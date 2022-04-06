ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark Actress Candace Cameron Bure’s Quotes About Plastic Surgery: Transformation Photos

By Laura Rizzo
 22 hours ago

Then and now! Actress Candace Cameron Bure has proven she’s an ageless beauty, but did she get plastic surgery ? The Hallmark actress is very candid about what she has and hasn’t had done to her appearance.

Candace Cameron Bure's Best and Sassiest Clapbacks on Social Media

“I don’t consider myself a regular Botox user; however I may get it once a year (or less) on my forehead only to lessen my ‘angry’ lines. I’ve never had any other injectables or fillers in my face,” the Fuller House alum told New Beauty in 2020. “I haven’t had any body treatments either, but I am curious about fat-melters for stubborn areas like my lower back love handles.”

The former Full House star does, however, indulge in in-office treatments for dark sunspots, pigmentation and melasma on her face, particularly naming the Harmony Dye-VL laser treatment.

“I accumulated so much sun damage in my early 20s and 30s because I was not diligent about wearing sunscreen or taking good care of my skin,” Candace explained at the time. “While they were somewhat effective, I have found that the topical Dr. Lancer M Peel, a.k.a. Melasma Peel, I’ve been using lately is more effective. It contains hydroquinone, retinoic acid, kojic acid and azelaic acid.”

When it comes to aging, the Switched for Christmas actress named Helen Mirren , Diane Keaton , Emma Thompson , Kerry Washington , Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Lopez as her beauty icons.

“I admire women who embrace a more natural process of aging and continue to look the same aesthetically throughout their life,” said the Christmas Town actress. “Aging is an unavoidable part of life, and I believe we can all grow older gracefully! These women are beautiful and confident while rocking their imperfect lines and wrinkles.”

Plastic Surgery Regrets: Stars Whose Procedures Have Gone Wrong

Aside from the occasional Botox, facials and laser treatments, Candace maintains her self-confidence by paying no mind to the online trolls, whether they mention plastic surgery or not. And unfortunately, unwanted comments come with fame.

In November 2021, Candace exclusively opened up to Life & Style about how she handles negative criticism on social media.

“I think for someone like me it’s to be expected,” she said at the time. “So, you really do just have to let a lot of it go and I just don’t focus on it. There’s always going to be someone, and you’re not going to please everyone.”

Keep scrolling to see transformation photos of Candace then and now!

Greg Wesley
02-03

😻 Looks to me like she traded off a pretty face and pretty smile for a plastic -looking pretty face with a thin nose and fake looking mediocre plastic smile.

Reply(2)
6
