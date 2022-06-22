ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Still Together? Details and Relationship Updates

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago

Kendall Jenner was slowly becoming more open abou t showing off her romance with boyfriend Devin Booker via Instagram. Are the model and NBA player still together today? Scroll down for everything we know about their dating status.

Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker's Cutest Couple Moments

Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Still Together?

Kendall and Devin faced breakup speculation in June 2022 after a report from Entertainment Tonight claimed they called it quits. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,” a source told the publication while adding that the two are “not on the same page.”

Their reps did not immediately respond to Life & Styles’s request for comment.

Clues Kendall and Devin Broke Up

Kendall shared a photo via her Instagram Stories on June 18, 2022, with her pal, model Fai Khadra , sitting at a dinner table together. The following day, Kendall and Fai were spotted on a beach outing together in Malibu, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail . While she seemed to enjoy a weekend with her longtime friend, fans were concerned because she hadn’t posted anything with Devin for quite some time.

Not only that, but fans also began to worry about trouble in paradise after the two failed to acknowledge their second anniversary of dating on June 12, 2022, after making a very public display of it the year prior.

The date came and went without any Instagram posts or messages about the milestone. The year before, the pair shared tributes to one another with personal photos showing how crazy they were for each other. Kendall posted a smiling photo hugging the Phoenix Suns star from behind, while he leaned in between her legs as she sat on a kitchen countertop. She also included a personal snapshot cuddled up in the Phoenix Suns star's lap aboard a private plane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGHFQ_0e4MhElb00

Devin shared a series of photos that included the caption, “365. 52. 1,” denoting their one-year anniversary.  He showed a picture of the pair swimming in Utah's Lake Powell, along with a sunset snapshot including a romantic dinner table while writing, "I [heart emoji] @kendalljenner" on it.

Fans also noticed that the NBA star had either deleted or archived a New Year's Eve photo from his page showing himself and Kendall smiling and hugging each other tightly. Kendall had also posted it in a carousel of snapshots showing how she rang in 2022, which she simply captioned, "My weekend."

When Was the Last Time Kendall and Devin Were Seen Together?

Kendall recently brought Devin as her date to sister Kourtney Kardashian 's May 22 wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.

What Has Kendall Said About Dating Devin?

While it isn't often that Kendall expresses her "love" for Devin, she's shown in other posts how much he means to her. Kenny made a pitch for fans to vote for Devin as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with a January 7 Instagram Story, telling followers how to cast their ballots for her boyfriend.

Endgame Material? A Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker’s Romance

Devin publicly expressed his feelings toward Kendall on her November 3, 2021, birthday. The athlete gushed that she was the "Most beautiful woman" in an Instagram Story photo showing the pair having a romantic dinner during a tropical vacation.

Did Kendall and Devin Ever Get Engaged?

“They’re so in love,” a source previously told Life & Style in January 2022. The insider said that while Kendall and Devin “talk about getting married” and their future together, they’re not in a “huge rush," to the altar. However, the model’s famous family is “counting down the days” until the athlete “pops the question.”

Do Kendall and Devin Have Kids?

Kendall expressed how having a baby is starting to feel "real" to her during a June 9, episode of The Kardashians . She went shopping for baby gifts for her then-pregnant sibling Kylie Jenner and confided to sister Khloé Kardashian , “Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me, you know?”

Comments / 10

Priscilda J. Haynes
02-23

I hope it it over for awhile. He needs to solidify his NBA career first. He don't need all that Kardashians attention. He a sports celebrity. He don't the trashes 🗑️ reports that come out being with her.

Reply
4
William Hearne
02-19

This is so stupid. So everyone who gets involved with anyone from this family has to forget about their lives and become kept. Missing from things she loves? He plays professional basketball, and he's very good at it. Should he stop because plastic girls want a relationship with a puppy instead of a man? And real friends mind their business because they have business to mind. If I owned half the entire world, I would avoid all plastic women. I would rather grow old with what God gave me. Than to grow old with a science project.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Distractify

Kendall Jenner Is Rocking a Bixie Haircut, and Fans Think She Looks Just Like Mom Kris

The Kar-Jenner sisters are known for their glam looks that accentuate their curves — and typically, the look is completed with cascading hair framing their faces. From time to time, The Kardashians stars have been known to rock a bob/shorter hairstyle, but in June 2022, Kendall Jenner debuted a drastic, much shorter look. Keep reading to learn all about her bixie haircut and to see what fans have to say about new 'do.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kendall Jenner Shares Racy Photo Following Devin Booker Breakup

Kendall Jenner appears to be in good spirits. The A-list celebrity reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, following one-plus year of dating. Jenner and Booker were often spotted out in Los Angeles and she was seen at some NBA games, as well. However, the couple is no longer together, per reports.
BASKETBALL
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Fai Khadra
Vogue

Kendall’s Boxer Shorts Say Summer Is Here

It’s officially summer, so it’s time to get those pins out. And one leg-focused trend that’s emerged from the spring/summer 2022 shows is the haute spin on humble boxer shorts (courtesy of Dior, Balenciaga, Tom Ford, and Valentino, to name a few). Some might consider the piece more appropriate for lounging at home, but lately, the It-girls have confirmed that boxers are perfect for breezing your way through a day of sweltering heat. Kendall Jenner’s latest ensemble serves to underline the point.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Nba#Future Together#Life Styles#The Daily Mail
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Split Over "Plans For The Future": Report

Another celebrity relationship has come to an end and this time, it's coming from the Kardashian-Jenner camp. The sisters have seen quite a few breakups in recent years: Khloé and Tristan Thompson, Kim and Kanye West, and Kylie and Travis Scott, although the latter reunited and welcomed another child. Model Kendall Jenner seemed to be doing just fine with her NBA boyfriend Devin Booker, but reports now state the high-profile couple has broken up.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy