.01 million AAV, $14.031 million cap hit, $7.25 million base salary
  • David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers – $23 million AAV, $22.768 million cap hit, $3.2 million base salary
  • Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans – $22 million AAV, $26.153 million cap hit, $17.85 million base salary
  • Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens – $19.75 million AAV, $18.552 million cap hit, $9.5 million base salary
  • Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints – $19.2 million AAV, $23.041 million cap hit, $10.5 million base salary

Highest paid defensive linemen in NFL

  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – $25 million AAV, $12.961 million cap hit, $1.035 million base salary
  • Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams – $22.5 million AAV, $26.75 million cap hit, $9.25 million base salary
  • DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys – $21 million AAV, $27 million cap hit, $19 million base salary
  • Leonard Williams, New York Giants – $21 million AAV, $27.3 million cap hit, $19 million base salary
  • DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts – $21 million AAV, $16 million cap hit, $11 million base salary
Highest paid edge rushers in NFL

  • T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers – $28.002 million AAV, $31.118 million cap hit, $24 million base salary
  • Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers –$27 million AAV, $28.25 million cap hit, $21.25 million base salary
  • Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers – $23.5 million AAV, $30.15 million cap hit, $12.05 million base salary
  • Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders , $23.5 million AAV, $94 million total value
  • Von Miller, Buffalo Bills — $20 million AAV, $120 million total value
  • Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $17 million AAV, $18.75 million cap hit, $16.25 million base salary

Highest paid linebackers in NFL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIDml_0e5T0cJd00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
  • Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts – $19.7 million AAV, $10.916 million cap hit, $6.916 million base salary
  • Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers – $19.045 million AAV, $8.124 million cap hit, $2.564 million base salary
  • C.J. Mosley, New York Jets – $17 million AAV, $17.5 million cap hit, $16 million base salary
  • Foyesada Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars – $15 million AAV, $45 million total value
  • Zach Cunningham, Tennessee Titans – $14.5 million AAV, $10.5 million cap hit, $10 million base salary

Highest paid cornerbacks in NFL

  • Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams – $20 million AAV, $23.2 million cap hit, $15 million base salary
  • Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints – $19.52 million AAV, $27.453 million cap hit, $9.1 million base salary
  • Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens – $19.5 million AAV, $17.45 million cap hit, $10 million base salary
  • Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills – $17.25 million AAV, $16.403 million cap hit, $9.95 million base salary
  • Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles – $16.683 million AAV, $22.035 million cap hit, $16 million base salary
  • J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers – $16.5 million AAV, $82.5 million total value

Highest paid safety in NFL

  • Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks – $17.5 million AAV, $9.11 million cap hit, $2 million base salary
  • Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings – $16 million AAV, $13.407 million cap hit, $2.95 million base salary
  • Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos – $15.2 million AAV, $18.85 million cap hit, $15.1 million base salary
  • Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals – $14.75 million AAV, $14.775 million cap hit, $11 million base salary
  • Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears – $14.6 million cap hit, $15.09 million cap hit, $11 million base salary
Highest paid kicker in NFL

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
  • Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens – $5 million AAV, $5.908 million cap hit, $3.5 million base salary
  • Graham Gano, New York Giants – $4.666 million AAV, $4.671 million cap hit, $3.75 million base salary
  • Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders – $4.6 million AAV, $4.234 million cap hit, $3.434 million base salary

