ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Six sought-after recipes from the first season of 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy'

By Maria Pasquale
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Searching for Italy" has viewers trying to replicate some of the featured dishes. In case your efforts have fallen a little short, here are six recipes for tantalizing Italian classics from season one straight from the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Tucci
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Food And Wine#Vegetable Oil#Food Drink#Instagram#Twitter#Cnn Travel#Italian#Roman#Pantheon
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
fox40jackson.com

No-bake cherry cheesecake pie for National Cherry Cheesecake Day: Recipe

This no-bake cherry cheesecake pie recipe by Erin Gierhart has a prep time of just five minutes. (Erin Gierhart – State of Dinner ) This Saturday, April 23, celebrate National Cherry Cheesecake Day with this homemade delight from Erin Gierhart of the food blog, State of Dinner. “My family...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
30Seconds

4-Ingredient Ranch Baked Chicken Recipe Is a Dinner Homerun

Who doesn't love the flavor of ranch dressing and the crunch of juicy crispy chicken? Combine those two and you have a dinner homerun. This easy ranch baked chicken recipe has just four simple ingredients, but hits it out of the park with flavor. Serve this easy chicken recipe with...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake

This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
RECIPES
Idaho State Journal

Warm and fluffy rolls that bake up already buttery and sweet

Even when there isn’t a holiday, I love to find recipes that make the meal feel like a special occasion, and my soft honey pan rolls are always a hit. These rolls are so soft and covered in a tasty honey glaze. There is no need for extra butter or toppings. The dough even has a touch of sweetness, and then right before you pop them in the oven, you drizzle a buttery honey mixture that coats each roll making any dinner an extraordinary one.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Marry Me Chicken Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) While it's hard to trace the exact origins of the dish, marry me chicken lives up to its name—simply put, it's so good that it'll make anyone you serve it to proclaim "marry me!"
RECIPES
Mashed

Molly Yeh Just Took Yellow Cake To The Next Level And Instagram Is Impressed

In the world of cake flavors, yellow is as classic as it gets. The old standby — which food writer Deb Freeman heralds as "the only flavor when it comes to cake" in a Food52 article — is immaculate in its golden-hued simplicity and rich in taste due to its high ratio of sugar to flour and its generous helpings of butter and eggs. Yellow cake is delicious even in its plainest form, but you'll often see it dressed as the emoji-like platonic ideal of a birthday cake, covered in chocolate or vanilla frosting and separated into a couple of layers by more frosting. Even novice bakers will find it easy enough to make at home, but Betty Crocker's Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix and a jar of pre-made Rich & Creamy will do just fine in a pinch.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy