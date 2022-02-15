Dell’s $300 Deal on This Inspiron Laptop is Rare Like a Unicorn Sighting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whenever we come across laptop deals that get discounted to lower levels beyond the $500 mark, we’re typically hesitant about them because the expectation is that inferior components accompany them. Well, that’s not the case with the unbelievable deal Dell’s offering right now for one of its laptops. In fact, it’s a $300 priced 15.6-inch Inspiron laptop powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor. Now that’s noteworthy!

If you’re on a very tight budget, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 has everything you’ll need for a proper laptop to get work done. Originally $518.99, there’s an instant savings of $219 that drops its price to $299.99. That’s a discount of 28% off. Given how much we all rely on laptops for everyday tasks, it’s a cost that’s hard to resist on any budget. If you want something functional, you’ll want to check out this steal … we mean, deal.



Why the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Is a Great Deal

What we love about the Dell Inspiron 15 3000

Unlike other laptops in this price range, typically outfitted with Celeron processors, you’re getting one with an Intel Core i3 processor. That alone makes this more lovable at its price point because it’s powerful enough for all the basic stuff — like surfing the web, typing up documents, and even some light photo editing . With its 15.6-inch HD LED display, it’s big enough to have two applications running side-by-side with one another.

We also love the design; it’s not bulky or heavy. That’s critical because no one wants to be lugging around a heavy laptop, especially when you’re traveling. Best of all, it still offers ports you don’t typically find anymore in most thin and light laptops, such as an SD card reader, headphone jack, full-sized USB ports, and even an HDMI out port to connect an external monitor to it easily.

Don’t be fooled by its exceptionally low price; it’s packing a ton of value to make it a sweet deal worth pouncing on while it’s still available. And yes, shipping’s free too!



