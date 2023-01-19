Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in January 2023 and beyond

The world of virtual reality gaming is constantly growing, with the Oculus Quest 2 ranking as the most popular and easiest way to explore VR these days. Whether you're looking to play some of the best games the Quest 2 has to offer or just want to explore the wider world of VR, you're in for a great experience.

If you're wondering what's next on the horizon, you're in luck as we've assembled a sizable list of what you can expect to play over the next few months. This list is updated monthly, so be sure to check back to see what's been added.

Released this month

Gods of Gravity

The selection of VR RTS games is fairly limited, so fans of the genre should take a close look at Gods of Gravity. This space-based game has you hoarding galactic resources and building fleets of ships on your captured planets in order to assault your foes. Gods of Gravity has a single-player campaign and 2-8-player multiplayer, including a ranked mode.

While it looks visually simple, Gods of Gravity is our favorite new Quest 2 game of 2023 and it's totally free to play. If you like it, you can upgrade for $15 and unlock the entire single player campaign, cosmetics, and a bunch of other features. Players who continue to play regularly can drop another $15 to unlock the level editor and a few other features, including the ability to share levels with the wider community.

Out now

Primal Hunt

If you enjoyed Jurassic World Aftermath and Part 2 but wish you'd been able to fight the dinosaurs rather than sneak around them, Primal Hunt could be the indie dinosaur hunting simulator for you. Armed with your bow and a variety of arrow types and traps, you'll traverse ten maps filled with 26 types of dinosaurs, many with cybernetic implants to add to the challenge.

It's not exactly Horizon Call of the Mountain with its Quest-level graphics, but the 20-hour game should give you plenty to do if you prefer action and open-world adventure to a more guided experience!

Out now

PathCraft

Published by Vertigo Games ( After the Fall , Unplugged ) and developed by Devil Cow Studio, PathCraft looks to be a charming blocky puzzler with a Lemmings-type mechanic: you build blocky paths for your mini-me character that they will follow without fail, so you have to use your tools wisely to complete the 80+ levels (plus the custom levels created by fellow players).

Out now

Colossal Cave

Originally released in 1976 as a text-based adventure game, Colossal Cave comes from Cygnus Entertainment, which was founded by legendary developers Ken and Roberta Williams, the latter of whom created the video game King's Quest when she worked at Sierra On-Line, a company she founded alongside Ken. This VR remake is a full 3D reimagining of the game and lets players explore the world in a way that is reminiscent of classic point-and-click PC adventure games.

Out now

Coming soon

Silhouette

Hand tracking has long been a cool idea but often poorly implemented in most VR games. Silhouette looks to fix that by offering up a puzzle game designed specifically for hand tracking.

The twist? Instead of trying to frustratingly grab or manipulate objects with hands, players will use their hands to cast shadows on objects to help clever creatures (Shadowies) make their way to the end goal.

It looks a bit like Lemmings meets Patapon with some VR magic thrown in for good measure. Look for it soon!

Release date: January 26

Stack

You and up to nine other players can duel it out in a Mad Max-inspired post-apocalyptic world where your only weapon is a razer disc that you'll sling at other players. Use your parkour moves and in-hand shield to block and dodge other players' discs from the makers of Against and Stride.

Play the beta now

Release date: 2023

We Are One

Sometimes, it's hard getting things done by yourself. That why, in We Are One, players can clone themselves in We Are One to get multiple tasks done at once. It's not unlike the concept in The Last Clockwinder , except We Are One expands that to bigger environments and introduces plenty of combat scenarios, as well. Can you be your best tool as you forge through the game's winding story and comic book-styled environments?

Release date: February 9, 2023

Barbaria

Barbaria looks to be an interesting mix of a real-time strategy, tower defense, and first-person action game. You'll begin a round by building your realm, snapping pieces together and placing minions and traps that'll help defend it. Once you're ready, you'll jump into first-person and control your character as you attempt to smash through defenses and raid other players' realms with asynchronous multiplayer.

You can even employ different combat styles and weapons to change things up and you'll earn rewards as you progress through battles. This one certainly looks unique and should change up your daily VR habit quite a bit.

Release Date: February 2023

Gambit!

Fans of classic heist movies or games will feel right at home in Gambit! , a 4-player co-op-friendly game with a 20+-hour-long story-driven campaign. As is the case with most co-op-friendly games, this one can be played completely solo or with 2-3 players, if you so choose. Gambit! was originally supposed to come out in December 2022 but got delayed at the last minute to Q1 2023.

Gambit! spans nine levels and three chapters to create that 20+ hour campaign and sees you playing as one of four mercenaries in a "pre-apocalyptic" world." Choose from Cody, Frank, Kevin, or Udo and outfit yourself with a plethora of weapons that range from traditional guns and rifles to more unique weapons straight from the minds of the developers.

Levels include lots of climbing and parkour challenges on top of high-action combat scenarios, if the trailers are anything to go by. There's also a PvP tournament for players who would rather battle against human players instead of alongside them. This one also has quite a bit of language and violence and looks like it earned that mature rating, for sure.

Release date: Q1 2023

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game

Love exploring the universe? Have you ever done it with your hands? We didn't think so, and this new spin-off of the popular Stelaris PC game will see players using their actual hands — or controllers, if you wish — to explore the universe and trade with or dominate aliens of all kinds. You'll discover new planets and help defend your homeworld in this sci-fi action roguelite.

The story revolves around the mysterious Ghost Signal emitting from the farthest reaches of space, requiring you to set out on a vast journey filled with mystery and intrigue in a way only space can bring. Developer Fast Travel Games has built a seriously powerful reputation in the industry and is set to transform what players think about space travel with intuitive VR controls, meaningful ship upgrades, bountiful journeys, and plenty of awe and wonder on the way.

Release date: Early 2023

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Zombies are one thing, but what if you crossed Stranger Things with The Walking Dead? You'd end up with Drop Dead: The Cabin, a wave-based shooter that puts two players in a cabin and tasks them with the unenviable task of surviving as long as possible.

In our Drop Dead: The Cabin hands-on , we noted how much fun the game was, especially with a friend. The game's detailed environments are riddled with physics-based objects that can be used against zombies, adding to the fun and challenge of defending your cabin in the woods. But zombies don't just attack you, they'll also try to sabotage your escape by breaking the generator, radio, and other important pieces of technology that you'll need to be sure to keep running. How well can you multitask?

Release date: Early 2023

Guardians: Frontline

Part RTS, part tower defense game, and all fun with a group of friends, Guardians Frontline will pack a punch when it launches in early 2023. Guardians has been in beta for well over a year now, seeing huge development shifts from a "simple" tower defense sim to the pseudo-RTS multiplayer title that it is now.

You'll defend your base against a horde of insect-like aliens, maybe not unlike Starship Troopers. You have the choice of being a soldier or a commander, building your own armies of automated creations to hunt alongside your friends in VR. It's a ton of fun and will see its final proper release on the Quest store soon.

Release date: Early 2023

The Signifier VR

Step into the dreams and memories of the deceased with the Dreamwalker machine in The Signifier, a VR adaptation of the tech-noir mystery adventure PC game. This VR remake of the title will put players right in the middle of the fray as they investigate the murder of the vice president of the world's largest tech company. What dark secrets will you uncover as you dive into the deep recesses of the human brain?

Release date: Early 2023

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom is inspired by the award-winning Netflix gangster drama starring Cillian Murphy as gang leader Tommy Shelby. The VR experience will be produced by digital entertainment studio Maze Theory, which previously made Mask Maker and video games based on the Doctor Who franchise.

In our Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom hands-on , we noted just how atmospheric the game is, sticking close to the show's visual aesthetic and using the show's actual actors to voice in-game characters. It's a story-heavy experience that allows players to choose their own path in various moments of "subversion, wish fulfillment, narrative intrigue, and gripping set pieces."

Release date: April 2023

Everslaught Invasion

Everslaught Invasion is the Quest port of the popular PC VR title, bringing brutal medieval combat to Quest with a co-op focus. Players will take on hordes of monstrosities in fast-paced combat which sees players not only hacking and slashing, but also dashing, double jumping, cliff diving, and grappling their way through the game's detailed cities.

Players will choose from one of three classes and level their way up through the adventure. You'll gather loot and experience, getting new weapons and skill upgrades along the way.

Release date: Spring 2023

Warp Lab

Ever since modern VR headsets debuted in 2016, gamers have been wishing for a VR remake of the classic Portal games from Valve. While Valve still hasn't delivered the goods, one other developer seems brave enough to try its hand at matching up to the gaming classic.

Warp Lab takes the portal concept from Portal and adds in sentient beings, guns, and a host of other environmental challenges that attempt to not only bring Portal in VR but to one-up its action sequences with plenty unique ones of its own.

Release date: Spring 2023

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

While little information is known about Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable, the premise is likely as "simple" as you might expect. We imagine taking down a titan as a regular-sized human would be a great time, and a knockoff that's available in VR right now is at least an indie version of what you could probably hope to expect in this more official version of the game.

Release date: Summer 2023

Stride Fates

Parkour-heavy game Stride finally gets a story mode that looks and feels as Mirror's Edge as the original sandbox release did. This long-awaited story mode is finally coming and it looks absolutely fantastic, adding in quality voiceover work and an intriguing story that's filled to the brim with action and parkour.

The original release date was December 15, 2022 but the team took feedback from customers and decided to put it back in the oven a bit longer. Originally, Fates was designed to be a one-hour story-based adventure but the extra development time means the team is now shooting for a 5+ hour gameplay time. Delays are never fun but this sounds like it'll be worthwhile.

Release date: 2023

Red Flowers

Red Flowers sounds like a nice, peaceful title from the onset, but that instantly turns brutal the moment you dive into the trailer. The game seems to share at least some minor similarities to the Ubisoft-developed Red Steel games back on the Nintendo Wii, except with the accurate and visceral combat needed to bring an action title into VR.

Developer Joy Way games has made a name for itself in recent years with games like Against and Stride, and Red Flowers looks to take the studio's pedigree for fast action-packed games and add in a katana and plenty of building hopping parkour to go along with it.

Release date: 2023

Per Aspera VR

Dreaming of colonizing Mars? You're not the only one, but with technology for such a task still so far away, the best way to experience it is in VR. This VR adaptation of the PC game from two years ago sees players landing on Mars and attempting to colonize its harsh landscape for the good of mankind, setting up all the necessities of civilization and building a path to victory along the way.

Per Aspera VR utilizes actual topographical maps of the entire planet of Mars "from leading space agencies," giving players an authentic look at what it might be like to colonize the red planet. While this one features a sandbox mode where players can build to their hearts' content, a campaign story mode is also available and is voiced by actors Troy Baker, Phil Lamarr, and Laila Berzins.

Release date: 2023

Ancient Board Games

If you've ever wondered what people of ancient times did to pass the time, you're about to find out. Ancient Board Games is exactly what you would imagine, packing a series of historical board games into one VR game that lets you battle against your friends using the knowledge of the ancients.

From what we can gather from the trailer, you'll be visiting various regions throughout ancient Mesopotamia, enjoying scenic views while you defeat friends and foes alike with your newfound skills.

Release date: 2023

Divine Duel

Divine Duel looks like a fantasy/sci-fi mash-up of the popular Blaston, a 1v1 PvP game that sees players standing across from each other in fantastical arenas dueling to the death. Divine Duel attempts to eschew the ordinary by using over 40 fantasy weapons including many unorthodox ones like weaponized musical instruments, mythical creatures, and environmental hazards.

Release date: 2023

Survival Nation

From the beginning of the trailer, you might expect this to be some survival sim akin to Rust. But, as you're minding your own business and scavenging for what's left in the world, things quickly take a turn for the worse as the zombie horde shows up.

Survival Nation looks very much like a VR version of Day Z, which should put zombie survival fans in a tizzy of excitement. We don't know much about this one other than what's in the trailer above, but it looks like you'll have to survive more than just zombies and hunger as you brave the poor conditions of the post-apocalyptic world.

Release date: 2023

Call of the Sea VR

When Norah's husband goes out on an expedition and is never heard from again, she takes it upon herself to go to the South Pacific to find out what has become of her love. This VR adaptation of the popular PC adventure mystery game sets players in the 1930s on that lush island paradise to solve puzzle and unravel the mystery of what happened to Harry and his expedition.

Release date: 2023

Next Player Please

Next Player Please

Next Player Please sees players sitting around a physical table, passing the headset to one another to complete minigames with just their hands. The trick here — at least based on the trailer — is that the VR headset doesn’t have a strap and players don’t use controllers.

Those two key points make it easy to pass the headset along to others quickly, as what appear to be Wario Ware-style minigames will likely be faster-paced than in other VR titles.

Beta available now

Full Release date: 2023

Ghostbusters VR

This was perhaps the single biggest announcement during the 2022 Meta Games Showcase. Ghostbusters VR takes the iconic film franchise and puts it into the world of virtual reality. The game tasks players with running a new Ghostbusters HQ in San Francisco, all while taking down and capturing various ghosts in the process.

Ghostbusters VR supports up to four-player co-op, and seems to be sticking pretty close to the spirit of the original films. However, we don't know much else about the game at this time.

Release date : 2023

Behemoth

Skydance Interactive, developers behind the Quest's best game — that's The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — are back with a brand new, wholly original IP that looks to take Saints & Sinner's gameplay to a new level. The trailer above debuted at The Game Awards 2022 and showcased a plague-ravished snowy wasteland that Skydance says used to be a glorious empire.

Behemoth utilizes Skydance Interactive's unique physics system and takes it to a new level, opening up pathways to cause environmental destruction and take your enemies down along with it. As in Saints & Sinners, players will scavenge the land to survive and craft new armor, weapons, food, and other utilities that will help in the game's progression. The developers say the human AI has been leveled up this time around, so don't expect to just be slicing dumb zombies this time around.

Players will also have a grappling hook which will come in handy for traversal across the landscape and, of course, for climbing up those bulking behemoths that give the game its name. It's got some serious Shadow of the Colossus meets The Elder Scrolls vibes, and we're all here for it.

Release date : Late 2023

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR

During Facebook Connect 2021, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that a virtual reality game based on the extremely popular Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be released.

While not too much is known about the title, we do know that Video Games Deluxe, the same studio behind the LA Noire: The VR Case Files port, will be working on it, with a release date set for sometime in 2023.

Release date: TBD

Assassin's Creed VR

We know nearly nothing about the Assassin's Creed VR game. Co-developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Mumbai, and Ubisoft Reflections, this title will likely continue the ongoing lore that Ubisoft has established with Assassin's Creed, although it's unknown what aspect of Assassin's Creed players will get to experience.

Release date: TBD

Which VR game are you looking forward to playing?

We've seen a slew of Oculus Quest 2 games come out in 2022 and it doesn't look like that will be slowing down any time soon. While other titles such as the popular Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Assassin's Creed don't have concrete release dates yet, we'll be sure to update this post when they do.

