ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 primary election

By Tran Nguyen
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Tracking for PAC spending will be updated daily until election day on June 7.

It’s election season in Silicon Valley, with several key county positions and more than half of the San Jose City Council seats up for grabs in the June primary.

The race to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo , who terms out at the end of the year, is poised to be the most heated and costly contest—the four frontrunners have collectively raised more than $2.5 million within five months of campaigning.

San Jose will also elect representatives for four council seats—Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7—which could potentially shake up the longstanding power split between business interests and labor unions on the City Council. Incumbent Councilmember Pam Foley is running unopposed in District 9.

At the county level, several candidates are vying for the Board of Supervisors District 1 seat to represent San Jose neighborhoods including Evergreen and Silver Creek, Coyote Valley and the cities of Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy. Incumbent Supervisor Susan Ellenberg is running unopposed in District 4.

The top county law enforcement job is also open, with incumbent Sheriff Laurie Smith not seeking reelection . Longtime Assessor Larry Stone is also facing one challenger this election.

Jump to a section: Mayor , District 1 , District 3 , District 5 , District 7 , District 9 , Santa Clara County District 1 , Santa Clara County District 4 , Sheriff , District Attorney , Assessor , PAC .

Local political action committees (PACs) will also play a key role this cycle. A San Jose mayoral candidate has gotten more than $1 million in PACs’ support this May, while others are scrambling to fight negative ads .

Per city rules, individuals must cap contributions at $700 per council candidate and $1,400 for mayoral candidates. Candidates can only fundraise between Dec. 9, 2021 and June 6. Candidates running in county races can fundraise year-round . The cap on contributions is $1,000. But there’s no spending limits for independent expenditures and PACs running political ads in support of or against candidates.

San José Spotlight is following the money and will update this page routinely. The data on candidates below is for the period of Dec. 9, 2021 through May 21. PACs spending will be updated daily until June 7.

Mayor

The race for San Jose mayor is expected to be the most contested—and expensive—competition this election.

Frontrunners include Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez , as well as San Jose Councilmembers Dev Davis , Raul Peralez and Matt Mahan . Retired police officer Jim Spence is also in the race, and San Jose State student Marshall Woodmansee did not disclose any campaign filings.

District 1

Community leader Ramona Snyder, Santa Clara County Office of Education board member Rosemary Kamei and paratransit operator Tim Gildersleeve are all vying for the West San Jose district. Incumbent Vice Mayor Chappie Jones terms out next year.

Kamei has raised the most money since last December, bringing in more than $87,000.

District 3

Incumbent Councilmember Peralez, who has represented the downtown district for eight years, is terming out and running for San Jose’s mayoral seat. Five candidates have thrown their hats into the race, including business owner Irene Smith, attorney Joanna Rauh, San Jose-Evergreen Community College District trustee Omar Torres , attorney Elizabeth Chien-Hale and health care worker Ivan Torres .

Rauh has the backing of Liccardo and is leading the pack in fundraising, with roughly $108,000.

District 5

One of the most highly-anticipated and contested council races is the fight for the East San Jose seat in District 5. Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco terms out at the end of this year.

San Jose Planning Commission Chair Rolando Bonilla has continued to outraise others in the crowded race with more than $170,000. Others running include former Assemblymember Nora Campos , Santa Clara County Board of Education President Peter Ortiz , Alum Rock Union School District Board President Andres Quintero and community leader HG Nguyen.

District 7

Incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza is fighting to keep her seat in District 7. East Side Union High School District board member Van Le continues to be the fundraising frontrunner in the race, collecting more than $106,000. San Jose Fire Capt. Bien Doan is also vying for the seat.

District 9

District 9 Councilmember Pam Foley, elected into office in 2018, is running unopposed.

Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1

With Supervisor Mike Wasserman terming out at the end of the year, five candidates are vying to replace him.

After the county adopted new political boundaries last year through redistricting, District 1 no longer has the conservative strongholds of Almaden Valley and Los Gatos within its borders. Local politicos see this as an opportunity for progressive candidates to take control of a seat held by conservative lawmakers since 1997.

Former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis has raised the most money, with more than $265,000 as of May. Others also vying for the seat include San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas , Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine , former political aide Denelle Fedor and Santa Clara County Board of Education Trustee Claudia Rossi .

Santa Clara County Supervisor District 4

Incumbent Supervisor Susan Ellenberg has no challenger to her reelection campaign. Ellenberg was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2019.

Sheriff

Santa Clara County is getting a new sheriff for the first time in more than two decades, following Laurie Smith’s decision to not run for a seventh term.

Five candidates are jockeying for Smith’s seat, including sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen , business owner Anh Colton, retired sheriff Cpt. ​​ Kevin Jensen , Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen , and sheriff Sgt. Christine Nagaye . Jensen is leading in fundraising after collecting more than $211,900.

Colton has not filed any campaign finance documents.

District Attorney

Incumbent District Attorney Jeff Rosen is facing two challengers—deputy public defender Sajid Khan and former Santa Clara County deputy DA Daniel Chung —for the first time since he was elected more than a decade ago. The incumbent leads in terms of fundraising, with more than $534,900 in campaign finances.

Assessor

Incumbent Larry Stone has been assessor of Santa Clara County for 27 years. He has outraised his challenger Andrew Crockett by more than five times—totaling roughly $341,000.

Political action committees

A dozen PACs are raising funds —and spending big—to support candidates in this year's election cycle. So far, five different PACs, including those backed by the San Francisco 49ers football team , San Jose’s police union and Bloom Energy executive Carl Guardino , have spent more than $1.1 million supporting Chavez’s mayoral campaign.

Formed by Liccardo , Common Good Silicon Valley, sponsored by Solutions Silicon Valley has also spent big on three candidates —Mahan for San Jose mayor, Rauh for District 3 and Doan for District 7. The committee, however, is facing legal questions after a formal complaint was filed days ahead of the election.

Several smaller PACs linked to a Southern California consulting firm have also popped up to support progressive candidates in San Jose District 3 and 5 and Santa Clara County Supervisor District 1.


Contact Tran Nguyen at tran@sanjosespotlight.com or follow @nguyenntrann on Twitter.

Editor's Note: Perla Rodriguez, spouse of District 5 candidate Rolando Bonilla, sits on San José Spotlight's board of directors.

The post Follow the money: Silicon Valley’s 2022 primary election appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

How are special interests swaying Silicon Valley elections?

Special interest groups have spent a whopping $2.3 million to boost their preferred candidates across eight local races—making the 2022 primary election one of the most expensive seasons in recent Silicon Valley history. More than half of all political action committee (PAC) spending has gone to the San Jose mayor’s race. Special interests are also... The post How are special interests swaying Silicon Valley elections? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County creates department to support children

Santa Clara County wants to give children and families the necessary tools to succeed in life. To accomplish this, officials have created a new office. The Office of Children and Families Policy will support and manage a diverse set of priorities that focus on children, youth and family programs. These priorities will monitor the effectiveness of... The post Santa Clara County creates department to support children appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: Bring San Jose’s billboard ban back with a ballot measure

When it comes to stopping digital billboards in San Jose, don’t expect our City Council to come to the rescue. That’s because the current council—except Matt Mahan—still favors the special interest billboard lobby, despite a public survey showing residents overwhelmingly oppose digital billboards along San Jose freeways and downtown, and despite the Airport Commission recommending against billboards at the airport, twice. Our group, No Digital Billboards in San Jose (NDBSJ) has been following the issue closely and over the last few years has written 11 op-eds on the subject.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Spending in San Jose mayoral race exceeds $1 million

Spending to support two San Jose mayoral candidates has reached a new height this primary election—as $1.1 million has gone toward supporting Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. San Jose is days away from narrowing the field for its next leader, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out this year. Six candidates, including some local household names, are... The post Spending in San Jose mayoral race exceeds $1 million appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Elections
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Gilroy, CA
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Elections
Local
California Government
kalw.org

Santa Clara County residents asked to reduce water usage

In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by 30 percent during March. To curb the...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Chavez
Person
Sam Liccardo
San José Spotlight

Negative campaign ads bombard Silicon Valley voters

As Silicon Valley inches closer to the June 7 primary election, an onslaught of negative political ads are popping up in voters’ mailboxes, forcing candidates to dispute these smear tactics. Candidates in San Jose and Santa Clara County races have spent big bucks to get their names in front of voters. These efforts has been met recently... The post Negative campaign ads bombard Silicon Valley voters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: June 7, 2022

June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Primary Election#Election Local#Pac#The San Jose City Council#The City Council#Evergreen#Sheriff
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley lawmaker says stop the monkey business

State Assemblymember Alex Lee is the latest victim of negative campaign monkey business. Over the last few weeks, the Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions political action committee (PAC) has spent nearly $1 million on mailers, ads and texts opposing Lee—about a third of what the PAC has spent this year. The PAC is largely funded... The post Silicon Valley lawmaker says stop the monkey business appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October... The post Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Twilight of the Bay Area NIMBY

Susan Kirsch is a 78-year-old retired teacher who lives in a small cottage home in Mill Valley, California, on a quiet suburban street that looks toward a grassy knoll. A Sierra Club member with a pesticide-free garden, she has an Amnesty International sticker on her front window and a photograph on her refrigerator of herself and hundreds of other people spelling out “TAX THE 1%” on a beach.
MILL VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Silicon Valley

Tech company takes big chunk of South Bay office space in expansion

SANTA CLARA — A tech company that provides a wide array of data storage products and services has signed a deal to rent a big chunk of office space in Santa Clara. Pure Storage has signed a deal to sublease approximately 330,000 square feet of office space in Santa Clara Square, a big mixed-use tech, housing and retail complex in Silicon Valley, according to information from the company and JLL, a commercial real estate firm.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

Reader Panel: San Jose voters share candidate selections

San Jose voters are already casting their ballots for the primary election next week, but some aren’t excited about their choices. Residents who spoke with San José Spotlight said they’ve voted for many key offices up for grabs on June 7, including San Jose mayor, City Council, Santa Clara County sheriff, district attorney and county assessor. This news... The post Reader Panel: San Jose voters share candidate selections appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy