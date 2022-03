Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) appointed Shane Evans, founder of Massage Heights to its Board of Directors. "Adding Shane to our board of directors brings an invaluable level of experience in the wellness and franchise industries to both our Item 9 Labs and Unity Rd. brands," stated Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp. "Her guidance will strengthen our position as the first national, vertically integrated U.S. cannabis franchisor and will be key as we grow the Unity Rd. franchise network."

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO