Winter Is Coming: The 12 Best Puffer Coats & Parkas to Buy for 2022

Baby, it’s cold outside. No seriously, it’s not even winter and it’s already freezing in many places.

There are eight weeks left until the start of winter , and if you’ve found yourself braving the chilly elements without the proper gear, you’ve come to the right place.

Puffer coats and parkas have been a staple in winter wear for decades, and they won’t be going out of style anytime soon. To help you find the perfect puffer or parka for your budget and weather needs, we put together a curated list of the best coats that you can purchase online. This affordable roundup features women’s and men’s coats, long puffer coats, short puffer coats, oversized puffer coats and more.

Below, find a list of the best puffer coats and jackets for any budget.

Buy: Columbia Women’s Puffect Winter Coat $99.99

Columbia is a trusted brand for warm and comfortable coats. The Puffect is a versatile full-zip funnel-neck jacket that is designed to take on cold weather with style and comfort. It’s made from water-resistant fabric and synthetic down insulation to lock in warmth and there’s an extended collar to shield your neck from cold air. The Puffect is available in sizes ranging from XS-3X and in multiple colors, including white, purple, black, gray, and yellow.

Big Chill Women's Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat



$29.96



$70





Buy Now

1

You probably wouldn’t expect to get a great coat for just $25, but anything is possible when you know where to look. Jennifer Lopez and Lil Nas X are a couple of celebs who have rocked the white puffer look, and if you’ve been wanting to hop on the trend (without blowing your budget), the Big Chill Women’s Chevron Quilted Puffer Coat is a must. It features a comfortable plush collar and a hood for added coverage. The waterproof coat comes in multiple colors and sizes including plus size options .

Buy: Creatmo Women’s Winter Snow Jacket $79.96

If you’re looking for something simple and affordable, this long puffer from Creatmo is a good value option, according to multiple customer reviews. The zipper coat is lined features a faux-fur hood and a high collar. It’s available in six colors including blue, white, black and purple and sizes XS to 3X-Large.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket



$79.90



$





Buy Now

1

Similar to a brown puffer worn by Tyler the Creator , Uniqlo’s Ultra-Light Down Jacket is a stylish but functional jacket that’s great for layering. You can also wear it solo but it’ll probably due better in cold vs. frigid, weather. This durable and water-repellant down jacket — available in men’s and women’s sizes — features a stand-up collar, three-dimensional gusset material under the armpit making it easier to move your arms around. The Ultra-Light Down Jacket is nearly sold out, but the popular coat is usually available in sizes ranging from XXS-3XL and multiple colors including gray, black, blue and tan (pictured).

L.L. Bean Baxter State Parka



$299



$





Buy Now

1

Rihanna is the queen of puffer coats, parkas and everything fabulous . The new mom has been photographed in a fire-engine red Balenciaga Parka ($3,290) . For the fashionista on a budget, who appreciates a show-stopping red coat, L.L. Bean’s Baxter State Parka ($299) , this ‘90s Sport Puffer from Urban Outfitters ($60) and the Eddie Bauer Parka , which is on sale at Kohl’s for $174.99 (regular $249.99), are some of the affordable options under $300. If you have more room in your budget, try the Woolrich Artic Parka ($455) , the Gabriola Parka ($825) or Victoria Parka ($950) from Canada Goose.

Old Navy Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket for Women



$from $60



$





Buy Now

1

Looking for a short puffer ? This cute coat is lightweight, comfortable and warm. The jacket comes in sizes ranging from S-XXL and you have the option of buying it in blue, brown, plaid, black or coral.

The North Face Women’s 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket



$320



$





Buy Now

1

We can’t talk puffer coats without mentioning The North Face. The company started out a store for climbing equipment but has expanded into a top choice for coats and jackets. The North Face Nuptse jacket was introduced in 1996 and while the design hasn’t changed much over the years, the materials have. The new installment of Retro Nuptse jackets are made with recycled fabrics. The jackets feature water-resistant ripstop fabric and oversized baffles to ensure added warmth. The Nuptse is available in several different colors, sizes and design (long and short) which includes men’s , women’s and kid’s jackets.

The Commense Long Hooded Puffer Parka



$99



$





Buy Now

1

According to multiple customer reviews, this knee-length coat is comfy and extremely warm. The coat is filled with cotton down padding and it’s less than $100.

Amazon Essentials Men's Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket



$127.57



$150





Buy Now

1

You might have trouble finding the Adidas Original Hooded Puffer in stock, but the brand carries several puffer options, like the blue Helionic Hooded Jacket pictured above, which is on sale at Amazon . Constructed from recycled polyester with down filling and the signature three stripes on the chest. The slim fit, hooded jacket has with front zipper pockets. You can find the Adidas Helionic Jacket at Amazon and Nordstrom .

ASOS Recycled Puffer



$58.50



$105





Buy Now

1

This oversized puffer has all the necessary bells and whistles to keep your warm and cozy. Made from recycled polyester and other renewed materials, the jacket features a wool lining, a high neck (which is great when you don’t have a scarf handy), zip fastening, side pockets and a detachable hood. You also might like this black ASOS puffer on sale for $48 (regular $105) , or this short oversized recycled puffer ($86) .

UGG Catherina padded coat



$210



$350





Buy Now

1

Selena Gomez looked extra cozy while walking around in a UGG Catherina padded coat . Constructed from smooth woven fabric, this black and white marble, high collar jacket is water resistant and padded for extra warmth. The jacket also has pockets and it’s on sale for $210 (regular $350).

Buy: Amazon Essentials Men’s Packable Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket $39.90

Looking for a lightweight, men’s jacket under $40 ? This best-selling Amazon Essentials jacket scored a 4.5 out of 5-star ratings for its fit and budget-friendly price. The jacket is pretty light, so you might want to wear it with a fleece pullover, sweatshirt , or sweater for added warmth. For a heavier puffer, try this Tommy Hilfiger H o o d e d P u f f e r ( $90 ) .