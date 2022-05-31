7 memorable moments from Queen Elizabeth's 70 years as queen

Queen Elizabeth will be celebrated this week with what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime celebration to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The royal family and the public will take part in festivities including ranging from the traditional Trooping the Colour birthday parade to a star-studded concert to celebrate the 96-year-old queen, the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee -- 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952.

Steve Parsons/WPA/Pool via Getty Images - PHOTO: A picture released in London on Feb. 4, 2022, and taken last month shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

As the celebrations get underway, here is a look back at seven of the queen's most memorable moments from 70 years on the throne.

1. A history-making coronation

Queen Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953, was the first to be televised.

The nearly three-hour service in Westminster Abbey was watched on TV by 27 million people in the United Kingdom alone, according to the royal family .

Keystone/Hulton Archive via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II prepares to receive Homage after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey in London, June 2, 1953.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's oldest child, Prince Charles, attended the coronation, becoming the first child to witness his mother's coronation.

Following the service, the queen and Prince Philip joined a 16,000-person strong procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Among the thousands of journalists covering the queen's coronation was Jacqueline Bouvier, who at the time worked for the Washington Times-Herald and would go on to become first lady of the United States alongside her husband, President John F. Kennedy, according to the royal family .

2. The first royal 'walkabout' to greet fans

While royal watchers are used to seeing royals including Prince William and Duchess Kate greet fans at each stop they make, a practice called the "walkabout," that was not the case before Queen Elizabeth.

The queen upended royal tradition while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Prince Philip in 1970. Instead of waving to crowds from a protected distance, Queen Elizabeth walked out and greeted people in-person, the first royal "walkabout."

Keystone/Hulton Archive via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II visits the Town Hall in Sydney with Emmet McDermott, Lord Mayor of Sydney, during her tour of Australia, in May 1970.

3. Meeting 13 sitting U.S. presidents

Queen Elizabeth has met with every U.S. president during her 70 years on the throne , except for Lyndon B. Johnson.

She met with President Joe Biden last June at Windsor Castle , marking her 13th meeting with a sitting U.S. president.

Dylan Martinez/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth stands and President Joe Biden in front of members of the Royal Guard at Windsor Castle near London, June 13, 2021.

Queen Elizabeth has hosted just three presidents for an official state visit -- Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama greet Queen Elizabeth ll ahead of a dinner at Winfield House, the official residence of the U.S. Ambassador, May 25, 2011 in London.

David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: President Ronald Reagan and Queen Elizabeth go horseback riding, June 8, 1982, in London.

Universal History Archive/Getty Images - PHOTO: President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II during the state dinner in honor of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House, July 17, 1976, in Washington.

4. Celebrating jubilees in a history-making reign as queen

In 1977, Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Silver Jubilee, 25 years on the throne, with a service at St. Paul's Cathedral, where she repeated her pledge to a life of service.

Fox Photos/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with other members of the royal family in St Paul's Cathedral during celebrations for the Queen's Silver Jubilee, June 7, 1977.

PA Images via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Duke of Edinburgh seated alongside Queen Elizabeth II as she replies to loyal addresses from both Houses of parliament in Westminster Hall, London, on the occasion of her Silver Jubilee, May 4, 1977.

More than two decades later, in 2002, -- the same year both her mother and sister passed away -- Queen Elizabeth celebrated 50 years on the throne , her Golden Jubilee.

The queen was escorted through the streets of London in a four-ton golden coach, previously used only when she was crowned and at her Silver Jubilee. In a ceremony that dates back almost 800 years, she touched a sword handed to her by the Lord Mayor of London, symbolizing the supreme power of the monarch.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand with Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, May 24, 2001, in London, during a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee at St. Paul's Cathedral.

In June 2012, Queen Elizabeth celebrated 60 years on the throne , her Diamond Jubilee, with a parade down the Thames and a concert outside Buckingham Palace.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the service of thanksgiving at St.Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London.

Three years later, in 2015, Queen Elizabeth made history, becoming Britain’s longest-reigning monarch , at 63 years.

5. 'Parachuting' into the London Olympics with James Bond

The same year as her Diamond Jubilee, in 2012, Queen Elizabeth memorably starred alongside actor Daniel Craig in a clip that aired during the opening ceremony for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

The queen portrayed herself in the clip, which featured Craig, as James Bond, picking her up at Buckingham Palace. Stunt actors then portrayed the two helicoptering across London and parachuting into the Olympics venue, while Queen Elizabeth herself arrived at her seat, accompanied by Prince Philip.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, July 27, 2012, in London.

6. Serving as matriarch of a growing royal family

Queen Elizabeth has been an omnipresent force not just on the world stage, but also within her own family.

The queen, a mother of four, is the matriarch of an ever-growing family , which now includes eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She has been present for weddings, as well as divorces that made headlines.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Prince Charles and Princess Diana kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, in London on July 29, 1981.

Paul Gilham/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge kiss from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011 in London.

She has also guided her family through scandal and discord, most recently amid a lawsuit against her son Prince Andrew , as well as the exit of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan , from their senior royal roles.

7. Saying goodbye to her husband of 73 years

Queen Elizabeth faced a deeply personal and sad moment in her reign last April when she said goodbye to her husband , Prince Philip, following his death at age 99 .

Due to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the queen sat alone during the April 17, 2021, funeral service for Philip , her husband of 73 years.

Jonathan Brady/Pool via Getty Images - PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers place the coffin of Prince Philip during his funeral in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, in Windsor, England.

Known as one of the hardest-working members of the royal family, Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was also a stalwart supporter of his wife .

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments, but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," Queen Elizabeth said in 1997, paying tribute to her husband on their golden wedding anniversary. "And I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."