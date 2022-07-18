ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Most valuable crops grown in Mississippi

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9VFs_0e41wtfD00
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

Most valuable crops grown in Mississippi

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation . About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.

Keep reading to see which crops grown in Mississippi are the most valuable.

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDFpB_0e41wtfD00
wilaiwan jantra // Shutterstock

#8. Peanuts

- Annual production: $16.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Georgia ($744.3 million)
--- #2. Texas ($187.8 million)
--- #3. Alabama ($143.7 million)
--- #4. Florida ($130.1 million)
--- #5. North Carolina ($117.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IpNl_0e41wtfD00
Canva

#7. Wheat

- Annual production: $25.0 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($2.4 billion)
--- #2. North Dakota ($1.8 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($832.3 million)
--- #4. Washington ($739.6 million)
--- #5. Oklahoma ($736.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiNtO_0e41wtfD00
Sarawut Opkhonburi // Shutterstock

#6. Rice

- Annual production: $101.8 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Arkansas ($1.3 billion)
--- #2. California ($905.3 million)
--- #3. Louisiana ($401.1 million)
--- #4. Missouri ($212.1 million)
--- #5. Texas ($182.6 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xTiL_0e41wtfD00
Lunatictm // Shutterstock

#5. Sweet potatoes

- Annual production: $103.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Carolina ($391.9 million)
--- #2. California ($184.9 million)
--- #3. Mississippi ($103.5 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAv2T_0e41wtfD00
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#4. Hay & haylage

- Annual production: $143.2 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)
--- #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

You may also like: Best colleges in Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeDyO_0e41wtfD00
ShadowBird // Shutterstock

#3. Cotton

- Annual production: $344.9 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($3.2 billion)
--- #2. Georgia ($937.4 million)
--- #3. Arkansas ($442.8 million)
--- #4. Mississippi ($344.9 million)
--- #5. North Carolina ($339.3 million)

Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

#2. Corn

- Annual production: $665.2 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($13.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($11.8 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($10.0 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($7.5 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($5.6 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Upf_0e41wtfD00
nnattalli // Shutterstock

#1. Soybeans

- Annual production: $1.5 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($8.9 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($8.1 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.7 billion)
--- #4. Nebraska ($4.4 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Missouri

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Wisconsin

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, MS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Mississippi Business
State
California State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Texas

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Texas, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than they […]
TEXAS STATE
deseret.com

These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report

While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Crops#More African Americans#Hispanic#Latino
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Minnesota

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in North Dakota

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up

An estimated 222,455,652 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.0% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 72.1% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average. Though New Mexico is doing a better job vaccinating its population […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
geekwire.com

Washington ranks No. 2 on new list of top states for business

The state of Washington moved up seven slots to the No. 2 position in CNBC’s latest America’s Top States for Business rankings. The state’s technology industry, overall economy, and workforce helped propel Washington up the list, which was topped by North Carolina. CNBC scored all 50 states...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Kansas ranked as one of the cheapest states for living

(The Center Square) – Kansas is the second cheapest state to live in, according to a recent CNBC ranking. CNBC's ranking is based on an index of prices for a broad range of consumer goods and services. “In Manhattan, Kansas, a ribeye steak at the grocery store will cost...
KANSAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Rise in firearm homicides mostly hit South-Central and Midwest states

A rise in U.S. firearm homicides in recent years has primarily affected states in the South-Central and Midwest portion of the nation, as well as disproportionately affecting people who are American Indians, Alaska Natives and Black, according to a new RAND Corporation study. While overall rates of racial and geographic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy