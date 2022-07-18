ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Most valuable crops grown in Illinois

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Upf_0e41wq1200
nnattalli // Shutterstock

Most valuable crops grown in Illinois

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation . About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.

Keep reading to see which crops grown in Illinois are the most valuable.

You may also like: What Illinois' immigrant population looked like in 1900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzzNF_0e41wq1200
Mironmax Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Oats

- Annual production: $4.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($17.3 million)
--- #2. Minnesota ($17.1 million)
--- #3. South Dakota ($17.1 million)
--- #4. Iowa ($15.8 million)
--- #5. Wisconsin ($13.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uskAW_0e41wq1200
lovelyday12 // Shutterstock

#7. Sweet corn

- Annual production: $9.9 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Florida ($208.2 million)
--- #2. California ($148.1 million)
--- #3. Georgia ($125.2 million)
--- #4. Washington ($99.8 million)
--- #5. Minnesota ($66.8 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7ng6_0e41wq1200
SunflowerMomma // Shutterstock

#6. Beans

- Annual production: $11.3 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Florida ($64.2 million)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($52.3 million)
--- #3. California ($42.7 million)
--- #4. New York ($27.6 million)
--- #5. Michigan ($24.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0FXN_0e41wq1200
Smileus // Shutterstock

#5. Pumpkins

- Annual production: $23.0 million
- Top states:
--- #1. California ($26.6 million)
--- #2. Indiana ($26.5 million)
--- #3. Texas ($26.5 million)
--- #4. Illinois ($23.0 million)
--- #5. Pennsylvania ($22.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAv2T_0e41wq1200
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#4. Hay & haylage

- Annual production: $275.8 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)
--- #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IpNl_0e41wq1200
Canva

#3. Wheat

- Annual production: $303.6 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($2.4 billion)
--- #2. North Dakota ($1.8 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($832.3 million)
--- #4. Washington ($739.6 million)
--- #5. Oklahoma ($736.3 million)

nnattalli // Shutterstock

#2. Soybeans

- Annual production: $8.9 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($8.9 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($8.1 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.7 billion)
--- #4. Nebraska ($4.4 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9VFs_0e41wq1200
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

#1. Corn

- Annual production: $11.8 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($13.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($11.8 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($10.0 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($7.5 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($5.6 billion)

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most in the Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million, or 7.4%, from 2010 – the slowest growth rate in decades. Since the census was finished, American population […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Ohio

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
City
Kansas, IL
Local
Illinois Business
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Missouri

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Missouri, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#More African Americans#Hispanic#Latino
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in North Carolina

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Ohio Stacks Up

An estimated 222,455,652 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.0% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Ohio, 58.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in Ohio appear to be attributable in […]
OHIO STATE
geekwire.com

Washington ranks No. 2 on new list of top states for business

The state of Washington moved up seven slots to the No. 2 position in CNBC’s latest America’s Top States for Business rankings. The state’s technology industry, overall economy, and workforce helped propel Washington up the list, which was topped by North Carolina. CNBC scored all 50 states...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

Kansas ranked as one of the cheapest states for living

(The Center Square) – Kansas is the second cheapest state to live in, according to a recent CNBC ranking. CNBC's ranking is based on an index of prices for a broad range of consumer goods and services. “In Manhattan, Kansas, a ribeye steak at the grocery store will cost...
KANSAS STATE
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy