Featured Cat: Mateo

Mateo is a handsome grey tux. He’s a big love bucket, who wants all the pets and treats. He’s a talker and will ask for attention when he’s lonely. Plays like a giant kitten with a wand toy, or catnip kicker. And adores a roll in the catnip when offered! He’s very gentle, with lovely house manners. This cat is FIV+, but it is no big deal! It just means the cat has a slightly depressed immune system, so be a little more pro-active if your cat gets a cold or gets sick. FIV+ cats can live with non-FIV+ cats with no problem, and can live long lives!



