The 11 Fashion Finds to Own This March, Straight From a Shopping Editor

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. I'll be honest, what I can allot to spend on my wardrobe is at a minimum this season. As a fashion editor, this is particularly tough because I always have my eye on a few wish list luxury buys, especially the new-in items I've taken note of from the runways. But the reality of what I'll actually be placing orders on these next few months is, well, on the much more affordable end of the spectrum. Regardless of cost, I pride myself on spotting elevated finds at pretty much any price point, and today, I'm sharing 30 such low-cost, high-impact buys that are high up on my personal shopping list for spring.

14 HOURS AGO