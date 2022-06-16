The Offer: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the making of The Godfather series

The Godfather is considered one of the greatest American movies ever made, but it's the story behind the making of the classic that is the subject of The Offer , a limited series streaming on Paramount Plus . Fitting, considering 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 movie (which got a re-release in movie theaters in February).

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Talia Shire and John Cazale, The Godfather took the world by storm when it was initially released. It eventually would win Best Picture at the Oscars and Best Actor for Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone (which he famously did not accept). In hindsight it’s easy to see how all those pieces came together and made a great movie, but as The Offer depicts, that wasn’t the case when they were putting everything together.

The history of The Godfather is a rich one, so much so you could probably make a movie covering all three movies in the family saga (especially with the recent reworkings of Part III to The Godfather Coda ). But The Offer is sticking with the original movie as its focus.

Will The Offer be something that viewers can’t refuse? Here is everything we know about the Paramount Plus limited series.

When is the next The Offer episode

Paramount Plus debuts the final episode of The Offer on Thursday, June 16. Here is the synopsis for the episode, "Brains and Balls":

" The Godfather is released to rave reviews and box office records. Drama unfolds at the 45th Academy Awards."

All episodes of The Offer are now available to stream on Paramount Plus.

The Offer episodes

Here are the official synopses for all the episodes of The Offer that are currently available to stream on Paramount Plus:

The Offer episode 1, "A Seat at the Table"

"After ditching his job at the Rand Corporation for a shot in Hollywood, Al Ruddy wins the job to produce Mario Puzo's bestselling novel, The Godfather for Paramount Pictures. Joe Colombo, a rising crime boss in the New York City Mafia, has a darker fate in mind for the picture."

The Offer episode 2, "Warning Shots"

"With Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo penning the script, Al Ruddy and Bettye McCartt confront an ever-growing list of opposition to The Godfather , including Frank Sinatra, LA Gangster Mickey Cohen and the Colombo led Italian-American Civil Rights League. Meanwhile, Robert Evans and Gulf & Western's Barry Lapidus lock horns over the creative direction of Paramount Pictures.

The Offer episode 3, "Fade In"

"Pressure mounts for the scripts' delivery after Ruddy is forced to sit down with Joe Colombo and Evans finds himself navigating hot waters with Gulf & Western's CEO Charlie Bluhdorn. Meanwhile, Bluhdorn takes an interest in Bettye."

The Offer episode 4, "The Right Shade of Yellow"

"With Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in contention for leading roles in The Godfather , Ruddy is caught in the line of fire between Evans and Coppola and must pick a side. After gaining Joe Colombo's support, Ruddy gets an uncomfortable glimpse of his new friend's loyalty. The rising stakes surrounding The Godfather continues to strain Ruddy's relationship with Francoise."

The Offer episode 5, "Kiss the Ring"

"Ruddy and Bettye combat logistical nightmares with principal photography quickly approaching. As the Mob continues to ingrain itself in the making of the film, tensions rise between Colombo and notorious hot head Crazy Joe Gallo."

The Offer episode 6, "A Stand Up Guy"

"Ruddy deals with the fallout from the disastrous press conference while Evans creates a plan to save Paramount. Bettye takes action as the first day of filming is compromised due to collisions with Gulf & Western, Paramount and the Mafia."

The Offer episode 7, "Mr. Producer"

"Dissatisfied with the footage, Barry Lapidus orchestrates a potential coup as Ruddy initiates a bold plan to save both Coppola and Pacino's jobs. Crime boss Carlo Gambino questions Colombo's leadership as he holds another large Italian-American Civil Rights League rally."

The Offer episode 8, "Crossing That Line"

"In the bloody aftermath of the Italian-American Civil Rights League rally, Gallo threatens The Godfather 's production budget as Ruddy struggles to protect the funding for Sicily. Evans continues to spiral after the breakup of his marriage with Ali MacGraw, allowing Barry Lapidus to capitalize."

The Offer episode 9, "It's Who We Are"

"As the production contends with the challenges of filming in Sicily, Ruddy leaves early to help get Evans back on track. Post-production disputes with Lapidus threaten Coppola's vision for the edit and Bettye starts to think about her next move."

The Offer episode 9, "Brains and Balls"

How to watch The Offer

The Offer is a Paramount Plus original series, meaning that it's available exclusively on the streaming service. So, anyone who wants to watch the limited series will need to be a Paramount Plus subscriber.

UK fans be patient, Paramount Plus launches in the UK on June 22 .

The Offer trailer

The official trailer for The Offer gives an abridged version of the chaos behind making what is considered one of the greatest movies ever. From Albert Ruddy signing on to produce despite not having read the book, to threats from powerful gangsters and all the other chaos that popped up. Check it out for yourself below:

Paramount Plus also previously released a teaser trailer for the series, which you can check out right here:

A 30 second promo has also been released for The Offer , which you can check out directly below:

The Offer plot

There have been a lot of stories about the making of The Godfather shared over the years, whether it was in books like producer Robert Evans’ The Kid Stays in the Picture or Vanity Fair writer Mark Seal’s Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli . The Offer , however, is based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s "never-before-seen experiences" on making The Godfather . That’s actually all the info on the story of The Offer that has been provided so far, but as you’ll see in the trailer below, there’s a lot going on as the pieces are being put together to make The Godfather .

The Offer cast

The cast of The Godfather is one of its most incredible features, but the cast for The Offer is a pretty solid collection of actors as well.

Mile Teller in The Offer (Image credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+)

Leading the way on The Offer is Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy. His casting was announced in May 2021, coming in to replace Armie Hammer following the sexual assault allegations against The Social Network actor. Teller is best known for his roles in The Spectacular Now , Whiplash and The Divergent series; he’s also part of the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick .

Also starring in the limited series are Matthew Goode ( A Discovery of Witches , The Imitation Game ) as producer Robert Evans, Juno Temple ( Ted Lasso ) as Hollywood agent Betty McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi ( Sneaky Pete , Avatar ) as notorious mobster Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler ( Fantastic Beasts series) as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman ( The Expanse , Enola Holmes ) as Gulf + Western owner Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks ( American Crime Story , Jumanji: The Next Level ) as Gulf + Western executive Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo ( The Irishman , When They See Us ) as The Godfather author Mario Puzo.

In addition, many members of the famous cast and other well known celebrities will be part of the story of The Offer . This includes Justin Chambers playing Marlon Brando, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, Brandon Sklenar as Burt Reynolds, Jean Watts as Ann Margaret, Kyleen Likas as Raquel Welch and Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra.

Get a full breakdown of The Offer cast right here .