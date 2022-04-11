New Italian restaurant with burrata bar to open this summer in NoDa

A new Italian restaurant called Figo36 will open in the NoDa spot formerly occupied by Orto, which closed in December after less than a year of business.

What’s happening: Menagerie Hospitality Group, the team behind The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar and The Wine Loft in South End , plans to open Figo36 early this summer on 36th Street.

It’ll be the second Italian restaurant to open in the neighborhood in 2022, following the March debut of Ever Andalo .

Menu: Led by executive chef Kyle Gaddas, Figo36’s menu will include modern takes on Italian classics, including a burrata bar, homemade pastas and a wide selection of cheese and charcuterie.

It’ll also have a craft cocktail program and an extensive Italian wine and amaro lists.

About the name: Figo is an Italian slang term that means cool, the restaurant group’s VP Sean Keyser says. “We want to reflect the vibrance that already exists in the NoDa community while adding our own touches.”

Details: Menagerie president and founder Dan Weiss describes the new 3,060-square-foot restaurant as a “contemporary casual concept, one that has an emphasis on atmosphere, an emphasis on experience and a relaxed and modern culinary approach.”

He pointed to NoDa’s personality and creativity as reasons his team wanted to plant roots at the new spot, which is at 416 E. 36th St., near Wooden Robot and Idlewild at the light rail stop.

“When the opportunity came in front of us to be able to acquire this concept in that beautiful neighborhood, we wanted to jump on the chance,” Weiss told Axios in February.

Construction will continue over the next few weeks. They won’t be changing much about the kitchen, however.

“The former purveyor there built an amazing concept. You can tell an amazing chef built that kitchen. That kitchen is perfect,” Weiss said of Paul Verica, who opened Orto, also an Italian spot, in early 2021.

Between the lines: COVID-19 related complications and rising food prices were a contributing factor in Verica’s decision to close Orto, as CBJ reported .

CBJ also reported Orto’s assets — including its kitchen equipment, lease for its 3,080-square-foot space, went up for sale for $350,000 soon after the restaurant announced its closure.

