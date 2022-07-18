ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Most valuable crops grown in Ohio

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9VFs_0e41wp8J00
Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

Most valuable crops grown in Ohio

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation . About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.

Keep reading to see which crops grown in Ohio are the most valuable.

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzzNF_0e41wp8J00
Mironmax Studio // Shutterstock

#6. Oats

- Annual production: $5.8 million
- Top states:
--- #1. North Dakota ($17.3 million)
--- #2. Minnesota ($17.1 million)
--- #3. South Dakota ($17.1 million)
--- #4. Iowa ($15.8 million)
--- #5. Wisconsin ($13.4 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0FXN_0e41wp8J00
Smileus // Shutterstock

#5. Pumpkins

- Annual production: $14.4 million
- Top states:
--- #1. California ($26.6 million)
--- #2. Indiana ($26.5 million)
--- #3. Texas ($26.5 million)
--- #4. Illinois ($23.0 million)
--- #5. Pennsylvania ($22.2 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IpNl_0e41wp8J00
Canva

#4. Wheat

- Annual production: $278.0 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Kansas ($2.4 billion)
--- #2. North Dakota ($1.8 billion)
--- #3. Montana ($832.3 million)
--- #4. Washington ($739.6 million)
--- #5. Oklahoma ($736.3 million)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAv2T_0e41wp8J00
Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#3. Hay & haylage

- Annual production: $458.3 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)
--- #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

Claudia Harms-Warlies // Shutterstock

#2. Corn

- Annual production: $3.5 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($13.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($11.8 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($10.0 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($7.5 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($5.6 billion)

You may also like: Best colleges in Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421Upf_0e41wp8J00
nnattalli // Shutterstock

#1. Soybeans

- Annual production: $3.6 billion
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($8.9 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($8.1 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.7 billion)
--- #4. Nebraska ($4.4 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Unrelenting heat brings pollination concerns

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. We are finishing up applying fungicide to our soybean crop this week. We are adding in Intergize, a PGR that promotes pod growth, and a stress mitigation product that we have had success with this year called Shield-X. We are also adding in Cube from Spraytec to help with plant health.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio Business
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
City
Idaho, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Kansas, OH
City
California, OH
State
Montana State
AccuWeather

Explosive, ‘truly biblical’ swarms of cannibalistic insects ravage crops out West

They resemble fat grasshoppers and the extreme heat and drought conditions only increase their vast numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to battle the insurgent mess. On top of a worsening drought and rising temperatures, farmers across the Western third of the United States are battling outbreaks of cannibalistic insects that are ravaging crops from Nevada to Montana. Officials have spent millions of dollars over the past few years trying to control the explosive swarms of Mormon crickets that are responsible for destroying swatches of crops from Nevada to Montana.
OREGON STATE
Mashed

Is This Why The Price Of Beef Keeps Increasing?

While there are obvious price discrepancies in beef cuts, if you live in the United States, the price you are currently paying for beef, whether you're buying ground or filet mignon, is much higher than five years ago. While supply and demand variations are expected each year, prices in the meat market began going haywire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Distiller Dedicated to Reviving Heirloom Grains

Even if you think you know an outcome, you still need to test it out. An idea is just a hypothesis until you have evidence. So it is in science, and so it is in farming. For Mike Swanson, who strives for a happy blend of science and farming, testing and gathering data is a driving force.
HALLOCK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Crops#More African Americans#Hispanic#Latino#Ohio Mironmax Studio
KYW News Radio

Salmonella outbreak in 48 states linked to backyard poultry

Federal health officials are reminding people to stay safe around backyard poultry after two people died and nearly 600 others were sickened in 48 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday linked a recent salmonella outbreak to backyard birds like chickens and ducks. "Backyard poultry, such as...
WYOMING STATE
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE
Science News

Do gophers farm roots? It’s not as clear as viral articles claim

Pocket gophers certainly don’t qualify as card-carrying 4-H members, but the rodents might be farming roots in the open air of their moist, nutrient-rich tunnels. The gophers subsist mostly on roots encountered in the tunnels that the rodents excavate. But the local terrain doesn’t always provide enough roots to sustain gophers, two researchers report in the July 11 Current Biology. To make up the deficit, the gophers practice a simple type of agriculture by creating conditions that promote more root growth, suggest ecologist Jack Putz of the University of Florida in Gainesville and his former zoology undergraduate student Veronica Selden.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy