Sazan Ramen

Sazan is a ramen shop that should be on the radar of everyone with even a passing interest in noodles, broth, or Japanese whiskey. And if you’re into all three? Well, there are some apartments nearby you might want to consider. The specialty here is paitan ramen—a rich and creamy broth...
The original Lost Larson in Andersonville is one of our favorite bakeries in the city, and this is their location in Wicker Park with an identical menu. This means pastries, bread made with their house-milled grain, various smørrebrød, and a bunch of natural wines by the bottle. This iteration also has a cute sidewalk patio, which is perfect if you're looking to spend some quality time with a croissant.
At this newish Montauk resort right on the ocean, the chef and restaurateur behind some beloved restaurants in Uruguay and Argentina run a casual daytime cafe. Order from the counter and make a plate using any of their daily-rotating dishes, which includes things like roasted vegetables and grilled meats. It’s a super casual situation, but a fun find for lunch before walking down the stairs to the beach.
Wynwood’s Pez Loco is a Mexican seafood restaurant in that weird outdoor mall thing where Salty Donut also lives. The interior is very Robinson Crusoe chic—with its plants, vines, and jungly accents—but it feels at home in Miami’s subtropical climate. Still, even if this place looked like a middle school cafeteria, we’d still come for the delicious food and stellar cocktails. Start with the thick, super crunchy tostadas and a trio of salsas that include a perfect salsa verde, a fiery mango salsa, and one featuring tomatoes and chocolate. The smoked pineapple salad tastes like the soul of tacos al pastor reincarnated as a cool, refreshing appetizer. But if we had to choose just one dish for a solo meal here, it would be the octopus puttanesca: tender pieces of octopus in a spicy, savory tomato sauce accented with orange peel and tossed with radiatore.
This queer-owned Wilton Manors restaurant specializes in oysters and sparkling wine. They have a daily $1 oyster Happy Hour from 5pm-7pm, and they’re good—but that’s all you should be eating here. The rest of the cooked dishes—like the too-salty flatbread and ambitious-sounding bone marrow with toasted farro—really miss the mark. But if you stick to the raw oysters and champagne, you’ll have a good time. And we’d like to specify to stick with the plain sparkling wines—they do something with popping boba that’s better suited for an ice cream shop and is a perfect waste of good wine. Bubbles and Pearls’ biggest saving grace, though, is that it’s a fun spot that’s located in South Florida’s most LGBTQ+ neighborhood. And with a handful of tables on the wide sidewalk in front of the restaurant, this is a great spot to park yourself for Wilton Manors’ unparalleled people watching.
JiST Cafe is one of those places you walk into and wonder why it took you so long to get here. It might be hard to tell from its current modern digs, but this bright little cafe has actually been around for over 70 years. Only open for breakfast and lunch, their chashu hash skillet is worth driving across the city for. But if you happen to be in the area, it’s also just a nice place to stop in, grab a cup of Stumptown and enjoy that excellent side patio in peace.
This is our favorite Georgian restaurant in South Florida, partly because of the lovely waterfront view, which you can soak in from the outdoor tables and the indoor ones thanks to a liberal amount of windows. Gem is located in a condo on an obscure side street in Sunny Isles. The adjaruli khachapuri here is phenomenal and the servers perfectly stir the cheesy filling with the butter and egg yolk at the table. Almost everything that comes out of the kitchen is a winner, but you should definitely order the chakapuli: a light stew of fork-tender veal and a garden’s worth of herbs that includes tarragon and plenty of dill. This place also has the best lula kebab in Miami—-springy yet tender, moist, herbaceous, garlicky, and just a little tangy. You should definitely come here with a group so you can order everything, but if you’re on your own, get the Georgian burger. It’s basically the lula kebab on fresh Georgian lavash with Georgian cheese, veggies, and a side of really crispy fries.
Dockers Waterside is, in fact, right by the water, and also has lots of outdoor seating to go with the views. They serve all the raw bar and cooked seafood you’d expect, some of it with a twist like “everything bagel-crusted salmon.”
GymBar was one of the first spots in Weho to announce their closure in 2020. It was also the first bar to announce their reopening…in a brand new space a few blocks down Santa Monica Blvd. Taking over a former Halal Guys that absolutely no one went to, the new digs are pretty similar to old. Which is to say, it’s a fairly cramped space with TVs blasting MLB games, rec sports teams throwing back drinks as quickly as possible, and a few lost straight guys who haven’t figured out this isn’t Barney’s Beanery.
The first thing you’ll notice about the bánh mì at this small Tenderloin spot is that they’re generously stuffed with pickled carrots and daikon. These compact sandwiches are thick. They also come with a heavy layer of mayo, which is definitely to our liking. Get the marinated tofu—juicy, herby, and an all-around winner. L&G also has spring rolls and snacks like chips and jello.
When you walk into Komo, an upscale Japanese spot in West Loop, you’re immediately greeted by a welcoming host and an enjoyable glass of chilled sake that’s straightforward and refreshing. But everything you'll experience after that is the opposite—from their over-the-top dining room full of cherry blossom trees, illuminated mirrors, and flowery wallpaper that makes you feel like you’re eating in an expensive bathroom, to their over-accessorized $160 seven-course Japanese tasting menu.
Like a gigantic arcade, the 11-dish menu at Money Frog has a lot going on, but is still enjoyable across the board. It includes a decadent smashburger with bacon, cheese, and crispy soft shell crab, which feels like a follow-up to the excellent burger at Taurus Ox (this place is operated by the same team). Then there are plump momos swimming in tomato chutney, cacio e pepe yakisoba with numbing Sichuan peppercorns, and crackly condensed milk prawns (an upgraded version of honey walnut shrimp). The Capitol Hill spot somehow pulls it all off, making for one of the more exciting restaurants to have opened in Seattle recently. The mellow space has a ton of booths that work well for big groups, and it’s generally pretty easy to walk in if you feel like sharing a plate of buttermilk-dredged frog legs with some people you like.
DragonEats in Hayes Valley is where to go for quick bánh mì. Their takeout operation is streamlined, so expect to receive your well-stuffed five spices chicken, sardine, or roasted duck bánh mì faster than you can say bánh mì five times fast. This small, to-go only spot (indoor is closed for now) also serves fresh vermicelli bowls with teriyaki tofu, pork meatball, and roasted pork, plus fresh salads and spring rolls. They have other locations in Rincon Hill and the Haight.
Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
The Chinese spot in the Outer Richmond is a great option when you want a casual, easy place to get some satisfying dumplings. The all-stars here are the juicy xiao long bao, pan-fried pork buns with perfectly crunchy sesame seed bottoms, and the pork and napa cabbage dumplings. Dumpling Alley also has a board of daily chef's specials to consider. For non-dumpling things you'll find scallion pancakes, shredded chicken salads, and a range of noodles in soups and sauces.
The bánh mì at Ty Sandwich in Excelsior are filled with some of the best marinated meats in town, from juicy grilled pork to tender lemongrass chicken. Huge portions are what make these sandwiches shine. Their baguette is the size of a forearm, and each one is stuffed with a generous serving of thick carrot and cucumber strips, and heaps of fresh herbs. Even the fresh spring rolls (three per order) are packed with so much pork and shrimp. Extra plus, this small, takeout-only spot has a lengthy boba tea menu.
You can’t really go wrong at this snug, lunch-only bánh mì spot in the Inner Richmond. Little Vietnam Cafe makes pho and vermicelli bowls, but we like stopping by for some of the most reliable bánh mì in the city. Sandwich options include flavorful pork, tofu, ham, or grilled chicken—all of which are served on very crackly and airy rolls, plus the usual fresh cucumber and pickled carrots.
From the tender baguette to the juicy BBQ pork, the #5 bánh mì from Banh Mi & Che Cali is the total package. An extra thick slab of pork is chopped and charred along the edges and a fresh-from-the oven french loaf is smothered in a creamy mayo, vegetables and herbs. All together, you get a banh mi experience with a great balance of crunchy and soft textures that makes a solid case for sandwiches as one of our life's simplest pleasures. And if you take advantage of the “buy two get one free” deal, you can have a couple for lunch and save the third for dinner.
The cafe interior at Citizen in Queen Anne is a pretty small spot for coffee and crepes to fuel a sleepy morning catch-up. But the exterior? It’s a full-on party. Their beer garden is one of the largest patios in town, with astro turf carpeting, fire pits, and a separate outdoor bar. There, you can grab great drinks ranging from prickly pear Aperol spritzes and cucumber lime coolers to a frozen rosé that tastes like skydiving into a rosemary field, followed by tasty Korean-Mexican food like bulgogi nachos, bulgogi tacos, and bulgogi burritos. If it wasn’t clear, Citizen serves some delicious bulgogi. The best part about the whole operation is that the space is so huge that you could feasibly take it over with your entire group of friends with little to no notice.
This Hillman City bakery specializes in bánh mì and custom cakes. Though, as much as we love licking whipped frosting off of Disney princess figurines, you’re really here for a stellar sandwich. The star is Tony’s lemongrass fish bánh mì. It’s an outstanding baguette of flaky, fragrant, dry-fried fish that only softens slightly on contact with the custardy egg-forward mayo. And it’s a sandwich that we want for lunch daily. The cold cut option is also excellent, complete with sliced ham and charred pork, all stacked to the perfect thickness with crunchy pickled vegetables and shaved red onion for a little kick.
Max’s is a Filipino spot in Albany Park that’s part of an extremely popular sit-down chain restaurant with over 200 locations in the Philippines. And though they have many classic Filipino dishes, their nickname “The House That Fried Chicken Built” (which might raise a few questions about architectural logistics) tells you what the main draw is. In fact, since this is the only midwestern location of Max’s, fans from surrounding states claim that it’s “Nine-Hour-Long-Drive-Worth-It.” Using the same brining process since 1945, the fried chicken has a subtle salt and pepper flavor. And despite not having any batter, an incredibly crunchy skin. Their dining room has plenty of space for small groups and large parties, but also works for a solo meal if you want to avoid your grocery trip to Seafood City turning into a shopping binge motivated by an empty stomach.
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.
Comments / 0