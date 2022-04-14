Khloe Kardashian’s Body Evolution Through Pregnancy, Weight Loss and Relationship Drama

Talk about body goals! Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, Khloé Kardashian has managed to change her body time and time again, inspiring fans and helping to spread a healthy message.

Thanks to a growing dedication to fitness and eating well, the younger sister of Kim and Kourtney managed to kick her habit of yo-yo dieting — and the cycle of weight loss and weight gain that went with it. And Khloé's dedication to an active lifestyle has helped her not just slim down, but become physically strong, mentally balanced and all-around healthier too — even as she feared infertility , struggled to conceive a baby and went through a difficult divorce from Lamar Odom .

But by the time the Strong Looks Better Naked author welcomed her daughter , True, in April 2018 (with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson ), her workout sessions and healthy diet had become such a part of her mindset and daily habits, that she was able to slim down at the rate she wanted — and keep off her post-baby weight.

“I’m still active, I still work out, but I’m not like ‘I have to lose 50 pounds in two months’ or whatever those expectations are,” the Revenge Body host told Us Weekly in September 2018. “It’s very normal to lose weight at a slow process. For me, that’s how I lost all my weight before and how it stayed off. I used to fluctuate weight because I would try all these diet fads and then I would gain the weight right back. I would always yo-yo. When I lost my weight and kept it off, it’s when I lost it slowly. I know that expression ‘the turtle wins the race’, ’cause now I know, OK, let me lose it in a healthy way so I keep it off, ’cause the last thing I want to do is yo-yo again in my life.”

A source told Us in October 2020 that Khloé’s “transformation is due to hard work in the gym,” adding that she felt “like the best version of herself ” after getting healthy.

Despite her amazing results, the Good American cofounder admitted in March 2021 that negative comments about her looks hurt her feelings. “I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this [do] to someone’s soul and confidence.”

