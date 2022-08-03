Highest paid NFL players in 2022: Deebo Samuel joins the chat

sportsnaut.com
DK Metcalf and Darrell Taylor Get Into A Tussle During Seahawks Training Camp
The Seahawks have entered August on a slippery slope. Their franchise QB is gone. Their legendary middle line back Bobby Wagner is now playing for a divisional rival, their excellent strong safety Jamal Adams is injured again and their head coach Pete Carroll works from home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
Derek Carr Being Bet Heavily to Lead NFL in Passing Yards and Touchdowns in 2022
NFL quarterbacks can still surprise the betting markets when they least expect it. It may seem like ages ago, but we're only a few years removed from Jameis Winston leading the NFL in passing yards during the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the only signal-caller in the league that season to throw for over 5,000 yards; leading Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
Dallas Cowboys agree to deal with LB Anthony Barr
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with free agent linebacker Anthony Barr, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Rad more here.
Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)
Interested in discovering who the highest-paid NFL coach is? You’ll find that out and plenty more in this breakdown of
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers
With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
10 free agent WRs Broncos should consider to help replace Tim Patrick
The Denver Broncos received a gut punch on Tuesday when they received word that wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered an ACL injury that’s expected to sideline him for the entire 2022 season. Even without Patrick, the Broncos still have pretty good receiver depth headlined by Courtland Sutton and Jerry...
5 Las Vegas Raiders players to watch during Hall of Fame Game
The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field Thursday night in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the first
Cowboys To Give Young WRs a Chance
Following the injury to James Washington, the Dallas Cowboys fall into a pit of trouble in the wide receiver department. With the absence of Washington and Michael Gallup in training camp, Dallas possesses a shallow receiving core. Owner Jerry Jones addressed he is giving the young WRs a chance to make a name for themself.
Darren Waller: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
When you speak of fantasy football studs at the tight end position, you are most likely referring to the likes of George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, but Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders should also be in that conversation. With that said, let’s take a look at the Raiders tight end’s 2022 fantasy football outlook.
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only
