9 best washable rugs: A low-maintenance addition to any abode

Even with the best intentions and strictest house rules, our cherished rugs and carpets will inevitably suffer the odd nasty stain from accidental spills and mishaps.

Not only that, but deep-pile rugs in particular can gather dust, which can cause them to dull over time. Enter: the washable rug – a relatively new concept that, thanks to increasingly clever technology and materials, is really catching on, particularly among parents and pet owners.

By its very nature, a washable rug needs to be thin and malleable enough to gather up and throw into the machine, and so you’ll find that most have a particularly slim profile with little depth. Some brands get around this cleverly with a separate base that stays put, while the top layer easily detaches.

While washable rugs are rarely plush like their conventional counterparts, what they lack in texture they make up for in staying fresh. They’re also a much more affordable option than a traditional wool rug.

If you have wood or tiled flooring, look for a rug that comes complete with a non-slip, grippy backing. It’s worth noting, too, that while washable rugs can withstand a machine cycle, typically up to 40C, those with a rubbery backing cannot be tumble dried.

How we tested

We put a range of washable rugs to the test with two kids and a muddy-puddle-loving spaniel in the house, ensuring we followed the care instructions of each one to the letter. All the rugs in our round-up washed well, with stains disappearing and their shape maintained after drying.

The best washable rugs for 2022 are:

Best overall – Ruggable delphina delft blue rug: £239, Ruggable.co.uk

– Ruggable delphina delft blue rug: £239, Ruggable.co.uk Best recycled rug – Hug rug woven herringbone, coral pink: £70, Therugretailer.co.uk

– Hug rug woven herringbone, coral pink: £70, Therugretailer.co.uk Best for cosy bedrooms – Lorena Canals tribu washable rug in olive: £137, Trouva.com

– Lorena Canals tribu washable rug in olive: £137, Trouva.com Best for kids’ rooms – Caimas Collection washable rug in black: £39.90, The-rugs.com

– Caimas Collection washable rug in black: £39.90, The-rugs.com Best sheepskin rug – Nature’s Collection sheepskin rug, small short wool: £129, Heals.com

– Nature’s Collection sheepskin rug, small short wool: £129, Heals.com Best contemporary rug – Dunelm wentworth washable rug: £79, Dunelm.com

– Dunelm wentworth washable rug: £79, Dunelm.com Best deep-pile rug – Buddy washable plain rug in ivory: £23.99, Therugseller.co.uk

– Buddy washable plain rug in ivory: £23.99, Therugseller.co.uk Best Persian-style rug – Well woven flatweave green rug: £37.99, Wayfair.co.uk

– Well woven flatweave green rug: £37.99, Wayfair.co.uk Best for a quick refresh – Jackie and the fish dancer amarelinha yellow thin washable rug: £139, Landofrugs.com

The verdict: Washable rugs