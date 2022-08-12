Italian restaurant with a burrata bar opens soon in NoDa

Quick recap: The restaurant will open in the NoDa spot that was formerly occupied by Orto, which closed last December after less than a year of business.

COVID-19-related complications and rising food prices were contributing factors in owner Paul Verica’s decision to close Orto, as CBJ reported earlier this year.

It’ll be the second Italian restaurant to open in the neighborhood in 2022, following the March debut of Ever Andalo on North Davidson.

Menu: Led by executive chef Kyle Gaddas, Figo36’s menu will include modern takes on Italian classics, including a burrata bar, homemade pasta and a wide selection of cheese and charcuterie.

Guests will be able to approach the menu in two ways: by going tapas-style and ordering several small plates to share or by going the multi-course route and ordering a salad, entreé and dessert.

It’ll also have a craft cocktail program and extensive Italian wine and amaro lists.

About the name: Figo is an Italian slang term that means cool, the restaurant group’s VP Sean Keyser says. “We want to reflect the vibrance that already exists in the NoDa community while adding our own touches.”

Details: Menagerie president and founder Dan Weiss describes the new 3,060-square-foot restaurant as a “contemporary casual concept, one that has an emphasis on atmosphere, an emphasis on experience and a relaxed and modern culinary approach.”

He pointed to NoDa’s personality and creativity as reasons his team wanted to plant roots at the new spot at 416 E. 36th St. , near Wooden Robot and Idlewild at the light rail stop.

“We were fortunate to be able to purchase the restaurant, and we put our mark on it,” Weiss told Axios in a recent interview.

Timeframe: Reservations are currently live , but the restaurant will officially open to the public on August 16.

Here’s a look inside:

