Economy

General Motors (GM) Tops Q4 EPS by 16c, Offers Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here....

www.streetinsider.com

FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Tesla Stock Up 3% in Pre-market, Elon Musk Donates $5.7B in TSLA Shares to Charity Late Last Year

Tesla shares are significantly affected by Elon Musk’s daily activities, particularly those pertaining to his leadership in the EV giant. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock continued with Monday’s gains with approximately 3.13 percent pocketed during today’s premarket. According to market data provided by MarketWatch and TradingView, Tesla stock was trading at around $902.84 as of February 15, 2022, at 5:14 a.m EST amid the news about Elon Musk’s donations of shares for charity.
ADVOCACY
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
BUSINESS
WWD

THG Shares Climb on Talk of Private Equity Takeover

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Are THG’s days on the London Stock Exchange numbered? Shares in the The Hut Group, now known as THG, rose further on Monday following a report on Friday in the Betaville blog that Advent International, Leonard Green & Partners and Apollo are interested in taking a stake.More from WWDDee and Tommy Hilfiger Host Walkabout DinnerNew York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoA Closer Look at the Costumes of "Pam & Tommy" It said Advent is already working with advisers from Goldman Sachs and THG’s cofounder Matthew Moulding. Over the weekend, British media later embellished on...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Generac Hldgs

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $457.33 versus the current price of Generac Hldgs at $310.93, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics posts solid Q4 results

Contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. posted strong fourth-quarter results late Tuesday, with revenue up 28% to $2.3 billion, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of 73 cents beating Wall Street estimates by 15 to 17 cents. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which was spun off from XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS

