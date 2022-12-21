Why do people shop irrationally in weather emergencies? Expert gives advice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As we are preparing for the snow storm coming, experts are weighing in on irrational shopping.

We’ve seen this since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years ago, shelves were left empty, toilet paper was out of stock, and groceries were slim to none. WANE 15 told you Monday how local stores are looking just like this right now. Experts say this is a natural reaction.

Michelle Drouin, Psychology Professor at Purdue Fort Wayne, and Senior Research Scientist at Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation says we have to consider the climate that we are already in, and the factor that it plays with how we react to snow storms.

“We are already extremely anxious, many of us are fearful of disease, are fearful of stay at home sanctions, that will prevent us from going out in public spaces, Drouin said, “adding a snow storm to what’s already a tense climate is just going to produce a reaction, probably even unparalleled from before the pandemic.”

Drouin says it’s a natural human response to want to make sure that we have all of our basic needs. Drouin says according to the hierarchy of needs theory, our very basic need for human motivation is food. But when it starts to become a thing of people clearing isles, buying more than what is needed to last through the two-day storm, Drouin says that is when the shopping because irrational.

“Having food, having water, having those basic things that will sustain life is like the number one thing that we need,” Drouin said, “But if you think about it, even if the storm lasts two, three, four days, you probably have enough in your house to sustain you for those three to four days.” Drouin said.

Drouin offers a few tips for those who are worried about the storm coming tonight. She says to trust your weather sources, and have faith in your trusted sources of where you’re getting your information. Another thing she suggests is rationally look at your situation and see if you have enough at home to sustain you for the length of the storm.

“Look in your refrigerator, around your house, and see, do I have enough to sustain me for the next three days? You probably did your grocery shopping this weekend thinking that it would sustain you for the week. Nothing has changed about that.” Drouin said.

