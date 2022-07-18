ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Most valuable crops grown in North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9VFs_0e42QyHz00
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

Most valuable crops grown in North Dakota

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation . About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.

Keep reading to see which crops grown in North Dakota are the most valuable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gb1RY_0e42QyHz00
zoyas2222 // Shutterstock

#14. Rye

- Annual production: $6.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Oklahoma ($8.4 million)
--- #2. North Dakota ($6.6 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($5.4 million)
--- #4. Pennsylvania ($4.3 million)
--- #5. Minnesota ($2.9 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nbYq_0e42QyHz00
Sanjay Acharya // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Chickpeas

- Annual production: $8.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Montana ($43.0 million)
--- #2. Washington ($24.9 million)
--- #3. Idaho ($24.8 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($8.5 million)
--- #5. California ($3.0 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzzNF_0e42QyHz00
Mironmax Studio // Shutterstock

#12. Oats

- Annual production: $17.3 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($17.3 million)
--- #2. Minnesota ($17.1 million)
--- #3. South Dakota ($17.1 million)
--- #4. Iowa ($15.8 million)
--- #5. Wisconsin ($13.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PlD3y_0e42QyHz00
Gulsen Ozcan // Shutterstock

#11. Lentils

- Annual production: $33.8 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Montana ($63.4 million)
--- #2. North Dakota ($33.8 million)
--- #3. Washington ($10.5 million)
--- #4. Idaho ($3.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKWUM_0e42QyHz00
Ruud Morijn Photographer // Shutterstock

#10. Flaxseed

- Annual production: $60.0 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($60.0 million)
--- #2. Montana ($12.1 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9RpK_0e42QyHz00
LesiChkalll27 // Shutterstock

#9. Peas

- Annual production: $66.3 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($66.3 million)
--- #2. Montana ($55.7 million)
--- #3. Minnesota ($26.0 million)
--- #4. Washington ($24.9 million)
--- #5. Wisconsin ($18.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkYgZ_0e42QyHz00
Nitr // Shutterstock

#8. Barley

- Annual production: $115.1 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Idaho ($229.0 million)
--- #2. Montana ($122.3 million)
--- #3. North Dakota ($115.1 million)
--- #4. Wyoming ($32.5 million)
--- #5. Colorado ($25.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNfKT_0e42QyHz00
EsfilPla // Shutterstock

#7. Sunflower

- Annual production: $241.1 million
- Top states:
--- #1. South Dakota ($261.6 million)
--- #2. North Dakota ($241.1 million)
--- #3. Minnesota ($28.8 million)
--- #4. California ($16.0 million)
--- #5. Kansas ($13.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYouA_0e42QyHz00
fasthorses // Shutterstock

#6. Potatoes

- Annual production: $247.9 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Idaho ($1.0 billion)
--- #2. Washington ($793.1 million)
--- #3. Wisconsin ($378.5 million)
--- #4. North Dakota ($247.9 million)
--- #5. California ($232.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAv2T_0e42QyHz00
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#5. Hay & haylage

- Annual production: $280.8 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)
--- #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3vys_0e42QyHz00
A_noina // Shutterstock

#4. Canola

- Annual production: $751.4 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($751.4 million)
--- #2. Washington ($44.3 million)
--- #3. Montana ($31.7 million)
--- #4. Minnesota ($31.7 million)
--- #5. Oklahoma ($3.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IpNl_0e42QyHz00
Canva

#3. Wheat

- Annual production: $1.8 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($2.4 billion)
--- #2. North Dakota ($1.8 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($832.3 million)
--- #4. Washington ($739.6 million)
--- #5. Oklahoma ($736.3 million)

Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

#2. Corn

- Annual production: $2.0 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($13.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($11.8 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($10.0 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($7.5 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($5.6 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Upf_0e42QyHz00
nnattalli // Shutterstock

#1. Soybeans

- Annual production: $2.3 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($8.9 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($8.1 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.7 billion)
--- #4. Nebraska ($4.4 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

