Following the highly anticipated release of the long-awaited sequel Jurassic World Dominion, the dino-sized adventures of the Jurassic World franchise aren't over quite yet, as the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is debuting on Netflix next month. While there's plenty of excitement around the upcoming release of the new season, its debut comes with some bittersweet feelings, knowing that audiences will be saying goodbye to the beloved characters. To prepare for Season 5, Netflix has released an official trailer for the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which you can check out below before the episodes debut on July 21st.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO