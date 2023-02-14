Open in App
Featured Dog: Ava

9 days ago
Ava has many of the characteristics and personality of a pure-bred Husky, but not all. For this reason, her adopter MUST be experienced with the Husky breed. Ava has a high prey drive, which prevents her from living with small animals. She loves to play with big dogs, but she can get very rough after play is initiated so we recommend that she not live in a home with other dogs or that she be allowed to play in a dog park. Ava loves toys of all kinds, but soft stuffed toys are her favorite. She takes a while to warm up to strangers, letting them pet her only underneath her chin.


