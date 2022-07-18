ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Most valuable crops grown in Louisiana

Most valuable crops grown in Louisiana

There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation . About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46. About 11% of U.S. farmers served or are serving in the military.

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.

Keep reading to see which crops grown in Louisiana are the most valuable.

#5. Cotton

- Annual production: $82.9 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($3.2 billion)
--- #2. Georgia ($937.4 million)
--- #3. Arkansas ($442.8 million)
--- #4. Mississippi ($344.9 million)
--- #5. North Carolina ($339.3 million)

#4. Hay & haylage

- Annual production: $106.8 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)
--- #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)
--- #3. California ($1.2 billion)
--- #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)
--- #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

#3. Rice

- Annual production: $401.1 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Arkansas ($1.3 billion)
--- #2. California ($905.3 million)
--- #3. Louisiana ($401.1 million)
--- #4. Missouri ($212.1 million)
--- #5. Texas ($182.6 million)

#2. Corn

- Annual production: $537.7 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Iowa ($13.9 billion)
--- #2. Illinois ($11.8 billion)
--- #3. Nebraska ($10.0 billion)
--- #4. Minnesota ($7.5 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($5.6 billion)

#1. Soybeans

- Annual production: $694.5 million
- Top states:
--- #1. Illinois ($8.9 billion)
--- #2. Iowa ($8.1 billion)
--- #3. Minnesota ($4.7 billion)
--- #4. Nebraska ($4.4 billion)
--- #5. Indiana ($4.4 billion)

