ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

We’re Calling It: Square iPhone Cases Are the New Mobile Trend (and That’s Bad News for Apple)

By Timothy Beck Werth
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dslcx_0e4Ow7qq00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

This week, the world got its first look at Samsung’s newest phones, the Galaxy S22 line . The new flagship, the S22 Ultra , is packed full of awesome features and next-gen photography tools. The new generation of Galaxy smartphones also features the square design that is becoming the norm in the mobile world, so much so that many iPhone users have started using square iPhone cases to give their phone that right-angle look.

And when lifelong iPhone shoppers are suddenly buying phone cases to mimic the design of Apple’s competition, you know something has gone wrong in Apple land.

Apple has been incredibly successful at branding itself as the go-to company for hip people of all denominations. So much so that many Apple customers wouldn’t even consider using a laptop, smartphone or earbuds produced by another brand. Historically, Apple really has outpaced its rivals in user design, and its devices have an instantly recognizable streamlined aesthetic.

That also means many Apple customers are particularly prone to FOMO, and perhaps that explains the rise of square iPhone cases — Apple customers don’t want to be on the wrong side of a trend. It’s too early to know exactly what the iPhone 14 will look like , but for the time being, the Galaxy S22 line proves that Apple is a step behind.

Read More: Pitting the iPhone 13 Pro Max vs the Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’re an iPhone user lusting over those sharp 90-degree angles, then we’ve got more details on this trend below, and you can keep scrolling to check out the best square iPhone cases for sale in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jqz31_0e4Ow7qq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqAfK_0e4Ow7qq00

(Yes, geometry nerds, we know these are technically rectangles, but the edges are square and the term “rectangle phone cases” just doesn’t roll off the tongue.)


Buy: BLOX Square Black Marble Case $35.00


Buy: Beaded Phone Lanyard $30.00

Why Square iPhone Cases Are Bad News for Apple

We’ve seen a few different trends come and go in the phone case market over the years. Most recently, phone lanyards were the cool new accessory, and you probably saw the cool teens and trendy ladies in your life add a decorative phone lanyard to their iPhone 13. Well, we’re calling it: phone lanyards are out and square phone cases are officially in.

This trend is new enough that even some big case companies like Casetify don’t have any square cases for sale in 2022. We’ll have to see if this trend proves as durable as previous innovations in the phone case market such as iPhone wallet cases and the genuinely awesome MagSafe phone chargers that augment your battery life.

We think this trend actually foreshadows deeper problems for Apple and the iPhone. As we said up top, Apple has historically dominated the competition when it comes to product design, but the latest iPhone models would have Steve Jobs rolling in his grave, at least, according to one Tech Editor we know. (The raised cameras really are a pain.) But square phone cases aren’t just hip; they also make your iPhone resemble an Android or Pixel phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdpDV_0e4Ow7qq00

The latest Google Pixel 6 has a square design, as do popular new phones from TCL and Samsung. Now that we’ve gotten a closer look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 , it’s clearer than ever that it’s hip to be square in the mobile market.

Ultimately, this trend indicates that Apple’s tastemaking powers are waning in 2022. For once, Apple is a step behind the competition, and that rarely happens in the product design department.

Soon enough, we’ll know if the upcoming iPhone 14 represents a return to the natural order or another step in the wrong direction.

Below, we’ve shared some of our favorite square phone cases.

Where are the best places to buy square iPhone cases? You can pick these up from case makers like FLAUNT or Case-Mate , and there’s a selection of square phone cases on Amazon, too. However, Etsy is actually one of the best places to buy square phone cases, and there are tons of options in different colors, materials and prints. Just be sure that you’re buying a case that matches the model of your phone. In addition, not all square cases are compatible with MagSafe charging, though we’ve included some iPhone cases that are.

We’ve picked out square phone cases for a variety of popular models including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Tzomsze Clear Phone Cases (MagSafe Compatible)

FOR iPHONE 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksOoO_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Tzomsze Clear Phone Cases (iPhone 13) $8.99 (orig. $9.99) 10% OFF

Case-Mate BLOX Square Phone Cases

iPHONE 13 MODELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OyJB_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: BLOX Square Phone Cases (iPhone 13) $40.00


Buy: BLOX Square Phone Cases (iPhone 13 Pro Max) $40.00

Cocomii Square Neutral Color Phone Cases

ALL MODELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REkze_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Cocomii Square Neutral Color Phone Cases $18.99 (orig. $25.32) 25% OFF

Case-Mate BLOX Square Phone Cases

iPHONE 12 MODELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxgP8_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: BLOX Square Cases (iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro) $35.00

Case Kid Creations Neon Square Phone Cases

iPHONE 11 / 12 / 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyo3F_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Clear Neon Square iPhone Cases $12.59

Cocomii Silicone Square iPhone Cases

iPHONE 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32USfC_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Cocomii Silicone Square iPhone Cases $13.99

Case Space Design Holographic

ALL MODELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hUGT_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Holographic Square iPhone Cases $10.69

FLAUNT Matte Blue iPhone Case (Coming Soon)

iPHONE 13 PRO MAX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIL8M_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Matte Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max Square Case $37.00

Queen Case Shop Sequin Square iPhone Case

iPHONE 11 / 12 / 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTpW1_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Sequin Square iPhone Cases $13.98 (orig. $19.97) 30% OFF

FLAUNT Matte Black Square Case

ALL MODELS


Buy: FLAUNT Matte Black Square Case $37.00

Clear Square iPhone Cases

ALL MODELS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wI4Tk_0e4Ow7qq00


Buy: Clear Square iPhone Cases $11.99 (orig. $23.99) 50% OFF

Get the Latest Style, Fitness & Grooming Finds from SPY on Instagram…

Frequently Asked Questions About Square iPhone Cases...

Where are the best places to buy square iPhone cases?

Wondering where to buy square iPhone cases? Of course, you can always try your luck at Amazon. There are also phone case companies llike FLAUNT and Case-Mate that offer a range of stylish options for various iPhone models. However, we found the widest selection (and best prices) at Etsy.

Willl square iPhone cases still protect my phone?

Yes, though the results will differ depending on the quality and price of the phone case you buy. Most modern phone cases are designed to protect your screen from drops, though we can't vouch for every $10 Etsy phone case you find. For the best protection, Case-Mate's BLOX square phone cases offer drop protection up to 10 feet, shock-absorbing materials, and a lifetime warranty.

Are square iPhone cases compatible with MagSafe charging?

This will vary from case to case. Before hitting that "Add To Cart" button, check the product description to confirm that it's compatible with MagSafe and wireless charging.

Why are square iPhone cases popular?

Right now, popular phones from Google, Samsung, TCL and other phone makers feature a squared-off design with hard corners. That could be driving the sudden interest in square iPhone cases, which should make Apple's designer nervous.

More from SPY

Comments / 2

Related
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Protect Your Audio Investment With the Best Silicone Cases for Your AirPods

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Apple’s AirPods are beloved for their convenience and compactness. But there’s one major drawback to ditching the cords, and that’s how easy it is to lose AirPods. That’s why it’s important to store your AirPods in their storage case. For added protection, invest in one of the best silicone case covers for AirPods. What to Consider Before Buying a Silicone AirPods Case  One of our favorite materials for an AirPods case is silicone — silicone is temperature-, water- and abrasion-resistant, and it...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Samsung Galaxy S22 Line: The 6 Coolest Features No One Else Is Talking About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You can always count on Samsung to consistently leave us drooling. The company held its Samsung Unpacked event today, and even though it was an all-virtual event (again), the company did not disappoint with its newest trio of flagship smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy S22 line. Seriously, there is a lot to unpack from the event, but we’ve already detailed all of the juiciest bits in our comprehensive guide. We’ve already broken down some of the biggest news, such as the...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst App To Use On Your iPhone, According To Security Experts

Some apps are a fun distraction, while other apps are practical and useful for everyday living — and others still are convenient but may get your radar up when it comes to security and privacy. If you’re thinking about spring cleaning your device so that it runs more efficiently and is as secure as possible, many tech experts say there’s one app that you may not realize is putting you more at risk than necessary. It’s not Facebook or even Snapchat — this is the worst app to use on your iPhone, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Mobile Phone#Iphone 11#Smart Phone#Ios#Spy Com#Samsung#Galaxy#Fomo
BGR.com

9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Even if you’re a seasoned iPhone user, there’s a good chance you’re not familiar with the full array of iPhone tricks and hidden features. And with good reason, Apple has been steadily rolling out new iPhone hardware and software updates for nearly 15 years straight at this point. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t publicly highlight some of the cooler iPhone features out there. Instead, it relies on end-users to unearth them and announce them to the world. It’s not ideal, but the good...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Every iPhone and Android user needs to do this once a week

The smartphone landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Consider this: not too long ago it was easy to make a case arguing that Apple’s iPhone was the best smartphone on the market. These days, rival devices from Google and Samsung routinely give top-of-the-line iPhones a run for their money. Indeed, when it comes to certain metrics like camera performance, there are some years where Google and Samsung devices leave the iPhone stranded in second place. With that said, the narrative around smartphones today doesn’t necessarily center on which device to get. Rather, it’s about how to make the most out of whatever device you already own. And under that umbrella is the important issue of maintaining Android and iPhone security.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Don’t buy a new iPhone or iPad! Here’s why

Setting your sights on a new gadget can be exhilarating. Most people will jump from website to website to find the best deal. Many Apple fans look forward to the company’s annual fall event for details on the latest and greatest devices being released. But did you know Apple typically puts out a few new devices each spring?
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Charging Mistake You Should Stop Making To Protect Your iPhone, According To An Apple Expert

Charging your phone isn’t as simple as just putting it on a charger and letting it do it’s thing. Okay, it IS that simple, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t possibly making some major mistakes that could be diminishing your battery power and affecting how your device runs. The good news is that you can correct charging problems in a flash — this is the one charging mistake you should stop making to protect your iPhone, according to an Apple expert.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
Business Insider

The best Apple Watches to buy in 2022 and which one to avoid

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch in the world, and it is definitively the best choice for iPhone owners. There are three Apple Watch models that Apple offers with different price tags and features, including the...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Your iPhone is lying to you! Here's why Apple might be doing that

Earlier this year, I reported that the Battery Health numbers that your iPhone gives you are garbage. Well, it's now a month on, and I'm starting to think that Apple has chosen to display the data this way to stop users complaining. Here's the deal. According to Apple, an iPhone's...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

This Trick Lets You See a Map of Everywhere Your iPhone Has Been

Your iPhone is consistent;y tracking you for enhanced recommendations based on your interests. On your iPhone, you can check out all the locations that you and your iPhone have been to. While you have the option to turn the feature off, the information is end-to-end encrypted. Apple determines your location through GPS and Bluetooth signals along with crowd-sourced WiFi hotspots. Without you even noticing, the iPhone can determine your location with ease. You can now see the list of these significant locations in your iPhone's Settings. If you are unfamiliar, you can check a map on your iPhone of all the places that you have been to.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

You Should Update Your iPhone Right Now, Here's Why

Apple typically rolls out a big software update to its iPhones and iPads every other month or so and, well, that time has once again around. The latest update, iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, is available now to download — and it's a big one because it patches a security flaw in Safari.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Run Diagnostics on Your iPhone or Android Phone

Wondering if your smartphone is in good health? Whether it's a used phone you just bought or an old device you're looking to sell, you can put it through a series of diagnostic tests. Some Android devices have built-in diagnostic tools, but the App Store and Google Play Store offer third-party diagnostic tools, too.
CELL PHONES
SPY

SPY

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy