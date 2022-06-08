19 celebrity women who are taller than their boyfriends and husbands

Many celebrity power couples defy gender stereotypes that a man should be taller than his female partner. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As the internet says, it's all about the short kings these days.

Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, and Cameron Diaz are all at least an inch taller than their husbands.

Two "Game of Thrones" leading ladies are also taller than their partners.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Five-foot-10 model and actress Hunter Schafer stands taller in heels than her approximately 5-foot-11 boyfriend, musician and actor Dominic Fike.

The "Euphoria" stars met on set when Fike joined the second season of the show, which was released in February 2022. In it, Elliot (Fike) is caught in a love triangle with Jules ( Schafer ), a trans woman in real life and on the show, and Rue (Zendaya).

Relationship rumors swirled around Fike and Schafer in early 2022 when they were frequently spotted together off-screen. Fike eventually posted an Instagram story of him kissing Schafer, seemingly confirming their relationship. They then attended the Oscars Vanity Fair Party together in March 2022.

In late May 2022, Fike told GQ that Schafer teaching him how to cry on camera helped bring them together romantically. "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you're so vulnerable with someone, immediately," he said, adding, "We developed an attraction, it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."

While Fike is reportedly 5 foot 11 and Schafer is 5 foot 10, the model's stature and penchant for wearing high heels (both in scenes of "Euphoria" and on red carpets) makes her stand taller than her boyfriend regularly.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the "Dark Phoenix" movie premiere in Hollywood, California, on June 4, 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

At 5 foot 9, Sophie Turner still proudly wears her heels around her 5-foot-7 husband, Joe Jonas.

The "Game of Thrones'' actress is 2 inches taller than her musician husband. But their height difference hasn't stopped Turner from wearing high heels or from the couple turning out coordinated stylish looks on red carpets and on the streets.

The couple got married first in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1, 2019, and again later in France on June 29, 2019. They have a daughter , Willa, whom they welcomed on July 22, 2020, and are currently expecting their second baby .

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban on the red carpet of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2020. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, who is 5 foot 11, just barely stands taller than her 5-foot-10 husband, Keith Urban.

The Australian couple have been going strong, marrying back on June 25, 2006, and having two daughters together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The "Big Little Lies'' actress is just 1 inch taller than her "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer, but it's more apparent when she wears heels to events. The couple apparently utilizes certain poses to appear at the same eye level, according to Yahoo!

While she has since become more comfortable with her height, Kidman was insecure about it when she was young.

"I was a teenager who wouldn't conform, but I had a lot of fears and insecurities because I was very tall. I was 5 foot 10 inches by the time I was 13 years old," Kidman told Glamour in 2020 .

Prior to Kidman and Urban's relationship, Kidman was again the taller partner in her marriage to Tom Cruise .

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attending a House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve event in Los Angeles, California, on June 2, 2016. Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Cameron Diaz is 5 foot 9 while her husband, musician Benji Madden, is 5 foot 6.

The "Charlie's Angels" actress and Good Charlotte lead guitarist keep a relatively low profile when it comes to their relationship and attending public events. They wed in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2019.

In August 2019, an anonymous source told People , "She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her."

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie premiere in Los Angeles, California, on December 13, 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Zendaya, who is 5 foot 10, is taller than her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who is 5 foot 8. She's said she's never thought of height differences "as a thing."

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" costars started publicly dating in summer 2021 .

When promoting their movie on "The Graham Norton Show" on December 3, 2021, they joked about their struggles on set because Zendaya is taller. During one stunt, where Spider-Man was supposed to carry MJ safely to a bridge, the stunt would fall flat because Zendaya would land first.

"So Zendaya would land," Holland said. "And I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool. [...] Then I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me."

In a SiriusXM Stars interview on December 10, 2021, the couple spoke on how the stereotypes and assumptions that come with Zendaya being taller are "ridiculous."

Zendaya went on to comment on filming tricks saying, "Often, like, having to cheat it and pretend … like why not just let it be what it is?"

"I honestly never thought of it as a thing," she added. "Because my parents were always that way. So I didn't know that people cared until life, you know, but before that I had no construct of it."

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attending the 68th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, New York, on June 8, 2014. D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe, who is 5 foot 5, is shorter than his longterm girlfriend, 5-foot-7 Erin Darke.

The American actress known for "Good Girls Revolt" and the British actor known for "Harry Potter" met while working on their 2013 movie "Kill Your Darlings," and they have been a couple since. They flirted and fell in love on set, just as their characters did in the movie, according to Radcliffe in a 2019 Entertainment Weekly interview .

While the couple hasn't publicly discussed their height difference, Radcliffe has fielded questions about his height in the past.

When asked in a 2015 Playboy interview if his height limits the types of roles he can play, Radcliffe responded, "I don't think so. Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise have very different careers, and they're both about the same height as I am."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on February 9, 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is 5 foot 9 but stands taller in heels than her fiancé, Jason Statham.

The model-actress and "Fast & Furious" franchise star frequent red carpet events, showing off their affection for each other and their unified fashion sense.

From analyses comparing Statham to his various movie costars, it's predicted that he stands between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10. Regardless, Huntington-Whiteley 's slender physique and heels often make her appear taller than Statham.

The couple has been together since meeting on the set of "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" in 2010. They now have two young children together.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attending Roc Nation's "The Brunch" event in Los Angeles, California, on February 9, 2019. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images

Kevin Hart is approximately 5 foot 4 while his wife, Eniko Parrish, is 5 foot 7.

Comedian and actor Hart has laughed at his short stature in his work — he's often paired up in films with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is 6 foot 5. In a 2017 Variety interview , Hart clarified that he's actually 5 foot 4 and a half.

While Hart is shorter than many castmates and shorter than his wife, he doesn't let it dictate his potential or his happiness.

"I'm confident in the person I am. I think I'm sexy. I tell my lady all the time, 'babe, I'm sexy,'" Hart told Oprah in a 2014 OWN interview .

Hart also doesn't see height as a primary factor in his worth.

"Height is nothing. Personality is the best and biggest thing you can have. You can be the tallest person in the world with the smallest personality," he said in a 2018 interview with Mopi .

Giles Deacon and Gwendoline Christie on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards in London, England, on November 23, 2015. Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

Six-foot-3 Gwendoline Christie stands taller than her 6-foot partner, Giles Deacon.

The "Game of Thrones" actress and fashion designer have been a couple since 2013. Christie serves as Deacon's "muse."

In a Grazia UK interview, Deacon said, "For a million different reasons, I thought she was extraordinary. The way she carries herself, it was not like anything I'd seen before," according to Bustle .

In a 2015 interview with Vogue , Gwendoline said, "I'm now 6-foot-3 and a quarter. Either I'm still growing or my posture has improved. I'm hoping I'm still growing."

The actress embraces and celebrates her height, frequently wearing 5-inch Louboutin heels, according to Vogue.

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attending the "Very Ralph" world premiere in New York City, New York, on October 23, 2019. Roy Rochlin/Stringer/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox is 5 foot 4 while his wife, Tracy Pollan, is 5 foot 6.

The couple, who met on the set of "Family Ties" in the 1980s, married in 1988 and have celebrated over 30 years of marriage . They also have four children together.

In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on April 12, 2019 , the couple reminisced over a photo from the "Family Ties" set that showed a reverse height difference between the pair.

"You used to pretend to be shorter than me," Fox said.

Pollan pointed out the heels she was wearing during the interview and said that she doesn't do that anymore.

Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt on the red carpet of the "Cyrano" movie premiere in London, England, on December 7, 2021. Tristan Fewings/Stringer/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage, who is approximately 4 foot 5, is 13 inches shorter than his wife, Erica Schmidt, who is 5 foot 6.

The creative couple — Schmidt, a theater director, and Dinklage, an actor — have been married since 2005 and have two children together.

The "Game of Thrones" actor was born with achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, according to The Guardian .

In an interview with The New Yorker in December 2019, Dinklage spoke on societal limitations surrounding height.

"It's just bad writing to make that the dominant character trait," he said. "It's not my dominant character trait. It has to be part of a complex portrait that informs other pieces of your personality."

He continued, "We all have that insecurity — the desire for something that we don't know if we're worthy of, whether it be a woman, a man, or anybody's affection."

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on February 22, 2015. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

At 5 foot 11, Behati Prinsloo is taller in heels than her husband, Adam Levine, who is approximately 6 foot.

Model-actress Prinsloo is just barely shorter than the Maroon 5 frontman, but when she wears heels, she's a bit taller.

Prinsloo spoke to "Today" in June 2019 about being insecure when she was younger and now appreciating her height.

"I love my legs because when I was in high school especially, I got teased about being taller [...] I used to slouch," said Prinsloo, continuing, "Now when I stand out in a crowd, I feel blessed by them because they got me where I am today."

She added, "To other tall girls I would say, 'Own it.' You know, everybody's different; use what you have."

The couple married on July 19, 2014, and share two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace .

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams attending the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" Met Gala in New York City, New York, on September 23, 2021. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams, 5 foot 9, stands 2 inches shorter than his wife, Helen Lasichanh.

Having their first son in 2008, marrying in 2013, and welcoming triplets in 2017, Lasichanh and Pharrell have been busy growing their family.

The "Happy" singer and his wife, who is 5 foot 11, stay relatively private about their relationship. However, they often attend public events together, always showing out with jaw-dropping ensembles .

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg on the red carpet at AFI Fest for the closing night gala screening of "Patriot's Day" in Hollywood, California, on November 17, 2016. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg, who is 5 foot 8, is slightly shorter than his 5-foot-9 wife, Rhea Durham.

The model and actor power couple have been married since August 1, 2009, and have four children. They don't frequent many red carpets, but they do post on social media . For Durham's birthday on July 1, 2021, Wahlberg wrote a Facebook birthday post calling her a "total smokeshow."

Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled attending Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball in New York City, New York, on September 12, 2019. Steven Ferdman/Stringer/Getty Images

At 5 foot 7, DJ Khaled is slightly shorter than his 5-foot-8 wife, Nicole Tuck.

While it isn't clear when the couple became an item, they were linked as early as the 1990s . Tuck and Khaled share two young sons, Asahd and Aalam, who have attended several red carpets and events with the couple.

Tuck, who is her husband's music manager, was the founder of the ABU Apparel clothing label. As described on the label's LinkedIn , the purpose of the clothing was to inspire people "to never stop believing in the person you see in the mirror; to always have confidence in who you are no matter what."

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attending the 70th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on September 17, 2018. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At 5 foot 5, Tina Fey stands taller than her approximately 5-foot-2 husband, Jeff Richmond.

Fey, who is noticeably taller than her composer husband, especially when she's wearing heels, has worked with Richmond on "30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and the Broadway production of "Mean Girls," according to Good Housekeeping .

The couple has celebrated 20 years of marriage — meeting in 1993 in college, marrying in June 2001, and since having two daughters, Alice Zenobia and Penelope Athena.

Clare Grant and Seth Green attending the "Ready Player One" movie premiere in Hollywood, California, on March 26, 2018. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Seth Green, who is 5 foot 4, is shorter than his wife, Clare Grant, who is 3 inches taller without heels.

Green and 5-foot-7 Grant have a noticeable height difference, but this has not deterred the actress from wearing tall heels when pictured with her husband.

The couple met on the animated TV show "Robot Chicken," which Green created. They wed in 2010 in a pretty unique location, Skywalker Ranch, George Lucas' movie ranch, according to The Modest Man .

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart on the red carpet of the Pride of Britain Awards Mike Marsland/Getty Images

At 5 foot 10, Rod Stewart is 3 inches shorter than his wife, Penny Lancaster, who is 6 foot 1.

The model and TV personality- turned-police officer and the legendary rock singer met in 1999 when Lancaster photographed Stewart on tour. They married in 2007 and share two sons together.

Lancaster shared an anecdote about her and her husband's height difference on "Loose Women," a British talk show she joined to cohost in 2014.

"When I first met my husband, management did say to me, 'Um, Penny, you're gonna have to drop the high heels. OK? And wear flats because otherwise you're gonna make our artist look very short,'" Lancaster said on the show, according to The Daily Mail.

She said that she didn't comply with this and that Stewart loves when his wife wears heels.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez attend Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" on May 2, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni stands 5 foot 11 without heels while her husband Fedez stands 5 foot 10.

Italian model, influencer, and one of the OG fashion bloggers and creator of The Blonde Salad , Ferragni stands 5 foot 11. The fashionista, who is always styled in extravagant clothes and heels, is an inch taller than her husband, Italian rapper Fedez.

Although very public about their relationship on social media, they don't often discuss their height difference. However, in 2018, Ferragni shared a photo of them with their first child and the caption, "Always taller than him but this time I was wearing wedges" with a crying-laughing emoji.

The power couple began dating in 2016, got married in September 2018 and share two children together.