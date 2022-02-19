Olympics TV Schedule: How To Watch Every Televised Event At The 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Click here to read the full article.
NBCU is airing coverage across a number of its constituent channels, with every single event available on its Peacock streaming service and select events also on NBC , CNBC and USA . Find out more about how to watch the Games online and on TV as well as who the the anchors and commentators are for specific sports here .
Beijing is 16 hours ahead of the U.S. West Coast. It’s 13 hours ahead of the East Coast. All times listed below are for live broadcasts in PST.
The Beijing Winter Olympics wraps up on Saturday with the Closing Ceremonies.
WINTER OLYMPICS TV SCHEDULE
Friday
10 p.m. – Cross-Country Skiing (USA)
Men’s 50kn Freestyle
11 p.m. – Speed Skating (Peacock)
Men’s, Women’s Mass Start Events
Saturday
12 a.m. – Speed Skating (USA)
Men’s, Women’s Mass Start Finals
1:15 a.m. – Curling (USA)
Men’s Gold Medal Game
GBR vs. SWE
3 a.m. – Figure Skating (USA)
Pairs Free Skate
3:30 a.m. – Medal Ceremonies (Peacock)
Day 15
4 a.m. – Bobsled (Peacock)
Two-Woman Heats 3 & 4
4:05 a.m. – Curling (Peacock)
Women’s Bronze Medal Game
SUI vs. SWE
5:10 a.m. – Hockey (CNBC)
Men’s Bronze Medal Game
SWE vs. SVK
5 p.m. – Bobsled (NBC)
Four Man Runs 3 & 4
5:05 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)
Women’s Gold Medal Game
JPN vs. GBR
8 p.m. – Hockey (NBC, USA)
Men’s Gold Medal Game
ROC vs. FIN
8:30 p.m. – Figure Skating (NBC)
Exhibition Gala
10:30 p.m. – Cross-Country Skiing (USA)
Women’s 30km Mass Start
Sunday
4 a.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)
Live
5 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)
Re-Air
8 p.m. – Closing Ceremony (NBC)
West Coast Encore
This schedule is being updated frequently throughout the Games as programming changes.More from Deadline
- How To Watch The Beijing Olympics Online And On TV
- NBC Picks Hosts For Beijing Olympics Closing Ceremony On Sunday
- 'The Missing': Karen Robinson & Michael Mosley Round Out Series Regular Cast For David E. Kelley's Peacock Series
Comments / 0