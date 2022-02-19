ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics TV Schedule: How To Watch Every Televised Event At The 2022 Beijing Winter Games

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017Cl2_0e2c5nqJ00

Click here to read the full article.

NBCU is airing coverage across a number of its constituent channels, with every single event available on its Peacock streaming service and select events also on NBC , CNBC and USA . Find out more about how to watch the Games online and on TV as well as who the the anchors and commentators are for specific sports here .

Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the U.S. West Coast. It’s 13 hours ahead of the East Coast. All times listed below are for live broadcasts in PST.

The Beijing Winter Olympics wraps up on Saturday with the Closing Ceremonies.

WINTER OLYMPICS TV SCHEDULE

Friday

10 p.m. – Cross-Country Skiing (USA)
Men’s 50kn Freestyle

11 p.m. – Speed Skating (Peacock)
Men’s, Women’s Mass Start Events

Saturday

12 a.m. – Speed Skating (USA)
Men’s, Women’s Mass Start Finals

1:15 a.m. – Curling (USA)
Men’s Gold Medal Game
GBR vs. SWE

3 a.m. – Figure Skating (USA)
Pairs Free Skate

3:30 a.m. – Medal Ceremonies (Peacock)
Day 15

4 a.m. – Bobsled (Peacock)
Two-Woman Heats 3 & 4

4:05 a.m. – Curling (Peacock)
Women’s Bronze Medal Game
SUI vs. SWE

5:10 a.m. – Hockey (CNBC)
Men’s Bronze Medal Game
SWE vs. SVK

5 p.m. – Bobsled (NBC)
Four Man Runs 3 & 4

5:05 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)
Women’s Gold Medal Game
JPN vs. GBR

8 p.m. – Hockey (NBC, USA)
Men’s Gold Medal Game
ROC vs. FIN

8:30 p.m. – Figure Skating (NBC)
Exhibition Gala

10:30 p.m. – Cross-Country Skiing (USA)
Women’s 30km Mass Start

Sunday

4 a.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)
Live

5 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)
Re-Air

8 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)
West Coast Encore

This schedule is being updated frequently throughout the Games as programming changes.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing TV actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead. Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Neil Cavuto Returns To Fox News, Says Bout With Covid Pneumonia Put Him In ICU

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 2:42 PM PT: Neil Cavuto told viewers of Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto on Monday that his absence went unexplained out of his desire for privacy as he battled Covid pneumonia which put him in intensive care. “I wasn’t hiding anything,” Cavuto said. “I just felt that it really wasn’t a story. The stories on this show were and are the story. It’s about you, not about me. Just like this show. My opinion doesn’t matter. What matters is the news. What matters is you.” Cavuto also told viewers that “the vaccine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Elliot Page ‘Pageboy’ Memoir Deal Exceeds $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: His reps declined to comment, but word in publishing circles is that Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy sold to Flatiron Books for north of $3 million. The deal was made based on a 49-page proposal shopped by UTA. Deadline read the document, and it sounds like Page has a truly compelling story to tell about a long struggle to find himself amidst a torrent of homophobic hatred, not only in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia but also in Hollywood where Page first came to fame as an Oscar nominee for Juno. Before he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Robinson
NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
Elite Daily

The Host Of The 2026 Winter Olympics Is Familiar

Let’s be real: The 2022 Beijing Olympics were, uh, let’s just say, messy. The games themselves were filled with controversy and scandal, while China, the host country, faced heavy criticism from the get-go for continuing the Olympics amid alleged human rights abuses (which the country denied) and the ongoing pandemic. But even as the games come to a close, plans for the next big competition are already underway. So, which country will host the 2026 Winter Olympics? Sure, hosting the games may be a heavy burden, but this one European country has handled it plenty of times in the past.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Relive the Best Snowboarding Moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA finished in an unfamiliar spot in the snowboarding medal standings for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Entering the Beijing Games, the United States had either won the most or finished tied for the most snowboarding medals at each Olympics since the sport debuted in 1998. That streak came to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Winter Olympics#Winter Games#Nbcu#Peacock#Cnbc#Cross Country Skiing#Gbr
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
Deadline

Donny Osmond On Michael Jackson: “We Were Just Trying To Be Normal”

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Here's a Recap of Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Over the past 16 days of the Winter Olympics, figure skating action has been fierce both on and off the ice. Figure skating’s five events, including men’s singles, women’s singles, ice dance, pairs and the team event, all took place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Click here to read the full article. Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday. The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform. Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jamal Edwards Dies: British Music Entrepreneur & YouTube Star Was 31

Click here to read the full article. Jamal Edwards, an English music entrepreneur known for founding SBTV, a YouTube music channel dedicated to breaking emerging artists in the UK, died Sunday at the age of 31. Edwards’ company confirmed his death to the BBC. No other details have been released about his death. Edwards was born in Luton in 1990 and was raised in Acton, West London. In 2006, he founded SBTV on YouTube, a channel focused on the discovery of emerging artists. The channel would help launch the careers of high-profile artists like Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Dave, Skepta, Rita Ora...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Dallas Good Dies: Guitarist And Singer With The Sadies Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Dallas Good, singer and guitarist for Canadian rock band The Sadies, died earlier this week, according to the band’s Facebook page. He was 48 and passed while under a doctor’s care for a coronary illness discovered earlier this week, according to reports. Good was the son of Bruce Good of the bluegrass group the Good Brothers, a Juno Award–winning band that was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. In 1994 Dallas and brothe Travis cofounded The Sadies, releasing their first album, Precious Moments, in 1998. The band became a solid...
MUSIC
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
Deadline

Alamo Drafthouse Film Buyer On Juggling Oscar Best Picture Noms, And Arthouses’ Turning Of The Tide – Specialty Preview

Click here to read the full article. As Oscar nominees circulate in theaters, exhibitors are studying where and when to play Best Picture contenders during the long run-up from nominations February 8 through the awards March 27, juggling holdovers and new releases. (See this weekend’s specialty box office offerings below). In an interview with Deadline, Zach Nix, senior film buyer at Alamo Drafthouse, talks programming at the expanding chain, the state of specialty film and a brighter industry outlook after a tough road through Covid. Nix, previously Alamo’s director of content licensing, was promoted in late January after head film buyer...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’: Lee Daniels-Produced Spy Drama Being Redeveloped At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX, Lee Daniels and 20th Television are taking another stab at adapting Sam Greenlee’s spy novel The Spook Who Sat By The Door as a TV series after a pilot, written by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray, did not go forward at the network. “We are working on a redeveloping of it,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told Deadline Thursday during an interview tied to the network’s TCA presentation. “Lee Daniels is still involved, and they are working on it. We are reworking on the development side of it, we are...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Gender Swapped ‘Sober Companion’ & Jorma Taccone-Directed Comedy ‘The Hug Machine’ Land CBS Pilot Orders

Click here to read the full article. CBS is going back into the vault for one of its latest comedy pilots. The network has ordered two comedy pilots – Sober Companion, a project that previously went to pilot starring Justin Long, and The Hug Machine, directed by Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone. Sober Companion is exec produced by Jane The Virgin creator/exec producer Jennie Snyder Urman. The multi-camera comedy, which comes from CBS Studios, was originally set up at Fox in 2014 with Long in the title role and Nick Frost as the co-lead. However, the project, which was originally written by Urman and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy