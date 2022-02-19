Olympics TV Schedule: How To Watch Every Televised Event At The 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Click here to read the full article.

NBCU is airing coverage across a number of its constituent channels, with every single event available on its Peacock streaming service and select events also on NBC , CNBC and USA . Find out more about how to watch the Games online and on TV as well as who the the anchors and commentators are for specific sports here .

Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the U.S. West Coast. It’s 13 hours ahead of the East Coast. All times listed below are for live broadcasts in PST.

The Beijing Winter Olympics wraps up on Saturday with the Closing Ceremonies.

WINTER OLYMPICS TV SCHEDULE

Friday

10 p.m. – Cross-Country Skiing (USA)

Men’s 50kn Freestyle

11 p.m. – Speed Skating (Peacock)

Men’s, Women’s Mass Start Events

Saturday

12 a.m. – Speed Skating (USA)

Men’s, Women’s Mass Start Finals

1:15 a.m. – Curling (USA)

Men’s Gold Medal Game

GBR vs. SWE

3 a.m. – Figure Skating (USA)

Pairs Free Skate

3:30 a.m. – Medal Ceremonies (Peacock)

Day 15

4 a.m. – Bobsled (Peacock)

Two-Woman Heats 3 & 4

4:05 a.m. – Curling (Peacock)

Women’s Bronze Medal Game

SUI vs. SWE

5:10 a.m. – Hockey (CNBC)

Men’s Bronze Medal Game

SWE vs. SVK

5 p.m. – Bobsled (NBC)

Four Man Runs 3 & 4

5:05 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Women’s Gold Medal Game

JPN vs. GBR

8 p.m. – Hockey (NBC, USA)

Men’s Gold Medal Game

ROC vs. FIN

8:30 p.m. – Figure Skating (NBC)

Exhibition Gala

10:30 p.m. – Cross-Country Skiing (USA)

Women’s 30km Mass Start

Sunday

4 a.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)

Live

5 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)

Re-Air

8 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)

West Coast Encore

This schedule is being updated frequently throughout the Games as programming changes.