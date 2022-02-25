Keeps Is the Hair Loss Subscription That Saved My Hairline – Try It and Get 1 Month Free

Click here to read the full article.

Let’s get something out of the way up front. My job affords me a lot of free stuff. Before I became the Managing Editor at SPY, I worked as a grooming editor for many years, and I’ve tested a lot of grooming products. Every day I review and edit stories about all the latest gadgets, gear and grooming goodies. All that said, I get almost everything for free, but I’m happy to pay for my Keeps .

Keeps is an online hair loss subscription service that lets you get prescription-strength hair loss products delivered directly to you. With Keeps, you can bundle together all of the products and medication you need to fight hair loss, often at much lower prices than you’ll find elsewhere. In my three years of using Keeps, I haven’t been able to find anything that beats it on convenience, price and overall quality of products.

I first learned of Keeps as it launched in early 2018 thanks to a press release, but once I tried it, I was hooked. So much so I jumped at the chance to tell anyone and everyone I could what I really thought about it. (Spoiler alert: I love it.)

If you haven’t signed up for Keeps yet, now just might be the best time to do so. Right now, Keeps is offering SPY readers and new members their first consultation and month of membership for free.

Here’s some basic information about pricing you should know right off the bat:

Your first Doctor Consultation is FREE with Keeps, and $5 per visit after ($100 or more with the other guys)

($100 or more with the other guys) Minoxidil (Generic Rogaine) is $10 per month with Keeps ($18 per month with the other guys)

($18 per month with the other guys) Finasteride Rx (Generic Propecia) is $17 per month with Keeps ($65 per month with the other guys)

($65 per month with the other guys) To complement your Keeps treatment, customers can also try Keeps Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner and other award-winning products developed by leading hair loss experts

If you want to keep your hair, we trust ours with Keeps. Below, we’ll share everything you need to know about this hair loss subscription service. If you’ve been stressing out about that hairline, then Keeps might be exactly the answer you’ve been searching for.



Keeps: What Is It?

Keeps is easy, and it works — it’s really that simple. The Keeps approach to hair loss is pretty straightforward: your subscription is built around two clinically proven and FDA-approved medications: Minoxidil and Finasteride. These treatments are safe, affordable, and come with a low risk of side effects. After an online consultation with a doctor, your package arrives in the mail in a nondescript small brown box (if you care about that sort of thing).

Unlike some of the other hair loss subscriptions I’ve tested, Keeps won’t try to draw you into their ecosystem of male wellness products, and so you always know what you’re getting and how much it costs. This is not to say you can’t order a la carte as well. Sometimes, I like to use the minoxidil solution, and sometimes I prefer the foam – so I like having the option to order both.

And because it’s an online membership, you can view orders, track deliveries and ask questions with a few clicks.

Keeps: How It Works

Like a lot of online subscription services, a Keeps subscription starts by filling out some basic information to set up your account. In my case, I began by uploading screenshots of my hair from various angles, which helps Keeps’ team of board-certified physicians recommend the right products. And if you already know exactly what you need, you can also pick the plans and products that work best for you.

In order to get you a prescription for Minoxidil and/or Finasteride, Keeps will help you set up a telehealth appointment, which can be conducted via smartphone. You only need to participate in this telehealth consultation once per year to maintain your prescription, and the entire process is painless. Best of all, your first consultation with a doctor is free, and I don’t need to tell you that it’s not easy to get a free doctor’s appointment in this country. If you have questions about the products or your treatment, the Keeps website makes it easy to message doctors and stay in touch with your treatment team.

Once your account is set up, you can easily arrange deliveries on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis. If you decide to keep your membership, the virtual consultations then occur annually to renew any of your hair loss prescriptions. That’s it. Seriously. I set the rest on autopilot and get an email when my next prescription is on its way. I’ve taken naps that require more effort than this.

If you’re interested in getting the most out of your membership, you can also try Keeps hair loss shampoo and conditioner, and we’ve got more details on these products below.

Right now, SPY readers can sign up for Keeps and get their first month for free. As we’ve already explained, with Keeps, you can have FDA-approved prescription hair loss treatments delivered directly to your door at your convenience, and for less than what you’d usually pay at the pharmacy.

Even at full price, a Keeps membership is more than worth the investment. Unless, of course, you don’t care about going bald.



4 Reasons I Love My Keeps Membership

Let me preface my list of Keeps accolades by saying what I love most is keeping my hair. Keeps has made this challenge much easier, and as I rapidly approach my 40s, knowing that I have a plan to keep my hair in place takes one worry out of my way.

Trying to decide if a Keeps hair loss subscription is right for you? Here are four reasons I’ve been a loyal Keeps customer for three years and counting.

Subscription Simplicity

First and foremost, you could have the least expensive product around, but if it isn’t convenient and easy to use, chances are I’m not going to use it. I think I speak for many a millennial when I say that I have enough going on in my life that I am destined to forget to pick up nice-to-haves disguised as needs-to-live. (I must eat to stay alive, but I want to have great hair while I live my life.) This is the primary reason I started with Keeps back when it launched in 2018 (long before this sponsored post was a twinkle in SPY’s eye). There are a lot of subscriptions I sign up for and forget or frustratingly unsubscribe from due to unsatisfactory service — Keeps is not one of them.

Principled Pricing

The hair loss industry can be a really sketchy place, and there are pricing gimmicks and outright snake oil wherever you look. That’s why I’m such a big fan of Keeps. I don’t have to worry about any of that.

With Keeps, I’m paying full price for my monthly clinically-proven minoxidil and finasteride, arguably the most essential hair loss prevention medications, and it only comes out to about $1 a day. I’m long past my first free telehealth visit with a doctor or any first-timer promotions (like getting your first month free), and still, I am coming out on top. In fact, I just received my 12-month supply of finasteride for $240. I’ll do the math for you: that’s $0.66 per day. You see where I’m going here. Keeps pricing is consistent, fair and affordable.

Quality Products, Quality Ingredients

That’s not where the appeal stops, though. I’m constantly trying out different hair care products (a perk of the job as a former grooming editor), and I have used and loved Keeps Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner . These products are full of ingredients I trust, such as biotin, caffeine, green tea and saw palmetto. I can attest that they are well worth adding to your membership. When bundled together, Keeps often offers promotions to help take a little off the top of the price.

If you need a shampoo that packs a bit of a more powerful punch, one of Keeps more recent additions is its ketoconazole shampoo. Available by prescription, this shampoo helps treat dandruff, itchiness and flaking, with some studies showing it is also effective at fighting hair loss. Remember: your scalp needs proper care, as inflammation and irritation can negatively impact your hair follicles, which leads to, you guessed it, more hair loss.

According to Keeps, you can use this shampoo in conjunction with Keeps Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner, which means you don’t have to sacrifice the benefits of either.



Keeps Keeps Its Focus Where It Matters: My Hair

It should go without saying that a brand I trust to help me keep my hair should prioritize fighting hair loss. However, some other well-known hair loss brands seem to want to cover everything from anxiety to zits. That’s all well and good, but with Keeps focusing on all things hair, I don’t feel like I’m being upsold into buying one-size-fits-all cologne or gummies with debatable effectiveness.

Listen, I love candy, and I really love smelling good, but those don’t have anything to do with me keeping my hair, so I’d rather not fill up my cart with a slew of unrelated add-ons when all I want to do is have a thick head of hair.

Keeps makes it clear that it is in the hair game, which is, above all else, what I’m after in a hair loss subscription. That shouldn’t be such a unique selling point, but it is.

Some Final Things to Consider…

Effectiveness — Obviously, one of the most important criteria to consider when rating anything you’re spending your money on is effectiveness. However, there are a lot of factors that go into deciding whether this is effective for you or not. If you’re tired of the glare from your shiny bald head and don’t see results from Keeps, that’s because, after a certain point, hair follicles die, and there ain’t no getting them back. In my experience, Keeps has been an effective tool to fight hair loss.

A quick hair loss lesson — There are three stages of a hair follicle: anagen (birth), telogen (rest) and catagen (death). Like almost everything else in the world, once it is dead, it’s finished. That’s why if you think of Keeps as hair loss prevention , your chances of success should increase dramatically.

Treatment Options — Some might say Keeps needs to offer more products, perhaps below the hairline. I argue that Keeps balances the line of offering what we need and what we want almost perfectly. While other brands have ventured far beyond the realm of their original mission statement, by sticking with a very niche product offering, Keeps is making itself known as the no-nonsense brand for hair loss.

Convenience — You could call them Keeps because they keep it so easy. You have the option of getting monthly, quarterly or annual deliveries with one consultation (via smartphone) per year. The more you do up front, the more you can save. Not only that, the website is straightforward and user-friendly while also providing helpful information.

That said, the experience is slightly less convenient for men living in the following states, as Keeps cannot legally provide a telemedicine consultation due to cross-state licensing rules:

Delaware

Idaho

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Washington D.C.

West Virginia



Pros:

Easy annual online consultation process (your first is free)

Board-certified physicians registered to practice in most states

Doctors available via messaging on the Keeps website

Shipments arrives in a nondescript box

More affordable than name-brand options

Get your first month free (and that’s a big pro if you ask me)

Cons:

Consultations cost $5 after your first year

Hair loss treatments are only available for men

Medical consultations are not available in every state (more on that below)

Not eligible for any insurance

No free shipping (it’s only $3, so that’s not much of a con)

[Editor’s Note: The author of this story really does have a great head of hair.]