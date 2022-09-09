ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘House of Gucci’ Online

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r32e8_0e3RRyQ500

From designer-turned-filmmaker and former creative director Tom Ford to the fashionable family themselves, many have weighed in on House of Gucci , Ridley Scott’s film based on author Sara Gay Forden’s book of the same name that chronicles the sensational murder-for-hire of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the glamorous world of the Italian luxury house. Released in November 2021, the MGM film also stars Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci. Salma Hayek and Jack Huston round out the cast. House of Gucci costume designer Janty Yates explained to The Hollywood Reporter that Italian movie star Gina Lollobrigida inspired Gaga’s onscreen wardrobe, while hairstylist Frederic Aspiras (who is also Gaga’s personal hairdresser and wig designer) revealed that he created more than 55 coifs for the Oscar-winning star’s character.

Of her murderous role, Gaga told THR : “I took the pain I feel from being attacked when I was a young girl, from feeling left behind by people that I love, from feeling trapped that I can’t go out into a world that I love. I took that pain and I gave it to her.” Though the actress hasn’t met the real-life Reggiani, she said last year during a post-screening Q&A in Los Angeles that she “read everything that I could possibly find” about the convicted murderer, who served 18 years in prison and was released early in 2016 due to credit for good behavior.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“It was important to me that I became not only curious, but fascinated and fixated on what happened to this woman that she would make such a terrible mistake and that all these men in this family would come together and that they would be fighting over the money, over the power and the balance of wealth in an Italian family,” Gaga continued at the screening. “What I found was that when I watched her in interviews, I started to pick up on the nuances of when she was telling the truth and when she was lying. I thought, well, if I’m with her in person, she most certainly will lie and I most certainly will be nervous, or not, and be unable to tell.”

How to Watch House of Gucci Online: Digital, Disc and Streaming Release Dates

As of Sept. 7, House of Gucci is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in addition to Paramount+ , where it was released in February.

If you’re a member of Amazon Prime or Amazon’s stand-alone Prime Video services, you can stream House of Gucci for free. Amazon Prime costs $15 monthly or $139 annually; alternatively, you can subscribe to the stand-alone Amazon Prime Video option, which is $9 per month. New subscribers can try a 30-day free trial for either membership.

Buy: ‘House of Gucci’ on Amazon Prime Video $19.99

Paramount+ is $5 per month (or $50 annually) for the ad-supported Essential plan or $10 for the Premium package ($100 annually), which only has ads on live TV and a handful of shows. Both plans include NFL games on CBS , 24/7 live news on CBSN and tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes. However, the Premium option lets you watch your local CBS channel and download content to watch later. In addition to live sports, your subscription also gives you access to the hit Yellowstone prequel series 1883 , Star Trek Discovery , A Quiet Place Part II and more exclusive and original content.

Paramount+ Subscription

$5 to $10 monthly


Buy now

House of Gucci is also available to purchase on digital for $20 on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video . You can watch the movie on any device with the Amazon Prime Video or Vudu apps, including smart TVs, tablets and smartphones. The digital, DVD and Blu-ray formats include exclusive bonus features, such as behind-the-scenes footage, a look at how Lady Gaga transformed herself into Reggiani, the style inspiration of the movie, and more.

Where to Buy House of Gucci Online

We’ve rounded up how to buy House of Gucci in digital, disc and book format — see all of the options below.

House of Gucci 4K UHD on Amazon Prime Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XesLT_0e3RRyQ500

. Buy: ‘House of Gucci’ 4K UHD on Amazon Prime Video $5.99

House of Gucci HD on Amazon Prime Video

Buy: ‘House of Gucci’ HD on Amazon Prime Video $19.99

House of Gucci on Vudu

'House of Gucci' on Vudu

$20


Buy now

House of Gucci Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvMBR_0e3RRyQ500

Buy: ‘House of Gucci’ Blu-ray DVD $12.99

House of Gucci Standard Edition DVD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnzZg_0e3RRyQ500

Buy: ‘House of Gucci’ DVD $10.99

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcIds_0e3RRyQ500

Buy: ‘The House of Gucci’ by Sara Gay Forden $13.89

Shop More Fashion, Beauty, Jewelry and Accessories From Gucci

Going gaga for Gucci beyond those ubiquitous GG logo designer belts ? Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best Gucci gifts for $500 and under.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ASK5_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

$113


Buy now

Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme, 90 ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rkvA_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Guilty Parfum Pour Homme, 90 ML

$159


Buy now

Gucci Ophidia GG Wallet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFK8G_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Ophidia GG Wallet

$470


Buy now

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick, Goldie Red

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax57C_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Rouge a Levres Voile Lipstick, Goldie Red

$44


Buy now

Gucci Women’s Padded Web Slide Sandal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29574j_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Women's Padded Web Slide Sandal

$650


Buy now

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish, 212 Annabelle Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASrFr_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Vernis à Ongles 212 Nail Polish

$32


Buy now

Gucci Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8HA2_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

$465


Buy now

Double G Flower Stud Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgT7Q_0e3RRyQ500

Double G Flower Stud Earrings

$350


Buy now

Gucci GG Marmont Wide Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVSUY_0e3RRyQ500

Gucci GG Marmont Wide Belt

$520


Buy now

This story was updated Sept. 8 with details on how to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Comments / 0

